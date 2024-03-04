8 Quintessential Cincy Spots For Beer or Bourbon

Courtesy of Visit Cincy Courtesy of Visit Cincy

Cincinnati has made a name for itself as a culinary powerhouse, thanks to a huge range of traditions that form the city’s palate. And when you expand outside the city to include the whole Cincy region, you add in Northern Kentucky’s flavors. That extends to the area’s bar scene: Thanks to German beer culture, Southern-style bourbon along The B-Line® in Kentucky, and an urban craft brewing scene, Cincy is one of the best cities for grabbing a drink. For a look at some of the most unique places to pour a beer or sip whiskey on the rocks, check out our roundup below:

Wiseguy Lounge If you were gonna hide a mob-themed bourbon and cocktail speakeasy, what business would you choose as the front? If you answered “a pizza joint," then you’d be right. Goodfellas Pizzeria plays host to their not-so-secret alter ego Wiseguy Lounge, a bar that takes bourbon seriously, with locations in both Kentucky and Ohio (as well as others across the Midwest). The decor might seem intimidating at first, thanks to dark wood and leather sofas, but the staff are happy to assist with finding the perfect bourbon to suit your mood. Plus, Goodfellas, unlike a true fake business, actually serves up an excellent slice of New York-style pizza.

Rhinegeist Brewery Rhinegeist translates to "Ghost of the Rhine," which makes sense given its placement in the Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati proper. Yes, you read that correctly: there is a Brewery District. Cincinnati is a city built by German immigrants, who brought their love of brau to the Midwest, and Rhinegeist carries that tradition along today. The brewery’s story combines a love of old-school brewing with a background in West Coast-inspired brews that challenge the taste buds. Nowadays, they’re known for their cathedral-esque taproom situated on the former grounds of a pre-Prohibition brewery. During the summer, you can bask in the views while sipping a pour of their famous Beer For Humans, an easy-drinking ale that supports local philanthropy.

Northern Row As a combination brewery and distillery, Northern Row has a plethora of options. Located (where else?) in the heart of Over-The-Rhine, Northern Row aims to please all comers, and they do a pretty good job of it. With a sizable beer list including rotating seasonals, crowd-pleasing food menu (chicken pot pie, mushroom Philly sliders…), and spirits from local distillers Five Stories, there’s something for everyone here. And with a classic industrial-meets-artisanal interior, aficionados and casual beer lovers will find themselves right at home.

Hofbrauhaus Named and styled after Munich’s most famous beer hall, Hofbrauhaus is Cincinnati’s authentic take on the Bavarian bier experience. Their brews still follow the German Purity Law of 1516 that dictates which ingredients can be included, and their food menu covers the German classics: giant pretzels, wurstl, schnitzel, and more. It’s a big, communal experience that also hosts regular bands and social events while proudly upholding Cincy’s beer traditions.

Smoke Justis With the motto of “smooth bourbon, smoked meats,” Smoke Justis takes relaxation seriously. A Covington sports tavern named after a local baseball legend, Smoke Justis focuses on Kentucky favorites: Think rib baskets, barbecue fry boxes, and plenty of beer, bourbon, and smoky flavors. They’re also known for their brunch, thanks to entrees served up in cast-iron skillets and a seriously loaded Bloody Mary. If you’re craving Kentucky BBQ to cap off a tasting tour, this is the place to get your fix.

New Riff Distilling Just over the river in Newport, Kentucky starts The B-Line, the Cincy region’s connection to Kentucky’s bourbon and distilling culture. One of the must-hit stations on this bourbon tour is New Riff distilling, a new-school approach to one of the world’s oldest spirits. Their Bonded tour will take you through every step of their distillation process from grain to barrel, and that’s still just the tip of the iceberg. New Riff offers an array of events for the aspiring connoisseur, from tasting sessions, blending workshops, to classes on just water. Whiskey nerds, this is your stop.

Second Sight Spirits Second Sight aims for a more atmospheric experience for anyone seeking a dram on the rocks. Founded by two production engineers who worked in Vegas showbiz, Second Sight brings a whimsical, slightly mysterious vibe to the interior decor of their Ludlow, KY taproom. However, they take their whiskey just as seriously as anyone, and proudly feature lines of bourbon, various rums (including a cherry variety), and even a hazelnut liqueur.