The Best Wine Bars in Cleveland

There's a known, if unspoken, institutional spectrum of bars. On one end -- the low one -- is the dive, and on the other is wine bars (beat out by cocktail-only bars). Though as Midwesterners, we tend to eschew all things hifalutin and stuffy, these wine bars are anything but -- they're injecting new touches into the theater district, developing interesting food menus that would be unseemly at any other bar, and giving neighborhoods the perfect entry point to an intimidatingly storied booze. With you now fully on-board with wine bars being totally legit places to drink, here are 10 of Cleveland’s best:
Market Avenue Wine Bar
Ohio City
Tucked in the through-street home to other Cleveland staples The Flying Fig and Great Lakes Brewing Company, this ambient bar pairs an extensive wine list with plenty of small plates whipped together with seasonal, local ingredients from the nearby West Side Market. Market Avenue’s proximity to many of Ohio City’s restaurants makes it the perfect place to stop in for a pre-dinner drink and gooey baked brie or a post-dinner wine and artisanal chocolate pairing.
La Cave Du Vin
Coventry
La Cave, in a subterranean Coventry Road spot, is cavernous and intimately romantic -- exactly the kind of vibe we want while lounging and sipping a dry red. The wine selection is good and the craft beer selection perhaps even better, meaning you don’t have to be an oenophile to love this place; most everyone does.
Coquette Patisserie
University Circle
Open from 10am to midnight most days of the week, Coquette keeps it cute around the clock. Pick up your morning French press coffee and fresh pastries; then oysters, artisan cheeses, and meats, wine, craft beer, champagne, and most importantly, the most gorgeously detailed desserts you can find most anywhere in Cleveland later in the day. But you can order from either side of the menu at any hour -- we certainly won’t be the ones to judge.
Press Wine Bar
Tremont
While many wine bars’ main focus is vino with a few small plates as second thoughts, Press brings together the best of both worlds with its extensive wine list and full food menu to match. Don’t miss the black truffle risotto with mushroom cream, grana padano cheese, and house-cultured butter. It’s the purest form of decadence you can get on a plate.
Humble Wine Bar
Lakewood
There are few things better in life than a great glass of wine. Except for maybe great pizza. Indulge in both at Humble through its approachable wine list and excellent Neapolitan-style pizzas. Try the sausage with tomato sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and oregano. or the Lardo (trust us) with roasted garlic, fontina, tallegio, and rosemary.
Bin 216
Downtown
In the heart of the glittering Playhouse Square theatre district, Bin 216 is a swanky, art deco enclave putting out inventive small plates and decadent desserts, and curating a list of sophisticated wine and cocktails. Don’t miss the Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm happy hour; it's easily one of the best deals in this part of town.
Wine Bar Rocky River
Rocky River
Perhaps it’s a tease to grant you this information during our city's long winter months, but this wine bar’s charming patio is well worth many-a summertime visit. Nevertheless, Wine Bar Rocky River’s warm interior is just as welcoming all year round. Get in on its state-of-the-art Enomatic wine selection (pictured -- your wine's coming from a tap), with each available for tasting or by the full glass.
The Wine Spot
Coventry
Part wine/craft beer shop, part wine/craft beer bar, this joint’s modern industrial vibe makes it stand apart from all of its brick-walled, flickering candlelit counterparts. Ultra-friendly staff are happy to walk you through what might seem like an unending number of options, so you don't have to sweat over whatever you’re drinking, whether you're posted up at a wood-topped table at The Wine Bar or at home.
Gigi’s on Fairmount
Cleveland Heights
We all know how much the French adore their wine, so it only makes sense that a Parisian-style wine bar would be one of the best wine finds in town. But don’t stop there: with an ever-changing food menu -- check out the list on the bruschetta board -- Gigi’s is as much a dinner destination as it is a beautiful wine bar.
