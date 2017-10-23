Where to Drink in Cleveland Right Now

The Speakeasy at Quintana’s Cleveland Heights A secret room on the second floor of an old-time manly barbershop, The Speakeasy boasts one of the best bourbon selections in Northeast Ohio. Its cozy, mahogany-tinted atmosphere is a hotspot for local politicians, historians, and anyone who enjoys a great cocktail. A recently overhauled bar program will give you the bar’s best drinks yet, with a menu focusing on unexpected classics, and a clever, seasonally updated “new classics” selection.

The Velvet Tango Room Ohio City Twenty years since its founding, VTR upholds its reputation as a classy-as-hell destination for grown-up (and really pricy) cocktails. We recommend a visit during happy hour, when those steep drink prices get sliced in half and there are some killer complimentary cheese boards. Or, if you can spare the dent to your wallet, wait until later in the evening for increased atmosphere and some great live jazz acts.

Happy Dog Detroit-Shoreway Now that tater tots are a proven way to meet people, maybe Happy Dog will become an even more popular spot among Clevelanders, though that’s hard to imagine. Here, you’ll find an excellent draft list, stand-up comedy, literary readings (at the University Circle location), music both classical and modern, live storytelling events, and pinball. The offerings are almost as diverse as the toppings you can put on your hot dogs.

Porco Lounge & Tiki Room Ohio City Cleveland’s reigning king of the Tiki cocktail is going strong into its fourth year of existence. Now equipped with a larger kitchen and a “build-you-own meatballs” concept, Ohio City’s Tiki lounge has become an essential destination for late-night eating as well as drinking. Expect loud music, loud shirts, and some sweet but balanced drinks that will knock you on your ass.

Tina's Nite Club Detroit Shoreway We’re not quite sure if Tina’s, everyone’s favorite shady-looking drinking establishment, is an actual dive bar, but we don’t care. Order your beers and shots at 1970s-cheap prices, and belt your heart out at Cleveland’s most fun and diverse karaoke destination.

The Spotted Owl Tremont There's no drinking experience in Cleveland quite like the Spotted Owl. Located in a former stable/religious tract warehouse, The Owl continues to set a high bar for cocktail innovation and experimentation in the city. The newest menu is Peruvian-themed (read: lots of pisco), and as of this month, the Owl is open Sundays so that you can enjoy a fancy drink (or just a shot and a beer) while trying to make sense of that crazy stained glass behind the bar.

Parnell's Pub Cleveland Heights Bars don’t need to be complicated or fancy: Sometimes you just need a low-lit room, a pint of Guinness, and a well-polished surface to set it on. Parnell’s is that place. The Playhouse Square location is great for theatre pre-gaming, but the original -- a long, narrow bar next door to the Cedar Lee Theatre -- will always be our favorite. In a nation of fake-as-hell Irish pubs, Parnell’s is about as real as it gets.

La Cave du Vin Cleveland Heights There’s no false advertising in this bar’s Frenchy title: It’s literally a subterranean, cave-like bar that specializes in wine. And if that sounds uber-pretentious or pricy, well, it’s neither of those things -- we know, because we once stumbled onto a screening of Big Trouble in Little China down there. For the truly oenophobic (that's uber-pretentious-speak for afraid of wine), there’s an excellent craft beer selection to fall back on.

Becky's Downtown Downtown bars tend to be like amusement parks: The waits are long, the goods are overpriced, and everyone feels a little gross by the time they leave. We can promise you won't find two of those things at Becky’s, a refreshingly approachable bar with cheap eats, a great bottle selection for beer, and a no-frills atmosphere that'll make you want to strike up conversation with your fellow patrons. Guess it really must be “Downtown’s Neighborhood Bar.”

