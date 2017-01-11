If You Pay $1,000 to Watch the Cubs at a Wrigleyville Bar, You're Doing It Wrong

And you thought getting tickets to the actual World Series games was expensive.

With today feeling like the night before Christmas for Cubs fans, Wrigleyville bars are cashing in on the excitement over the first World Series game for the Cubs since 1945. For starters, The Cubby Bear is charging $100 just to get in the door (but good luck getting in; the line started forming at 5am). Neighboring bar HVAC is asking you to cough up $250 per person during Game 4’s Saturday watch party, though that at least gets you drinks and buffet access, if no guarantee of an actual seat. That’ll cost you $1,000. Nope, we’re not kidding.