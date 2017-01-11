Ohio Is Going to Ban Certain Liquors and It's (Partly) Prohibition's Fault

For the moneyed elite of New York and a few other major American cities, Prohibition was just that. For everyone else, though, its effects were devastating: it empowered and emboldened the American mafia, deputized the Klan, killed or blinded tens of thousands with rotgut booze, and laid the groundwork for our current costly War on Drugs. It was, in other words, a colossal failure of an attempt at legislated morality. And it started right here in Ohio.

You can trace a straight line back from the passing of the 18th Amendment in 1919, which legally banned booze sales nationwide, to the founding of the Ohio Anti-Saloon League, arguably the most influential temperance organization in history. Founded in 1893 in Oberlin, a famed liberal arts college town an hour outside Cleveland, the organization moved its headquarters in 1909 to Westerville, a less-famed liberal arts college town a half hour outside Columbus. (In case you ever doubted the pull of history on this place: Oberlin might be known as an anything-goes hippie haven today, but Westerville -- nicknamed the "Dry Capital of the World” -- was a completely dry county until 2006.) By the time the League put its roots down in Westerville, it had inspired and joined forces with a sister organization in Washington to form the Anti-Saloon League of America. Banded together, they were ready to take down drinking across America.