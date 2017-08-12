Navy Pier Is About to Become Semi-Tolerable, Thanks To Booze

OK, that's a lie. You should still generally avoid Navy Pier, the iconic tourist trap jutting into Lake Michigan. But it's about to make a huge improvement -- thanks to relaxed booze restrictions.
In a rare act of doing something cool, the Chicago City Council approved a measure on Wednesday that will allow thirsty pier-goers to walk around with open alcoholic beverages at both outside and inside attractions at the pier, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, which pretty much triples your chances of surviving a visit there. Especially if you're silly enough to trek out there in the blistering winter.
The change comes with restrictions, though; for example, drinks must be in clearly marked plastic cups, and beverages aren't allowed to leave the pier or board boats. There's also no B.Y.O.B., so you'll have to shell out for drinks at the pier only. But hey, you've already committed to going to the Navy Pier.
Currently, you're only allowed to drink outside at Navy Pier -- like on the walkway along the water -- or if you're seated at licensed bars and taverns (and within their respective outdoor patio spaces), forcing people who somehow can't finish their drinks to chuck them if they want to go inside, according to the report.
Still, any time you've got more options for drinking, that's a good thing. Even if it's at Navy Pier.
