Your Guide to the Best Spring Beers in Cleveland

Quadruple IPA, 11%

Ohio City

Not for the faint of heart, Hubris is a quadruple IPA radiating a hazy golden orange hue from the absurd amount of hops. Grab yourself a glass of this uniquely potent brew, head out to Platform’s patio, and nurse your beer under the stars all night long. Of course, we won’t judge if you head back inside for seconds.



Fat Head's Bumble Berry

Honey blueberry ale, 5.3%

North Olmsted

Although Fat Head’s Bumble Berry is available almost all year round, this fruity ale truly shines in the warmer months with some farm-fresh blueberries dropped into the bottom of your glass. Be warned: wait times at Fat Head’s wildly popular brewery can be truly insane. Luckily, Bumble Berry can be found at local bars, restaurants, and shops all over town.