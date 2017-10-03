Competitive air guitar, lady arm wrestling & world rib records

Event of the Week: Unleash your inner airiness at the US Air Guitar qualifier at The Gingerman Saturday at 9p, with competitors shredding for the chance to advance to the semifinals and get one step closer to the World Championships in Finland. Check out the "instructional" vid up top with one of the favorites. Air it out
Thursday, June 6th
Beer haven Bangers & Lace puts up “Hot Sünner Nights” with Sünner Kolsch served in a bottomless glass and smoked kielbasa skewers, 2p. Tell me more
Japonais starts a ping-pong happy hour with riverfront tables and seasonal cocktails, 5-8p. Get ready to Gump it up
Friday, June 7th
The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wresters holds its "Sweet 16" Showdown and hosts a trio of rock bands at Logan Square Auditorium, 10p. Strap in
The world’s No. 1 competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, challenges the record of 7.8lbs of baby back ribs in eight minutes at Ribfest, 6p. See who else is going to be there
Saturday, June 8th
Eradicate those tan lines at the World Naked Bike Ride in the West Loop, 6p. Less gas, more ass
Sunday, June 9th
Little Goat Bread opens its roof deck, complete with a rooftop bar and a spread of seasonal ceviches, olives, and goat liver mousse, 4-11p. Go to the Goat
Ada St. and The Hideout team up for Bellwether Beer + Brunch Feast with breakfast beer pairings from Revolution, 11a-2p. Ring the damn bell
Trending
Event of the Week: Unleash your inner airiness at the US Air Guitar qualifier at The Gingerman Saturday at 9p, with competitors shredding for the chance to advance to the semifinals and get one step closer to the World Championships in Finland. Check out the "instructional" vid up top with one of the favorites. Air it out