The Weekend Playbook: Throwing 100,000lbs of tomatoes and drinking at an outdoor barcade

Tomato Blast in Soldier Field
Event of the Week Not since the days of putting criminals in wooden stocks was fruit-throwing this fun. Get in the act at the Tomato Blast in Soldier Field, Saturday, noon-6p, with beer and live music as 100,000lbs of tomatoes are flung with reckless abandon. Get your tomato-tossing tickets here
Thursday, July 25th Nacional 27 has half-priced ceviche and tapas, including BBQ lamb tacos, boniato-plantain empanadas, and chorizo fundido in honor of National Tequila Day, 5-7p. Feel free to do “the worm”
Friday, July 26th Treating it like the true Champagne of beers, RM now has Miller High Life bottle service, with $10 getting you a 40oz bottle of this golden elixir, 5p-2a. There’s also a new lineup of kegged cocktails
Saturday, July 27th The Plant hosts its second annual food truck rally with food from The Fat Shallot, Curried, and Bridgeport Pasty Company, 11a-5p. You can land discount tickets are here
Saturday and Sunday, July 28th Headquarter’s Beercade is setting up 35 arcade and pinball machines outside for Taste of Lincoln Avenue, noon-10p. They’re bringing their craft beer selection as well
Monday, July 29th Homestead is throwing a pig roast with admission getting you all-you-can-eat pork, custom cocktails, and Goose Island beer, 7-10p. Get roasted
Ongoing Parsons Chicken & Fish has a spread of Bang Bang Pies, such as baked lemon cream with ginger cracker crust, through July. We approve of this partnership

Sarah VonderHaar
Courtesy of Sarah VonderHaar

A Local Lady We Love, and Where to Meet Her
Meet Sarah VonderHaar: bartender, musician, model, designer. Not only does she make a mean Ginger Blonde (the cocktail), but she can also handle woodworking, hiking, and making vases out of old whiskey bottles.

So, when she’s not playing acoustic guitar and singing like a meadowlark, where can you find her? Sarah’s been known to frequent Barrelhouse Flat, Big Star, RM Champagne Salon, Bar Deville, Map Room, and the Charleston.

Sarah VonderHaar
Courtesy of Sarah VonderHaar

