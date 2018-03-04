Batman with boobs and becoming an absinthe genius

Event of the Week: Holy boobies, Batman! Gorilla Tango opens a new Batman burlesque show featuring a barely caped crusader tracking down The Riddler, Saturday at midnight. Riddle me this... do you want tickets?
Thursday, May 30th
Start seeing little green fairies (drawings, not hallucinations) at The Savoy’s Exploring Absinthe class with tastings and appetizers, 7p. Go wild like Oscar Wilde
Cru Kitchen & Bar and Lagunitas join forces for a three-course beer dinner, 630p. Assemble your crew
Need to impress someone this weekend? The Florentine is now offering grab-and-go picnic baskets packed with cheese and wine or a chicken panini lunch; just call to reserve 12hrs in advance. YOLO like Yogi
Friday, May 31st
Bridgeport Art Center puts on the One Million Degrees food and wine tasting with chefs like Matthias Merges of Yusho and Ryan McCaskey of Acadia. That’s a lot of degrees... see who else is gonna be there
Even without Travolta or Cage, Faceoff is happening, a skull art show at the International Museum of Surgical Science, 5-9p. Crack some skulls
Do-Division's one of the prime early-Summer street fests; get your fill of food, vendors, and live music, 5-10p Friday, noon-10p Saturday and Sunday. Do it up
Sunday, June 2nd
Le Bouchon kicks off a week of 20th anniversary festivities with a special seven-course “Nose to Tail” dinner, 7p. It'll also be a "fork to mouth" dinner
