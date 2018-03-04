A 3000sqft patio and tequila for dinner

Event of the Week: Celebrate having survived Memorial Day on Tuesday with Park Tavern’s new 3000sqft patio where you can enjoy their 40 beers on tap and pulled pork-topped animal tots paired with a giant Jenga game, 11a. JENGA! JENGA! JENGA!
Thursday, May 23rd
Cantina Laredo’s four-course Milagro Tequila dinner includes off-menu dishes like crab-corn quesadillas and grilled halibut on banana leaf, 7p. Yes we cantina!
The new edition of Drink Deck Chicago rolls out, getting you tidy discounts at 52 bars and restaurants. Score a deal
Friday, May 24th
Still in the swing of Craft Beer Week, Jerry’s hosts Boomtown!, a young-Chicago-breweries tap takeover featuring Pipeworks, Spiteful, Begyle, and more, 7p. Boom goes the dynamite
Sunday, May 26th
Epic's rooftop lounge throws a pre-Memorial Day cocktail party from 1p-midnight with specials on sangría pitchers and Peroni. Make your weekend Epic
Lottie's hosts its 3rd Annual Memorial Weekend Pig Roast with all-you-can-eat pork, baked beans, and potato salad, 2p. Get a lot of grub
Tuesday, May 28th
Taste a new line of beers imported from Italy at Storefront Company’s five-course 32 Via Dei Birrai dinner, 630p. Beers from the Boot
