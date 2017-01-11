Cal Verga's Homecoming Shows Cleveland the Finer Side of Coffee

Verga left Cleveland about 15 years ago after dropping out of high school, earning his GED, and joining the Army, where he was quickly recruited to the Honor Guard in Washington, DC. He was there during September 11th -- he was part of the crew that helped clean up the wreckage at the Pentagon.

After a couple of years, Verga left the Army and returned home to Cleveland, attending community college to study fire science while working in construction. In 2005, he was called back to the military and sent to Iraq for a year. Fortunately, his tour was calm and he came back unharmed, but his experiences started the habit of asking himself existential questions about what he was really doing with his life.