Mabel's BBQ Downtown Mabel’s sets the bar for quality, fast-casual barbecue in the city, but the drinks are as simple as the food, come out just as quickly, and are every bit as delicious. The Fancy Manhattan is our favorite, but if you prefer your whiskey unmixed, Mabel's also boasts a vast and generous bourbon selection. Order a glass to go with your Crispy Pig’s Ears and Cracklins for the full Mabel experience, and don’t skimp on Symon’s brown mustard-based barbecue sauce.

Lava Lounge Tremont Some bars just ooze coolness, and Lava Lounge is one of those bars. Downstairs, the lights are low and the music is funky enough that even the most rhythmically challenged can dance, bolstered by liquid courage from the unconventional cocktail menu and curated beer selection. Upstairs -- the loungiest part of this lounge -- feels like the coolest bachelor pad your uncle never had. Add in a killer food menu with Latin and Asian influences, and you have the perfect spot to end your night.

Prosperity Social Club Tremont Cleveland has been doubling down on its polka-and-pierogis heritage lately, which is definitely not a bad thing. One of the finest purveyors of this old-school immigrant aesthetic is Prosperity Social Club. Despite the highfalutin name, walk in here and you’ll find a homey, warm, wooden bar with just enough space for a polka band (which is often featured) and a kitchen that serves some of the tastiest pierogis in town (try them with cheese). Old but not dingy, nostalgic but not kitschy, Prosperity is a neighborhood tavern for the 21st century.

Market Garden Brewery Ohio City We’d be lying if we said Market Garden’s beers impressed us right out of the gate, but since opening in 2011, the Ohio City brewery has honed its craft with fun additions like the spicy Barrio Mole Stout, or the formidable Irishman’s Enforcer. It makes great use of its space too, playing host to great local events like storytelling series Told, and fiction/poetry reading series Brews and Prose.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Tiffany Bollinger/Platform Beer Co.

Platform Beer Co. Ohio City Even if every beer in Platform’s arsenal doesn’t land (a bartender once accurately described a beer on draught as tasting “kinda like hot dog water”), the brewery's bold, experimental style gets us talking about beer. Those that do hit, meanwhile -- the Palesner, Lawlessness, and Gose, to name a few -- remind us of what great beer can do, and the warm, open brick space of the bar is like Ohio City's version of a beer hall of old.

The Plum Cafe & Kitchen Ohio City The aesthetic of the Plum Cafe is both ultra-modern and inviting. The same could be said for its cocktail menu, a frequently shifting seasonal list nestled comfortably in the $7-10 range. With liberal use of spirits like chartreuse, mezcal, and vermouth, the Plum has a knack for presenting the smoky, the herbal, and the bitter in ways that are balanced with sweetness and eminently drinkable. Also, the drinks are all named for basketball players, so that’s pretty cool.

Sachsenheim Hall Stockyards With its ferns, disco ball, and wood paneling straight from Grandma’s basement, Sachsenheim Hall looks like it’s frozen in the '70s. Lucky for you, the prices are too: You can get that Hofbrauhaus-style stein of German beer without paying that Hofbrauhaus-style bill. The draught beers and the food on Saturdays are all German, but don’t miss Tuesdays for some of the most innovative (chicken paprikash? ostrich??) and dirt-cheap tacos in town.

Spice Kitchen + Bar Detroit-Shoreway Cocktails at Spice are created with the same care Josh Woo takes in assembling the kitchen’s seasonal farm-to-table dishes, and they’re mixed and served at a beautifully restored Art Deco bar. The drinks tend to run dark and herbal, even in summer: Thyme is the herb of choice, and chartreuse and vermouth abound. Trust us when we say it’s not a bad thing.

Griffin Cider House Lakewood Gin often takes time and effort to appreciate; cider is alcohol in one of its most approachable forms. Put the two of them together, and you have Griffin Cider House. Situated in the Birdtown area of Lakewood, Griffin boasts Ohio’s largest selection of gin (and most gin-centric cocktail menu) as well as Griffin Cider Works, a diverse selection of ciders made from Ohio apples. UK-style bar snacks like Cornish pasties and Scotch eggs round out your British pub experience.