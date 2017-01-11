How Legal Draft Beer Company Has Put Arlington's Beer Scene on the Map

“Downtown Arlington has been out of the conversation of the craft beer craze since it started,” Tony Rutigliano, president of the Downtown Arlington management corporation, says. “What these breweries have done is help develop a craft beer story for the city and create a more authentic experience.”

The idea for Legal Draft Beer Company was born 15 years ago when co-owners Greg McCarthy and Curt Taylor were sharing beers on a patio with friends. Out of the blue, the pair said they wanted to open a brewpub in their hometown to not only bring great beer to the neighborhood but also to the tourists who frequent the town.