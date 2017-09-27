The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Chicago

The Boundary Wicker Park Cost: $30

What you’ll get: You can watch the fight on 20 high-def TVs placed all along the bar. The price covers your admission only. Doors open at 7:30pm and the bar will fire up the livestream at 8.

Fado Irish Pub River North Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door

What you'll get: Seating is first come, first serve, but you better show up before 9:30pm to get in the door. Tables can be reserved, starting at $125.

Timothy O'Toole's Near North Side Cost: $30

What you get: While general admission to the bar will set you back 30 bucks, you'll have to pay up for reserved seating during the fight: $100 for a table for four, $150 for table for six, and $200 for a table for eight.

Hopsmith Tavern Gold Coast Cost: tickets start at $25

What you'll get: General admission tickets to the viewing event are relatively cheap, but you'll have to shell out more for seating reservations: $100 for a table for four and $150 for a table for six. There's also an extra fee with each type of ticket.

Old Town Pour House Old Town Cost: $40

What you'll get: Your ticket will guarantee you the ability to watch the fight, but seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Bureau Bar South Loop Cost: $15 (early bird), $25 (general admission)

What you'll get: DJ Mark Fullaflava will provide the sounds. Doors open at 8pm.

Fremont Near North Side Cost: $30 + fee

What you'll get: UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is hosting the event and will stick around for photos and autographs until 9:30pm. There will be $6 drafts and $6 shots of Jameson.

Hook and Ladder Lincoln Park Cost: $40

What you'll get: No reservations to be found here, but you can expect $4 domestic bottles, $4 shots, $5 drafts, and $5 bombs for the fight.

The Kerryman River North Cost: $25 tickets, $30 at the door

What you'll get: Doors open at 7pm, so arrive early to grab a seat before they're gone.