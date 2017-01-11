'Everything You've Heard Is Probably True': 12 Hours at Hofbräuhaus, Cleveland's Premier Drinking Institution

I lock my bloodshot eyes with a woman in lederhosen before flashing her a Cheshire grin and polishing off my liter-sized stein of Hofbräu Original (my fifth of the night) to the rising and falling roar of the beer hall.

Ten hours earlier, before I'd kicked off my 12 hours of drinking, the resident accordion player called out the unapologetic theme for my day spent at the Hofbräuhaus:

“Everything you have heard here, that goes on at night, is probably true.”

As my eyes fixate on four housewives slugging down shots of Jagermeister in tandem, I can’t help but think that the polka-playing accordionist was right. Welcome to Cleveland, OH's version of the Hofbräuhaus.