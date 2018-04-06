75 whiskies and drinking like a superhero

Thursday
Wrap up Chicago Whiskey Week at Untitled from 830-11p with samplings of 75 whiskies, live music, and food. Bring on the bourbon
Friday
There’s little mystery with an event called Naked Girls Reading at the Everleigh Social Club, BYOB, 7-9p. Books and boobs
The Sh*t Show at Shambles is a free comedy showcase at 830p with local talent like Will Miles and Ever Mainard. A sh*t show you’ll remember
Saturday
Thursday
Wrap up Chicago Whiskey Week at Untitled from 830-11p with samplings of 75 whiskies, live music, and food. Bring on the bourbon
Friday
There’s little mystery with an event called Naked Girls Reading at the Everleigh Social Club, BYOB, 7-9p. Books and boobs
The Sh*t Show at Shambles is a free comedy showcase at 830p with local talent like Will Miles and Ever Mainard. A sh*t show you’ll remember
Saturday