Where to Drink in Cleveland Right Now

Many still know Cleveland as a stalwart beer-and-shot kind of town. Not necessarily any longer: As interest in wine and the craft cocktail and beer scenes have grown, the city has kept pace with the national trends. As such, a diverse, eclectic bar space has emerged in the city, without forgetting of the spots that've held us to our roots. And so we introduce to you Beverage Director: the best places to drink in Cleveland right now.
The Speakeasy at Quintana’s
Cleveland Heights
A secret room on the second floor of an old-time manly barbershop, The Speakeasy boasts one of the best bourbon selections in Northeast Ohio. Its cozy, mahogany-tinted atmosphere is a hotspot for local politicians, historians, and anyone who enjoys a great cocktail. A recently overhauled bar program will give you the bar’s best drinks yet, with a menu focusing on unexpected classics, and a clever, seasonally updated “new classics” selection.
The Velvet Tango Room
Ohio City
Twenty years since its founding, VTR upholds its reputation as a classy-as-hell destination for grown-up (and really pricy) cocktails. We recommend a visit during happy hour, when those steep drink prices get sliced in half and there are some killer complimentary cheese boards. Or, if you can spare the dent to your wallet, wait until later in the evening for increased atmosphere and some great live jazz acts.
Happy Dog
Detroit-Shoreway
Now that tater tots are a proven way to meet people, maybe Happy Dog will become an even more popular spot among Clevelanders, though that’s hard to imagine. Here, you’ll find an excellent draft list, stand-up comedy, literary readings (at the University Circle location), music both classical and modern, live storytelling events, and pinball. The offerings are almost as diverse as the toppings you can put on your hot dogs.
Porco Lounge & Tiki Room
Ohio City
Cleveland’s reigning king of the Tiki cocktail is going strong into its fourth year of existence. Now equipped with a larger kitchen and a “build-you-own meatballs” concept, Ohio City’s Tiki lounge has become an essential destination for late-night eating as well as drinking. Expect loud music, loud shirts, and some sweet but balanced drinks that will knock you on your ass.
Tina's Nite Club
Detroit Shoreway
We’re not quite sure if Tina’s, everyone’s favorite shady-looking drinking establishment, is an actual dive bar, but we don’t care. Order your beers and shots at 1970s-cheap prices, and belt your heart out at Cleveland’s most fun and diverse karaoke destination.
The Spotted Owl
Tremont
There's no drinking experience in Cleveland quite like the Spotted Owl. Located in a former stable/religious tract warehouse, The Owl continues to set a high bar for cocktail innovation and experimentation in the city. The newest menu is Peruvian-themed (read: lots of pisco), and as of this month, the Owl is open Sundays so that you can enjoy a fancy drink (or just a shot and a beer) while trying to make sense of that crazy stained glass behind the bar.
Parnell's Pub
Cleveland Heights
Bars don’t need to be complicated or fancy: Sometimes you just need a low-lit room, a pint of Guinness, and a well-polished surface to set it on. Parnell’s is that place. The Playhouse Square location is great for theatre pre-gaming, but the original -- a long, narrow bar next door to the Cedar Lee Theatre -- will always be our favorite. In a nation of fake-as-hell Irish pubs, Parnell’s is about as real as it gets.
La Cave du Vin
Cleveland Heights
There’s no false advertising in this bar’s Frenchy title: It’s literally a subterranean, cave-like bar that specializes in wine. And if that sounds uber-pretentious or pricy, well, it’s neither of those things -- we know, because we once stumbled onto a screening of Big Trouble in Little China down there. For the truly oenophobic (that's uber-pretentious-speak for afraid of wine), there’s an excellent craft beer selection to fall back on.
Becky's
Downtown
Downtown bars tend to be like amusement parks: The waits are long, the goods are overpriced, and everyone feels a little gross by the time they leave. We can promise you won't find two of those things at Becky’s, a refreshingly approachable bar with cheap eats, a great bottle selection for beer, and a no-frills atmosphere that'll make you want to strike up conversation with your fellow patrons. Guess it really must be “Downtown’s Neighborhood Bar.”
Mabel's BBQ
Downtown
Mabel’s sets the bar for quality, fast-casual barbecue in the city, but the drinks are as simple as the food, come out just as quickly, and are every bit as delicious. The Fancy Manhattan is our favorite, but if you prefer your whiskey unmixed, Mabel's also boasts a vast and generous bourbon selection. Order a glass to go with your Crispy Pig’s Ears and Cracklins for the full Mabel experience, and don’t skimp on Symon’s brown mustard-based barbecue sauce.
