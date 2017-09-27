The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Chicago

Food & Drink

After months of trash talking and not-so-subtle trolling, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will haymaker his way out of retirement on Saturday to face off with mixed-martial-arts champion Conor McGregor -- and the fight will be an event to remember. While there are plenty of flatscreen-equipped sports bars in Chicago, we’ve compiled a list of all the best events, deals on cover charges, and locations for your viewing pleasure on Saturday, August 26, 8pm CT.

The Boundary

The Boundary

Wicker Park

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: You can watch the fight on 20 high-def TVs placed all along the bar. The price covers your admission only. Doors open at 7:30pm and the bar will fire up the livestream at 8.

Fado Irish Pub

River North

Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door
What you'll get: Seating is first come, first serve, but you better show up before 9:30pm to get in the door. Tables can be reserved, starting at $125.

Timothy O'Toole's

Timothy O'Toole's

Near North Side

Cost: $30
What you get: While general admission to the bar will set you back 30 bucks, you'll have to pay up for reserved seating during the fight: $100 for a table for four, $150 for table for six, and $200 for a table for eight. 

Hopsmith Tavern

Gold Coast

Cost: tickets start at $25
What you'll get: General admission tickets to the viewing event are relatively cheap, but you'll have to shell out more for seating reservations: $100 for a table for four and $150 for a table for six. There's also an extra fee with each type of ticket.

Old Town Pour House

Old Town Pour House

Old Town

Cost: $40
What you'll get: Your ticket will guarantee you the ability to watch the fight, but seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Bureau Bar

South Loop

Cost: $15 (early bird), $25 (general admission)
What you'll get: DJ Mark Fullaflava will provide the sounds. Doors open at 8pm. 

Courtesy of Fremont

Fremont

Near North Side

Cost: $30 + fee
What you'll get: UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is hosting the event and will stick around for photos and autographs until 9:30pm. There will be $6 drafts and $6 shots of Jameson. 

Hook and Ladder

Lincoln Park

Cost: $40
What you'll get: No reservations to be found here, but you can expect $4 domestic bottles, $4 shots, $5 drafts, and $5 bombs for the fight.

The Kerryman

The Kerryman

River North

Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door
What you'll get: Doors open at 7pm, so arrive early to grab a seat before they're gone.

Duffy's

Lincoln Park

The cost: No cover before 8pm
What you get: If first come, first serve space isn't incentive enough to arrive well before the fight, no cover charge before 8pm should do it. After that, prepare to pay up.

Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here’s our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Boston, Dallas, LA, Las Vegas, Miami, NYC, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and probably won't see you there. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

