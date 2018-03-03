A patio pig roast party and free ice cream

Event of the Week: Late-night piggery Porkchop celebrates its two-year anniversary Saturday with a live music-backed pig roast on their patio, discount sliders, and $2 whiskey shots & 312 drafts; party at noon, music at 8p. Make it bacon
Thursday, May 16th
Little Market Brasserie's offering diners a free milk-and-cookies sundae with fudge sauce, 9-11p. The free sundaes last until Sunday
Empty Bottle kicks off four days of garage-rock with the HoZac Blackout Fest. Try to remember what happened last night
Everything Is Terrible! debuts a new hour-long collection of awful stand-up comedy footage at UP Comedy Club, 8p. Comic Relief Zero
The Canvas Cooler Project at Lacuna Artist Lofts has 20 artists creating & designing fridges for local bars and restaurants including Untitled, Delilah’s, and Bottom Lounge, 9p. That’s cool
Sample school-themed dishes from Rick Bayless, Tony Mantuano, and Food Network’s Jeff Mauro & Marcela Valladolid at Terzo Piano's Chefs’ Playground, 7-10p. Play on -- it's for a good cause
Saturday, May 18th
Epic Burger is turning five and giving away 2000 cupcakes across its seven locations, 11a. Have yourself an epic meal
Monday, May 20th
Former Top Chef competitor Edward Lee launches his cookbook "Smoke & Pickles” at bellyQ with a little help from Three Floyds, Jefferson’s Bourbon, and Red Boat Fish Sauce, 630-830p. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em