Lava Lounge
Tremont
Some bars just ooze coolness, and Lava Lounge is one of those bars. Downstairs, the lights are low and the music is funky enough that even the most rhythmically challenged can dance, bolstered by liquid courage from the unconventional cocktail menu and curated beer selection. Upstairs -- the loungiest part of this lounge -- feels like the coolest bachelor pad your uncle never had. Add in a killer food menu with Latin and Asian influences, and you have the perfect spot to end your night.
Prosperity Social Club
Tremont
Cleveland has been doubling down on its polka-and-pierogis heritage lately, which is definitely not a bad thing. One of the finest purveyors of this old-school immigrant aesthetic is Prosperity Social Club. Despite the highfalutin name, walk in here and you’ll find a homey, warm, wooden bar with just enough space for a polka band (which is often featured) and a kitchen that serves some of the tastiest pierogis in town (try them with cheese). Old but not dingy, nostalgic but not kitschy, Prosperity is a neighborhood tavern for the 21st century.
Market Garden Brewery
Ohio City
We’d be lying if we said Market Garden’s beers impressed us right out of the gate, but since opening in 2011, the Ohio City brewery has honed its craft with fun additions like the spicy Barrio Mole Stout, or the formidable Irishman’s Enforcer. It makes great use of its space too, playing host to great local events like storytelling series Told, and fiction/poetry reading series Brews and Prose.
Platform Beer Co.
Ohio City
Even if every beer in Platform’s arsenal doesn’t land (a bartender once accurately described a beer on draught as tasting “kinda like hot dog water”), the brewery's bold, experimental style gets us talking about beer. Those that do hit, meanwhile -- the Palesner, Lawlessness, and Gose, to name a few -- remind us of what great beer can do, and the warm, open brick space of the bar is like Ohio City's version of a beer hall of old.
The Plum Cafe & Kitchen
Ohio City
The aesthetic of the Plum Cafe is both ultra-modern and inviting. The same could be said for its cocktail menu, a frequently shifting seasonal list nestled comfortably in the $7-10 range. With liberal use of spirits like chartreuse, mezcal, and vermouth, the Plum has a knack for presenting the smoky, the herbal, and the bitter in ways that are balanced with sweetness and eminently drinkable. Also, the drinks are all named for basketball players, so that’s pretty cool.
Sachsenheim Hall
Stockyards
With its ferns, disco ball, and wood paneling straight from Grandma’s basement, Sachsenheim Hall looks like it’s frozen in the '70s. Lucky for you, the prices are too: You can get that Hofbrauhaus-style stein of German beer without paying that Hofbrauhaus-style bill. The draught beers and the food on Saturdays are all German, but don’t miss Tuesdays for some of the most innovative (chicken paprikash? ostrich??) and dirt-cheap tacos in town.
Spice Kitchen + Bar
Detroit-Shoreway
Cocktails at Spice are created with the same care Josh Woo takes in assembling the kitchen’s seasonal farm-to-table dishes, and they’re mixed and served at a beautifully restored Art Deco bar. The drinks tend to run dark and herbal, even in summer: Thyme is the herb of choice, and chartreuse and vermouth abound. Trust us when we say it’s not a bad thing.
Griffin Cider House
Lakewood
Gin often takes time and effort to appreciate; cider is alcohol in one of its most approachable forms. Put the two of them together, and you have Griffin Cider House. Situated in the Birdtown area of Lakewood, Griffin boasts Ohio’s largest selection of gin (and most gin-centric cocktail menu) as well as Griffin Cider Works, a diverse selection of ciders made from Ohio apples. UK-style bar snacks like Cornish pasties and Scotch eggs round out your British pub experience.
Salt+
Lakewood
At the small plates wonder-factory that is Salt, sommelier Jessica Parkison has curated a cocktail menu bound to no era or aesthetic except good taste. Try drinks like the mezcal-forward Adelita, or the smoky Jane (all the drinks are named for ladies) to sample the menu’s wonderful balance of dark and earthy with light and sweet. The wine selection is excellent as well.
Behind a bookcase and up a narrow staircase in Cleveland Heights' Quintana’s Barber and Dream Spa is a gorgeous, old-school bar you'd never even know was there. With prohibition-era decor, cigars and a selection of more than 60 bourbons, this place can make anyone look like a real smooth operator so date night here is a must. The cocktail menu hosts a slew of classic staples (gin fizz, anyone?) but you can venture above to Bier Markt or Nano Brewery Cleveland for endless local and international drafts. Bar Centro, the restaurant also located above Speakeasy, has food for the night covered with any Italian dish your heart desires.