Toast Wine Bar & Cafe
Gordon Square
Toast serves excellent farm-to-table fare and pours from a diversely sourced wine list in a beautifully atmospheric setting. While sipping wine, nibble on small plates, like the trio of toasts with daily-rotated toppings, or go all the way with an entree: you can't fail with the savory smoked lamb chops with blue cheese, pear puree, roasted broccoli, and crispy onion.
Sign up here for our daily Cleveland email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Beth Phillips is a Cleveland-area writer who can’t think of anything she loves more than wine... except for wine and cheese. And probably some chocolate, too. You can follow her on Twitter @CraveableCLE.
-
1. Market Avenue Wine Bar2521 Market Ave, Cleveland
-
2. La Cave du Vin2785 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
-
3. Coquette Patisserie11607 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
-
4. Press Wine Bar2221 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH, United States, Cleveland
-
5. Humble Wine Bar15400 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
-
6. BIN2161515 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
-
7. Wine Bar Rocky River1313 Linda St, Rocky River
-
8. The Wine Spot2271 Lee Rd, Cleveland
-
9. Gigi's on Fairmount3477 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
-
10. Toast Wine Bar & Cafe1365 W 65th St, Cleveland
Dim lighting and artful decor create the perfect atmosphere to enjoy upped appetizers and a variety of wine by the glass. If you are looking to impress a date, bring them here to enjoy an extensive wine list and a great dinner menu.
This moody, lower level bar is a great date spot. Their wine list is extensive and not that expensive, their food menu is delicious, and it would be hard not to impress and date that you bring here.
Coquette Patisserie is one of the best wine bars in Cleveland, and their adorable French atmosphere makes it a perfect place to romance a date. In the morning, guests can enjoy coffee and pastries, while from dinner until closing time guests can enjoy a extensive selection of wine, cheese plates, French entrees, and desserts.
If you are into eating from a bar menu when you visit a wine bar, Press Wine Bar isn't the place for you. Here guests can enjoy a full dinner menu to peruse while drinking from an extensive wine list. After enjoying a night here, you won't want to settle for small plates ever again.
There is nothing better than enjoying fine wines and Neapolitan-style pizzas, and this Lakewood spot has both. Humble Wine Bar is known for their delicious pies, more specifically the Lardo, which is topped with roasted garlic, fontina, tallegio, and rosemary. Wash your pie down with a quality selection of (as the restaurant's name would suggest) reasonably priced wine, craft cocktails, or beer, in a casually romantic setting.
Bin216 is one of the most popular wine bars in the Cleveland theater district, and one step inside will tell you why. The entire bar gives off a luxurious and romantic vibe, covered in couches and beautiful bars. Their wine and cocktail list is well worth perusing, and they have a fantastic happy hour special.
There are plenty of reasons to love the Rocky River Wine Bar. Our personal favorite is their excellent outdoor patio, but locals also enjoy Rocky River's Enomatic wine selection, where wine is served on tap. Whether you are looking to taste some new wines or order by the glass, the Rocky River Wine Bar is the place for you.
Part liquor store, part wine bar, the Wine Spot is has an industrial atmosphere unlike any other wine bar in Cleveland. Their wine and beer options are seemingly endless, and their staff members are both friendly and knowledgeable, which will come in handy for anyone who has trouble deciding which of the many liquor options they should select.
Eat. Laugh. Wine. A neighborhood bistro with an emphasis on wine in the heart of Cleveland Heights! Their wine list is extensive, their food is divine, and one step inside their popular restaurant will show you just why Gigi's on Fairmount is considered a neighborhood hot spot by locals.
By far the most popular wine bar in Gordon Square, Toast serves wines by the glass and bottle, handcrafted cocktails, and locally-sourced small plates. While the 60-plus wine selection comes from all over the world, the ingredients used in the cocktails and dinner menu are either grown in the restaurant’s garden across the street or sourced from regional farmers. The menu changes weekly, but you’ll always find a solid selection of house-made pastas, charcuterie, and seasonal vegetable dishes.