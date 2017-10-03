Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in Chicago

Bust out your team sweatshirt, jogging pants, visor, and license plate frame, 'cause college football is back. OK, now put on all that stuff and head to your appropriate college team-affiliated Chicago bar, which we've conveniently listed out for every FBS team below.
Oh, and if your team doesn't have a bar listed on here, it's probably because it doesn't exist, or your alumni club only announced it with that letter asking for donations. If you've got one we missed, feel free to drop it in the comments (unless you went to Washington State, in which case, keep it to yourself).
Cincinnati
O’ Leary’s Public House (address and info)
Near North Side
Connecticut
Piece Brewery & Pizzeria (address and info)
Wicker Park
Tulane
State Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lincoln Park
UCF
The Pony Inn (address and info)
Lakeview
Boston College
Finley Dunne’s (address and info)
Lakeview
Clemson
Trinity Chicago (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Duke
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Florida State
Rebel Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lakeview
Georgia Tech
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview
Louisville
Sully’s (address and info)
Near North Side
Miami (FL)
Hidden Shamrock (address and info)
Lincoln Park
North Carolina
Mad River (address and info)
Lakeview
Pittsburgh
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Syracuse
Kinkade’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Virginia
Toons (address and info)
Lakeview
Virginia Tech
Crossroads (address and info)
Near West Side
Baylor
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview
Iowa State
Corcoran's (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Kansas State
Toons (address and info)
Lakeview
Oklahoma
Joe’s on Weed St. (address and info)
Near North Side
Oklahoma State
The Other Side Bar (address and info)
Lakeview
Texas
The Field House (address and info)
North Center
Texas Tech
Kelsey’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
West Virginia
Theory Sports Bar and Grill (address and info)
Near North Side
Illinois
Schoolyard Tavern (address and info)
Lakeview
Indiana
Sluggers (address and info)
Lakeview
Iowa
Four Shadows (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Maryland
George Street Pub (address and info)
Lakeview
Michigan
Dark Horse (address and info)
Lakeview
Michigan State
Gannon’s Pub (address and info)
North Center
Minnesota
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview
Nebraska
Bird’s Nest (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Northwestern
Goose Island Clybourn (address and info)
DePaul
Ohio State
Casey Moran’s (address and info)
Lakeview
Penn State
AJ Hudson's Public House (address and info)
Lakeview
Purdue
Fireplace Inn (address and info)
Near North Side
Wisconsin
Will's Northwoods Inn (address and info)
Lakeview
NOTRE DAME
Crossing (address and info)
Lakeview
MIAMI (OH)
Flagship Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lakeview
NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Goose Island Wrigleyville (address and info)
Lakeview
OHIO
Wellington’s Tavern (address and info)
Lakeview
COLORADO STATE
Waterhouse (address and info)
Lakeview
FRESNO STATE
Joe’s On Weed St. (address and info)
Near North Side
ARIZONA STATE
Cubby Bear (address and info)
Lakeview
CAL
Nisei Lounge (address and info)
Lakeview
COLORADO
Fireplace Inn (address and info)
Near North Side
OREGON
Home Slice Wheelhouse (address and info)
Lincoln Park
STANFORD
Lion Head Pub (address and info)
Lincoln Park
UCLA
Commonwealth Tavern (address and info)
Roscoe Village
WASHINGTON
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park
ALABAMA
Houndstooth Saloon (address and info)
Lakeview
ARKANSAS
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park
AUBURN
Mary’s Rec Room (address and info)
Andersonville
FLORIDA
Sully’s (address and info)
Near North Side
GEORGIA
Joe’s on Weed St (address and info)
Near North Side
KENTUCKY
Kendalls (address and info)
Lincoln Park
LSU
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park
MISSOURI
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
OLE MISS
Finley Dunne’s (address and info)
Lakeview
SOUTH CAROLINA
Sheffield's (address and info)
Lakeview
TENNESSEE
Bad Dog Tavern (address and info)
Lincoln Square
TEXAS A&M
The Pony Inn (address and info)
Lakeview
VANDERBILT
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park
Jim Vondruska is a Chicago-based writer and photographer. Follow him on Instagram @doomsdayrobot.