75 whiskies and drinking like a superhero

Thursday Wrap up Chicago Whiskey Week at Untitled from 830-11p with samplings of 75 whiskies, live music, and food. Bring on the bourbon Friday There’s little mystery with an event called Naked Girls Reading at the Everleigh Social Club, BYOB, 7-9p. Books and boobs The Sh*t Show at Shambles is a free comedy showcase at 830p with local talent like Will Miles and Ever Mainard. A sh*t show you’ll remember Saturday For C2E2 weekend, the Super Hero/Super Villain Bar Crawl allows you to get your drink on while wearing spandex at Reggie's Music Joint and five more South Loop spots, 530p. Get super-wasted Chicago French Market hosts the Pastoral’s Artisan Producer Festival with small batch cheese and booze from 80 vendors including Olivia's Beer Cheese and Ale Syndicate, 11a-3p. Beer! Cheese! Sunday In honor of Dark Lord Day, The Beer Temple is serving tastings of the last six years of Three Floyds Dark Lord Imperial Russian Stout, 12-5p. Taste the cult hit Acadia is adding a three-course brunch to the lineup with Gruyere cheese crepes, fried eggs with duck ham, and doughnuts, 11a-3p. Start off a lazy Sunday

