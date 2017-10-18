Where to Drink in Dallas Right Now

Lakewood Landing Lakewood The dive bar upon which all other dive bars are based. The Lakewood Landing is the place where bands are formed, handshake business deals are done and first kisses happen. There is no pretense to the bar and likewise, their drinks are strong and simple. It may be the only bar in Dallas at which anyone is guaranteed to walk in a stranger and walk out with a half dozen new best friends.

Single Wide Lower Greenville The Lower Greenville twin of Doublewide took the kitsch of the original bar but added a very important ingredient: locals. Anyone who lives in East Dallas, the M Streets, or Deep Ellum knows that this is the place to congregate. This small bar serves up traditional cocktails and a wide selection of local beers to sip while sitting on the patio and making friends in the neighborhood.

The Stoneleigh P Uptown In a world full of ultra lounges and trend chasing nightclubs in Uptown, Stoneleigh P is the constant that rides out the storm. A classic beer and cocktails joint located across the street from the historic Stoneleigh Hotel, this is the bar that could be considered the anchor of Uptown. Skip out of work half an hour early and claim one of Stoneleigh P’s old school diner booths if you’re smart.

Lee Harvey's Downtown Before the Cedars was the hip new place to live, before dive bars were cool again and before south of the Trinity River was the place to hang out, Lee Harvey’s was the small, mostly outdoor bar that welcomed both you and your dog with a stiff drink and a fire pit already going. Featuring weekend shows on the patio, Lee Harvey’s has been the Cheers of the Cedars for more than a decade now for good reason.

City Tavern Downtown For a very long time, 9-to-5 workers in Downtown Dallas had no place to blow off steam after work. Then City Tavern came along and changed all of that. With sidewalk patio tables, booths and a stage upstairs, City Tavern caters to both weekday warriors and music lovers. So if you’ve had a rough day at work and need a place to relax, grab a Dirty Dusty at City Tavern and let your stress melt away.

Twilite Lounge Deep Ellum When Deep Ellum began to rise like Phoenix from the ashes, Twilite Lounge was one of the first bars to herald the rebirth. Inspired by speakeasy-type bars in New Orleans, Twilite Lounge feels like a turn of the century bordello with a great jukebox and frozen Irish coffee or Jack and Coke on tap. Those frozen drinks are a huge part of why the back patio of Twilite is the place to camp out on a hot night or any night, really.

Barley House Upper Greenville A longtime favorite of SMU students due to its proximity to campus, the Barley House’s dedication to beers is evident from the minute you enter and see the water feature. Whether it’s by the pint or by the pitcher, Barley House has all the hoppy goodness you’re looking for and more than a few choices of greasy baskets of food to soak it all up while you watch football.

Inwood Theatre University Park If you’re the type who enjoys sipping a dry martini while watching the latest arthouse or blockbuster film, Inwood Lounge is your kind of place. The art deco murals lining this historic film house serve as an ideal setting for cinefiles as well as those who enjoy classic cocktails served in dimly lit dens of cool.

Black Swan Saloon Deep Ellum In a former incarnation, Deep Ellum was known primarily for music venues and all ages dance clubs. But now that the neighborhood has reinvented itself, Black Swan Saloon has become a destination for those who take their spirits seriously. Gabe Sanchez is always cooking up some custom concoction at Black Swan. All you need to do is pull up a stool and let him know what you’re craving.

One Nostalgia Place Lake Highlands Just a stone’s throw from White Rock Lake, this dive bar is an East Dallas favorite. It’s the kind of place where you can load up the jukebox, shoot some pool and have a few good cocktails for about $20. One Nostalgia lives up to its name. It’s a relic from a different time in which the movie Roadhouse was less kitschy and more a slice of real life.

Double Wide Deep Ellum The bar where a thousand memories are made and then quickly erased. Doublewide serves as a gateway between Deep Ellum and Exposition Park. Whether you’re craving an ice cold beer in a can or one of their custom cocktails like the Yoohoo Yeehaw, grab a seat on one of the toilet seats in the courtyard and get ready for some good drinks and even better people watching.

Here Forest Hills The newest addition to the Dallas bar scene and quite possibly the most anticipated is helmed by one of the city's best bartenders of the year Brad Bowen. A modest spot in a strip mall from the outside, this bar is the Tardis of drinking spots. Inside, you’ll find warm and rich mid-century modern interiors and a comprehensive cocktail menu as well as specialties depending on the whims of the well-established bartenders. If you’re looking for atmosphere and a solid cocktail, seek out Here.

Eight Bells Alehouse Exposition Park Brought to you by the same folks who run Ten Bells Tavern in the Bishop Arts District, this gastropub continues the obsession with local craft beers established at Ten Bells. Directly across from Fair Park in Exposition Park, this bar offers a scenic European style back courtyard where one can sip a porter or stout with friends and get plenty of fresh air and a taste of the neighborhood.

Off the Record Deep Ellum Dismissing Off the Record as a den of hipsterism is an easy mistake. It’s part craft beer bar and part record store, stocked with a carefully curated vinyl selection. But this spot pays careful attention to not only the vinyl that they offer but also the local beer selections that they offer on tap. Come for the record swap nights or podcast recordings but stay for the well-curated local beer selection.

Eastbound And Down Icehouse East Dallas The newest addition to the East Dallas bar scene, this watering hole features an exhaustive beer list as well as classic cocktails. The dog-friendly patio has already become a meeting point for everyone from Downtown office workers to East Dallas hipster types. It’s also virtually impossible to miss this bar with its iconic side mural which has become the spot of many a selfie.

Katy Trail Ice House Uptown Located directly on the Katy Trail, this bar might as well be officially crowned as the king of Uptown. Whether you’re seeking a cold brew after a long run or meeting friends for some college football watching, the mostly outdoors Katy Trail Ice House has nearly 50 beers on draft as well as welcoming fire pits and cornhole to make you feel like you’re camping on the edge of Downtown.