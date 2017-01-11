Clevelanders Explain Why Great Lakes Christmas Ale Is the Best Beer Ever

"An ode to a beer, of which I will drink no more than 1.5 bottles in one sitting:

You come once a year

Make your debut in my absence

Route 80 between us

Sugared rim of my sugarplum dreams" - Katy Filarski, Associate Video Producer at Thrillist and Cleveland native

"Christmas Ale is the best ever because it's the perfect ice breaker at holiday events and forced family gatherings. Nothing's better than sharing a Christmas Ale with a family member or friend you haven't seen in a while. It's basically the spirit of the holiday season in a bottle." - Jena Stout, Cleveland resident

"In the melting pot that is the American craft brew scene, the holidays are a very important reminder for Cleveland locals that Great Lakes Christmas Ale matters. For me, Christmas Ale was my first foray into craft beer 15 years ago. That first drink was garnished around the lip of the glass like a sweet cinnamon sugar wreath. The 'rim job' as it was intriguingly referred to made each sip more like opening a present than sampling a beer. Since then, Great Lakes Christmas Ale has become my go-to six pack when bringing the 'holiday spirit' to any gathering." - Matt Cantrell, lifelong Cleveland resident