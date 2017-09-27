The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Chicago

After months of trash talking and not-so-subtle trolling, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will haymaker his way out of retirement on Saturday to face off with mixed-martial-arts champion Conor McGregor -- and the fight will be an event to remember. While there are plenty of flatscreen-equipped sports bars in Chicago, we’ve compiled a list of all the best events, deals on cover charges, and locations for your viewing pleasure on Saturday, August 26, 8pm CT.
The Boundary
Wicker Park
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: You can watch the fight on 20 high-def TVs placed all along the bar. The price covers your admission only. Doors open at 7:30pm and the bar will fire up the livestream at 8.
Fado Irish Pub
River North
Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door
What you'll get: Seating is first come, first serve, but you better show up before 9:30pm to get in the door. Tables can be reserved, starting at $125.
Timothy O'Toole's
Near North Side
Cost: $30
What you get: While general admission to the bar will set you back 30 bucks, you'll have to pay up for reserved seating during the fight: $100 for a table for four, $150 for table for six, and $200 for a table for eight.
Hopsmith Tavern
Gold Coast
Cost: tickets start at $25
What you'll get: General admission tickets to the viewing event are relatively cheap, but you'll have to shell out more for seating reservations: $100 for a table for four and $150 for a table for six. There's also an extra fee with each type of ticket.
Old Town Pour House
Old Town
Cost: $40
What you'll get: Your ticket will guarantee you the ability to watch the fight, but seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 7:30pm.
Bureau Bar
South Loop
Cost: $15 (early bird), $25 (general admission)
What you'll get: DJ Mark Fullaflava will provide the sounds. Doors open at 8pm.
Fremont
Near North Side
Cost: $30 + fee
What you'll get: UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is hosting the event and will stick around for photos and autographs until 9:30pm. There will be $6 drafts and $6 shots of Jameson.
Hook and Ladder
Lincoln Park
Cost: $40
What you'll get: No reservations to be found here, but you can expect $4 domestic bottles, $4 shots, $5 drafts, and $5 bombs for the fight.
The Kerryman
River North
Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door
What you'll get: Doors open at 7pm, so arrive early to grab a seat before they're gone.
Duffy's
Lincoln Park
The cost: No cover before 8pm
What you get: If first come, first serve space isn't incentive enough to arrive well before the fight, no cover charge before 8pm should do it. After that, prepare to pay up.
