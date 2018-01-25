The Best Places in Chicago to Watch the Super Bowl

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

GMan Tavern Wrigleyville As one of the few not-terrible bars in Wrigleyville, this hipster-approved joint next to Metro keeps things simple and casual with its free “Chips + Dips + Squares” Super Bowl party, during which you can bring your own dips and snacks to share with the crowd as you watch the game. Be sure to grab a $7 Minnesota Minuet (Surly Xtra-Citra pale ale draft with a citrus zest-infused prairie vodka shot) or seven.

Reggie's South Loop This iconic South Loop punk rock venue doubles as one of the coolest bars in the city to watch any sporting affair. But beware, things could get rowdy. Stop by for their Super Bowl party which includes a $15 all-you-can-eat buffet, chili cook-off, and halftime eating contest plus a live performance from the School of Rock Allstars before the game.

Bounce Sporting Club River North This newish 6,000-square-foot upscale sports bar/NYC export with bottle service and big screens offers a more finely curated sampling of shareable Super Bowl game day eats including house-smoked wagyu brisket skins and fried mac & cheese bars, paired with banana-infused Jameson shots. The Super Bowl festivities include 29 HDTV flatscreens and live DJ sets after the game.

related The Best Deals to Chew on During Chicago Restaurant Week

The Florentine Loop For a more low-key Super Bowl Sunday that (probably) won’t leave you puking in a garbage can at work Monday, hit up this fancy Italian restaurant in the JW Marriott far removed from the great unwashed masses frequenting most local sports bars. Usually only available during the week, The Florentine will offer its happy hour program during the Super Bowl -- which means free pizza with the purchase of wine, a cocktail, or beer.

Lottie's Bucktown You can always count on this Bucktown neighborhood favorite for one of the most raucous Super Bowl parties of the year, always threading the fine line between a fun time with cool people to a complete disaster with insufferable idiots. During the Super Bowl, expect chaos and $15 party platters (14-inch pizza, wings, and tater tots) plus $4 Jameson and $15 Miller and Coors buckets and a chance to win $250 in prizes.

The Pony Lakeview One of the city’s finest Blackhawks bars also doubles as a mighty fine spot to watch the Super Bowl. Although, obviously, the crew here would be rather watching Patrick Kane than Tom Brady. For the game, they'll have all-you-can-eat pizza and wings plus domestic, craft, and import beers and call liquors for $40, with a chance to win $250 in prizes.

360 Chicago Loop For a more touristy (but also more uniquely memorable) Super Bowl experience, head to the 94th floor of the John Hancock Center to watch the game on two massive 80-inch screens. If you can look away from the jaw-dropping views of the city, that is. It's $20 for seating in the viewing area for the game, with one drink and unlimited rides on the TILT (Chicago’s highest altitude thrill ride) for when the game gets boring.

10pin River North If your inner spirit animal leans more Ernie McCracken than Bill Belichick, it’s time to check into this “bowling lounge” and chuck rocks down the lanes to drown out the noise of those annoying commercials playing on huge 9-foot projection screens. At 10pin, $35 gets you two drinks, access to a light buffet, shared social bowling lanes, and ping pong, pinball, and shuffleboard on a rotating basis; while $180 gets you five hours of unlimited bowling for groups of up to eight with a free bucket of beer.

Weather Mark Tavern South Loop This laid-back and friendly nautical-themed spot may not be the first place that pops into your head when you think of ridiculously over-the-top testaments to American gluttony, but they sure know how to throw a Super Bowl party anyway. Their Super Bowl deal is $45 for an open bar with buffet (nacho bar, mac & cheese bar, wings) plus Super Bowl bags tournament (with the winner getting your name on a trophy), Super Bowl squares, voting for best commercial, and fantasy football shots.

The Scout South Loop One of the city’s biggest and most well known sports bars offers everything you would expect from a Super Bowl party, if you can get a table. During the game, the Scout will sling $15 Miller and Coors buckets, $10 foot-long grilled cheese sandwiches, and $5 Jameson.

Bub City River North For a down-home, finger-lickin’, red, white, and blue-flavored taste of Americana, head to this country-themed BBQ haven with 16 flatscreens, homemade shots, pitchers of margaritas, and enough whiskey to make the game seem way more important than it really is. Food specials are TBA, but think pork belly burnt ends, double beef brisket chili, and bacon-wrapped jalapeños.

Old Town Pour House Old Town One of the most popular sports hangs in the city unveils a massive 103-inch TV wall for the big game and a lively crowd that will most likely have the place stuffed to the gills. They'll be serving their usual menu of upscale pub grub, giant pretzels, and 90+ beers.

Smoke Daddy Wicker Park This iconic neighborhood BBQ institution is never a bad idea, whether you’re enjoying some of the finest ‘cue in the city or watching the action on TVs in their affable back room. Or both. Their deal is a $20 all-you-can-eat pig roast buffet with a build-your-own chili bar, which includes one Lagunitas pint and a giveaway for a tour of the brewery.

The Fifty/50 Wicker Park This always-buzzing Division Street mainstay is sure to see a huge crowd for the Super Bowl, so plan accordingly. Its three floors will be filled with fans, bar food, and blaring screens. For $50, they'll be serving unlimited wings and well liquor.

The Corner Bar Bucktown This friendly neighborhood hang is the perfect antidote to your typical Super Bowl Sunday fracas. The Corner Bar will keep its offerings simple with $2 PBRs and a complimentary snack buffet.

Draft Bar Dunning This neighborhood spot near O’Hare may be so far west it’s nearly in the suburbs, but don’t let that deter you from mingling with a more “adult” crowd that won’t make you feel like you’re drinking in a day care facility. The deal here is $12 domestic buckets, $5 Fireball shots, and free buffet at halftime, plus raffle prizes and giveaways.

related The Best Bars in Chicago Right Now

related 28 Chicago Date Ideas to Help You Find Love This Season

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Lincoln Park This casual pizza joint and sports bar has to be one of the least annoying places in Lincoln Park to watch the game. Their $40 package includes all you can eat and drink from kickoff to the end of the game including halftime buffet (pizza, wings, mini grilled cheese), domestic tall boys, call liquor, select drafts, and wine or sangria.