The Velvet Tango Room gets its speakeasy vibe from, well, being located in an actual former speakeasy (the bullet holes in the ceiling remain to this day). Located in an inconspicuous old house, complete with backyard garden, VTR is committed to classic (Old Fashioned, Tom Collins, Sidecar) and modern (Cleveland Rose, Widow's Kiss) cocktails, crafted with loving attention and served up on their own or as part of sampler flights. The name and drink menu alone are worthy to a 1940s film noir; better yet, the bar hosts a live jazz band every weeknight.
What does bacon-topped mac & cheese and Fruit Loops cereal have in common? They're both placed on top of a hot dog together at Gordon Square's Happy Dog, where the American wiener takes center stage. They take toppings seriously, or maybe not so seriously, with specials like The Mobile Home-wrecker (white BBQ sauce, onions, bourbon-baked beans, fries and cheddar cheese). Intrepid (or sane) customers can choose to construct their own from an intimidating list of toppings, including kim chee pickles, "everything bagel" cream cheese and fried eggs. Veggie dogs are on offer, but that's kind of not the point. Tater tots and fries also come with an impressive array of sauce options, best washed down with any of the 20 beers on tap.
Porco is not the gaudy tiki bar you're used to. The bar and back lounge may be adorned with bamboo, faux thatch and jungle prints, but the drinks here defy the sickeningly sweet tropical-drink stereotype. Bartenders decked out in Hawaiian shirts hand craft complex (and very strong) cocktails (Mai Thais, Singapore Slings, Zombies, Painkillers) with a variety of rums, fresh-squeezed fruit juices and house-made syrups. If tiki drinks aren't for you, there's always draft beer from Hawaii's Kona Brewing Co., pork charcuterie plates and panini sandwiches.
What kind of karaoke dive is housed in a nondescript brick building surrounded by chainlink fences and overgrown weeds? One of the best in Cleveland. Tina’s Nite Club didn’t get it’s reputation because of refined cocktails or continental decor, it got it because it’s dirty, fun and, well, a little weird. The garage-like atmosphere does away with any pretension, freeing up a loose clientele to really sing what’s in their hearts. Have a jello shot, drink a well vodka and see who can sing those 80s rock ballads the loudest.
In Tremont, what was once a Bible factory in the 1800s is now The Spotted Owl, a bar that's both delightfully weird and delightfully blunt. Case in point: The wooden bar is made from the flooring of an old barn, and the tables are made from century-old freezer doors. And there are house rules (women initiate conversation, no using Google to settle arguments, no fighting, no kissing). This isn't the spot to drink beer or wine all night; The Owl's menu shines with its cocktails (particularly the Fish House Punch and the Pomme).
This moody, lower level bar is a great date spot. Their wine list is extensive and not that expensive, their food menu is delicious, and it would be hard not to impress and date that you bring here.
Packed with a diverse crowd ranging from CSU students and staff to Playhouse Square actors and city workers, this “downtown neighborhood bar” is a welcoming watering hole that caters to most everyone. With a laid-back atmosphere, hearty late night food, TV sports, darts and a jukebox, Becky’s has all the elements in place to be this area’s essential dive bar.
Local food and craft beer, what else could you want in a bar?
Check out their "Brewery Incubator" program, which will allow your home-brewed recipes to be consumed by real live people.
This bright all-day cafe in Ohio City presents a vegetarian-friendly, sandwich-driven menu in an airy space with exposed brick, light-bearing French windows, and a spacious dine-in backyard. A comparison between the slow-roasted barbecue pork sandwich and the vegan banh mi with hoisin-braised jack fruit proves that equal flavor is imbued into both meat and meatless choices. Interesting cocktails and craft beers complement the food when things more serious (and less vegetarian) in the evening where dishes like catfish nuggets and smoked duck confit and pork sausage Cleveland Cassoulet reign supreme.
Griffin Cider House serves, you guessed it, an impressive collection of English cider on tap (the first pub of its kind in Cleveland), alongside local and imported draft beer. Every cider selection from this spot is made from locally grown apples and varies in flavor (cherry, lemon, ginger) and strength. Griffin boasts ten cider taps, three craft beer taps and a wide variety of gin. Its traditional English cider is matched by its traditional English pub vibe: Its exterior is reminiscent of a coat of arms and its dark interior is lined with framed mementos and televisions for the sole purpose of watching whatever sport is on, just as the Brits intended.
Chef Jill Vedaa’s Salt+ approaches New American without the safety net of a burger on the menu. Her lineup of small plates features combinations like foraged mushroom tapenade with goat cheese, braised octopus with olives and oranges, and duck leg confit with ricotta dumplings. The large, high-ceilinged space is modern with rustic touches, as evidenced by varnished steel plates next to hanging mod lamps and an overall warehouse feel. True to the restaurant’s name, a giant block of salt sits glowing atop a pillar in the lounge area. Just don't lick it.