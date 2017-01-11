Food & Drink

The Best Wine Bars in Cleveland

By Published On 02/24/2016 By Published On 02/24/2016
wine, cheese plate, fruits, walnuts
Courtesy of Wine Spot/Paul Sobota

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

There's a known, if unspoken, institutional spectrum of bars. On one end -- the low one -- is the dive, and on the other is wine bars (beat out by cocktail-only bars). Though as Midwesterners, we tend to eschew all things hifalutin and stuffy, these wine bars are anything but -- they're injecting new touches into the theater district, developing interesting food menus that would be unseemly at any other bar, and giving neighborhoods the perfect entry point to an intimidatingly storied booze. With you now fully on-board with wine bars being totally legit places to drink, here are 10 of Cleveland’s best:

Related

related

The 9 Best Dive Bars in Cleveland

related

The 11 Best Bars for Winter Drinking in Cleveland

related

The 17 Most Important Restaurants in Cleveland

related

The 9 Best Dive Bars in Cleveland
Market Avenue Wine Bar, Ohio City bars
Market Avenue Wine Bar

Market Avenue Wine Bar

Ohio City

Tucked in the through-street home to other Cleveland staples The Flying Fig and Great Lakes Brewing Company, this ambient bar pairs an extensive wine list with plenty of small plates whipped together with seasonal, local ingredients from the nearby West Side Market. Market Avenue’s proximity to many of Ohio City’s restaurants makes it the perfect place to stop in for a pre-dinner drink and gooey baked brie or a post-dinner wine and artisanal chocolate pairing.

La Cave du Vin, Coventry bars
La Cave du Vin

La Cave Du Vin

Coventry

La Cave, in a subterranean Coventry Road spot, is cavernous and intimately romantic -- exactly the kind of vibe we want while lounging and sipping a dry red. The wine selection is good and the craft beer selection perhaps even better, meaning you don’t have to be an oenophile to love this place; most everyone does.

Coquette Patisserie, University Circle bars
Courtesy of Coquette Patisserie

Coquette Patisserie

University Circle

Open from 10am to midnight most days of the week, Coquette keeps it cute around the clock. Pick up your morning French press coffee and fresh pastries; then oysters, artisan cheeses, and meats, wine, craft beer, champagne, and most importantly, the most gorgeously detailed desserts you can find most anywhere in Cleveland later in the day. But you can order from either side of the menu at any hour -- we certainly won’t be the ones to judge.

Press Wine Bar, Tremont bars
Courtesy of Press

Press Wine Bar

Tremont

While many wine bars’ main focus is vino with a few small plates as second thoughts, Press brings together the best of both worlds with its extensive wine list and full food menu to match. Don’t miss the black truffle risotto with mushroom cream, grana padano cheese, and house-cultured butter. It’s the purest form of decadence you can get on a plate.

related

The Best Pizza Joints in Cleveland Right Now

related

The 11 Best Bars for Winter Drinking in Cleveland
Humble Wine Bar, lakewood bars
Courtesy of Humble

Humble Wine Bar

Lakewood

There are few things better in life than a great glass of wine. Except for maybe great pizza. Indulge in both at Humble through its approachable wine list and excellent Neapolitan-style pizzas. Try the sausage with tomato sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and oregano. or the Lardo (trust us) with roasted garlic, fontina, tallegio, and rosemary.

Bin 216

Downtown

In the heart of the glittering Playhouse Square theatre district, Bin 216 is a swanky, art deco enclave putting out inventive small plates and decadent desserts, and curating a list of sophisticated wine and cocktails. Don’t miss the Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm happy hour; it's easily one of the best deals in this part of town.

Wine Bar Rocky River, Rocky River bars
Courtesy of Wine Bar Rocky River/Brent Durken

Wine Bar Rocky River

Rocky River

Perhaps it’s a tease to grant you this information during our city's long winter months, but this wine bar’s charming patio is well worth many-a summertime visit. Nevertheless, Wine Bar Rocky River’s warm interior is just as welcoming all year round. Get in on its state-of-the-art Enomatic wine selection (pictured -- your wine's coming from a tap), with each available for tasting or by the full glass.

wine glasses, wine bottles, drinks
Courtesy of Wine Spot/Paul Sobota

The Wine Spot

Coventry

Part wine/craft beer shop, part wine/craft beer bar, this joint’s modern industrial vibe makes it stand apart from all of its brick-walled, flickering candlelit counterparts. Ultra-friendly staff are happy to walk you through what might seem like an unending number of options, so you don't have to sweat over whatever you’re drinking, whether you're posted up at a wood-topped table at The Wine Bar or at home.

appetizer, Gigi's on Fairmount, Cleveland Heights bars
Gigi's on Fairmount

Gigi’s on Fairmount

Cleveland Heights

We all know how much the French adore their wine, so it only makes sense that a Parisian-style wine bar would be one of the best wine finds in town. But don’t stop there: with an ever-changing food menu -- check out the list on the bruschetta board -- Gigi’s is as much a dinner destination as it is a beautiful wine bar.

