A Night in Billy Bob's, the World's Largest Honky Tonk

I glanced over to one of the many bar stations and walked over for a drink. As I pulled up to the bar the bartender, Skyy greeted me quickly, with a, “What can I get for yah, hun?” We had small talk for a few minutes, and she agreed to answer some of my burning questions:

Me: What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen here?

Skyy: What do you mean? Like bad?

I mean, good, bad, anything crazy?

An older bartender overheard the question and chimed in with, “Tell him about the time that guy went... well... went... to the restroom on a man’s shoe.”

Skyy blushed a bit and said, “Oh yeah, I almost forgot about that one. We had one guy who came in here and got so upset about being asked to leave, he just pulled his pants down and, you know, squatted on the poor man’s shoe and went to the restroom. We have a lot of people who do a lot of crazy things but that was the craziest.”