Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in Chicago

By Published On 08/28/2014 By Published On 08/28/2014
Stanford (edited)

Bust out your team sweatshirt, jogging pants, visor, and license plate frame, 'cause college football is back. OK, now put on all that stuff and head to your appropriate college team-affiliated Chicago bar, which we've conveniently listed out for every FBS team below.

Oh, and if your team doesn't have a bar listed on here, it's probably because it doesn't exist, or your alumni club only announced it with that letter asking for donations. If you've got one we missed, feel free to drop it in the comments (unless you went to Washington State, in which case, keep it to yourself).

UC Where You Are (edited)

Cincinnati
O’ Leary’s Public House (address and info)
Near North Side

Connecticut
Piece Brewery & Pizzeria (address and info)
Wicker Park

Tulane
State Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lincoln Park

UCF
The Pony Inn (address and info)
Lakeview

Wildcat Blue Nation (edited)

Boston College
Finley Dunne’s (address and info)
Lakeview

Clemson
Trinity Chicago (address and info
Lincoln Park

Duke
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Florida State
Rebel Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lakeview

Georgia Tech
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview

Louisville
Sully’s (address and info)
Near North Side

Miami (FL)
Hidden Shamrock (address and info)
Lincoln Park

North Carolina
Mad River (address and info)
Lakeview

Pittsburgh
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Syracuse
Kinkade’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Virginia
Toons (address and info)
Lakeview

Virginia Tech
Crossroads (address and info)
Near West Side

KU Alumni Association (edited)

Baylor
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview

Iowa State
Corcoran's (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Kansas State
Toons (address and info)
Lakeview

Oklahoma
Joe’s on Weed St. (address and info)
Near North Side

Oklahoma State 
The Other Side Bar (address and info)
Lakeview

Texas
The Field House (address and info)
North Center

Texas Tech
Kelsey’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park

West Virginia
Theory Sports Bar and Grill (address and info)
Near North Side

Fighting Illini (edited)

Illinois
Schoolyard Tavern (address and info)
Lakeview

Indiana 
Sluggers (address and info)
Lakeview

Iowa
Four Shadows (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Maryland
George Street Pub (address and info)
Lakeview

Michigan
Dark Horse (address and info)
Lakeview

Michigan State
Gannon’s Pub (address and info)
North Center

Minnesota
Red Ivy (address and info)
Lakeview

Nebraska
Bird’s Nest (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Northwestern
Goose Island Clybourn (address and info)
DePaul

Ohio State
Casey Moran’s (address and info)
Lakeview

Penn State
AJ Hudson's Public House (address and info)
Lakeview

Purdue
Fireplace Inn (address and info)
Near North Side

Wisconsin
Will's Northwoods Inn (address and info)
Lakeview

The Daily Domer (edited)

NOTRE DAME
Crossing (address and info)
Lakeview

Northern Illinois University (edited)

MIAMI (OH)
Flagship Bar and Grill (address and info)
Lakeview

NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Goose Island Wrigleyville (address and info)
Lakeview

OHIO
Wellington’s Tavern (address and info)
Lakeview

Obsessed With Sports (edited)

COLORADO STATE
Waterhouse (address and info)
Lakeview

FRESNO STATE
Joe’s On Weed St. (address and info)
Near North Side

Stanford (edited)

ARIZONA STATE
Cubby Bear (address and info)
Lakeview

CAL
Nisei Lounge (address and info)
Lakeview

COLORADO
Fireplace Inn (address and info)
Near North Side

OREGON
Home Slice Wheelhouse (address and info)
Lincoln Park

STANFORD
Lion Head Pub (address and info)
Lincoln Park

UCLA
Commonwealth Tavern (address and info)
Roscoe Village

WASHINGTON
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park

The Red & Black (edited)

ALABAMA
Houndstooth Saloon (address and info)
Lakeview

ARKANSAS
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park

AUBURN
Mary’s Rec Room (address and info)
Andersonville

FLORIDA
Sully’s (address and info)
Near North Side

GEORGIA
Joe’s on Weed St (address and info)
Near North Side

KENTUCKY
Kendalls (address and info)
Lincoln Park

LSU
Gamekeepers (address and info)
Lincoln Park

MISSOURI
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park

OLE MISS
Finley Dunne’s (address and info)
Lakeview

SOUTH CAROLINA
Sheffield's (address and info)
Lakeview

TENNESSEE
Bad Dog Tavern (address and info)
Lincoln Square

TEXAS A&M
The Pony Inn (address and info)
Lakeview

VANDERBILT
Sedgewick’s (address and info)
Lincoln Park

Jim Vondruska is a Chicago-based writer and photographer. Follow him on Instagram @doomsdayrobot.