Toast Wine Bar & Cafe

Gordon Square

Toast serves excellent farm-to-table fare and pours from a diversely sourced wine list in a beautifully atmospheric setting. While sipping wine, nibble on small plates, like the trio of toasts with daily-rotated toppings, or go all the way with an entree: you can't fail with the savory smoked lamb chops with blue cheese, pear puree, roasted broccoli, and crispy onion.

Sign up here for our daily Cleveland email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Beth Phillips is a Cleveland-area writer who can’t think of anything she loves more than wine... except for wine and cheese. And probably some chocolate, too. You can follow her on Twitter @CraveableCLE.

1. Market Avenue Wine Bar 2521 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Dim lighting and artful decor create the perfect atmosphere to enjoy upped appetizers and a variety of wine by the glass. If you are looking to impress a date, bring them here to enjoy an extensive wine list and a great dinner menu.

2. La Cave du Vin 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH

This moody, lower level bar is a great date spot. Their wine list is extensive and not that expensive, their food menu is delicious, and it would be hard not to impress and date that you bring here.

3. Coquette Patisserie 11607 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 (University Circle)

Coquette Patisserie is one of the best wine bars in Cleveland, and their adorable French atmosphere makes it a perfect place to romance a date. In the morning, guests can enjoy coffee and pastries, while from dinner until closing time guests can enjoy a extensive selection of wine, cheese plates, French entrees, and desserts.

4. Press Wine Bar 2221 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH, United States, Cleveland, OH 44113 (Tremont)

If you are into eating from a bar menu when you visit a wine bar, Press Wine Bar isn't the place for you. Here guests can enjoy a full dinner menu to peruse while drinking from an extensive wine list. After enjoying a night here, you won't want to settle for small plates ever again.

5. Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 (Lakewood)

There is nothing better than enjoying fine wines and Neapolitan-style pizzas, and this Lakewood spot has both. Humble Wine Bar is known for their delicious pies, more specifically the Lardo, which is topped with roasted garlic, fontina, tallegio, and rosemary. Wash your pie down with a quality selection of (as the restaurant's name would suggest) reasonably priced wine, craft cocktails, or beer, in a casually romantic setting.

6. BIN216 1515 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 (Downtown)

Bin216 is one of the most popular wine bars in the Cleveland theater district, and one step inside will tell you why. The entire bar gives off a luxurious and romantic vibe, covered in couches and beautiful bars. Their wine and cocktail list is well worth perusing, and they have a fantastic happy hour special.

7. Wine Bar Rocky River 1313 Linda St, Rocky River, OH 44116 (Rocky River)

There are plenty of reasons to love the Rocky River Wine Bar. Our personal favorite is their excellent outdoor patio, but locals also enjoy Rocky River's Enomatic wine selection, where wine is served on tap. Whether you are looking to taste some new wines or order by the glass, the Rocky River Wine Bar is the place for you.

8. The Wine Spot 2271 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118 (Coventry)

Part liquor store, part wine bar, the Wine Spot is has an industrial atmosphere unlike any other wine bar in Cleveland. Their wine and beer options are seemingly endless, and their staff members are both friendly and knowledgeable, which will come in handy for anyone who has trouble deciding which of the many liquor options they should select.

9. Gigi's on Fairmount 3477 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44118 (Cleveland Heights)

Eat. Laugh. Wine. A neighborhood bistro with an emphasis on wine in the heart of Cleveland Heights! Their wine list is extensive, their food is divine, and one step inside their popular restaurant will show you just why Gigi's on Fairmount is considered a neighborhood hot spot by locals.

10. Toast Wine Bar & Cafe 1365 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102 (Gordon Square)

By far the most popular wine bar in Gordon Square, Toast serves wines by the glass and bottle, handcrafted cocktails, and locally-sourced small plates. While the 60-plus wine selection comes from all over the world, the ingredients used in the cocktails and dinner menu are either grown in the restaurant’s garden across the street or sourced from regional farmers. The menu changes weekly, but you’ll always find a solid selection of house-made pastas, charcuterie, and seasonal vegetable dishes.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best New Breweries That Have Opened in Cleveland This Year

related

READ MORE
Ohio Is Going to Ban Certain Liquors and It's (Partly) Prohibition's Fault

related

READ MORE
Clevelanders Explain Why Great Lakes Christmas Ale Is the Best Beer Ever

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like