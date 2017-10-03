The Weekend Playbook: Party from the beaches to the rooftops, for America

Event of the Week
This Independence Day weekend, get more ‘Merican than a bald eagle tramp stamp by dancing your ass off (or watching other asses get danced off) at the Wavefront Music Festival on Montrose Beach, Friday through Sunday, with a DJ lineup that includes Fatboy Slim. Get discounted tickets online before Friday, funk soul brother
Wednesday, July 3rd Epic hosts a pre-Independence rooftop soiree with $3 Strongbow Cider and $8 cherry-barbecued baby back ribs with fries, 1pm-midnight. You want your baby back ribs
Division Ale House plays Uncle Sam with specials on Fighting Cock bourbon shots, Lagunitas drafts, and honeydew margaritas, 4p-2a. Put this on your honey-do list
Thursday, July 4th Nurse your hangover like a patriot with HUB 51’s brunch specials, $6 Bloodys and mimosas starting at 10a. Head to the Hub
Bub City is giving 50% off food for military personnel (with uniform or ID) and their family at their USO Barbeque with $4 cans of Budweiser, 11a. Support some house-smoked pastrami
At HQ’s BBQ, $30 gets you four craft beers and all-you-can-eat BBQ from Etno Grill (and, as always, free video games), 2-6p. Play on, player
Markethouse has an array of all-American dishes for $4, like hickory smoked ribs with honey BBQ sauce and corn, 4p. Don’t be partial-American
Porkchop celebrates the 4th with a patio pig roast including chicken, beef, and pork sliders for $3 each, 1130a. There’s red, white, and blue Red Bull bourbon lemonade
Friday, July 5th - Sunday, July 7th The Public Hotel's ice trike is pedaling the city giving away free snow cones in flavors like passion chili, cherry yuzu, and raspberry lychee bellini from 1-3p. Find the trike on Twitter @PublicHotels #PUBLICIceTrike
Trending
Event of the Week
This Independence Day weekend, get more ‘Merican than a bald eagle tramp stamp by dancing your ass off (or watching other asses get danced off) at the Wavefront Music Festival on Montrose Beach, Friday through Sunday, with a DJ lineup that includes Fatboy Slim. Get discounted tickets online before Friday, funk soul brother