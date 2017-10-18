Where to Drink in Dallas Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a fancy cocktail, a local craft beer, or just feel like sipping on a well-aged Scotch, there’s a Dallas bar that has you covered. While many drinking establishments come and go, these recommended selections in our latest feature, Beverage Director, are perennial powerhouse bars that are evergreen. No matter what you are craving, these local haunts have you covered.
Lakewood Landing
Lakewood
The dive bar upon which all other dive bars are based. The Lakewood Landing is the place where bands are formed, handshake business deals are done and first kisses happen. There is no pretense to the bar and likewise, their drinks are strong and simple. It may be the only bar in Dallas at which anyone is guaranteed to walk in a stranger and walk out with a half dozen new best friends.
Single Wide
Lower Greenville
The Lower Greenville twin of Doublewide took the kitsch of the original bar but added a very important ingredient: locals. Anyone who lives in East Dallas, the M Streets, or Deep Ellum knows that this is the place to congregate. This small bar serves up traditional cocktails and a wide selection of local beers to sip while sitting on the patio and making friends in the neighborhood.
The Stoneleigh P
Uptown
In a world full of ultra lounges and trend chasing nightclubs in Uptown, Stoneleigh P is the constant that rides out the storm. A classic beer and cocktails joint located across the street from the historic Stoneleigh Hotel, this is the bar that could be considered the anchor of Uptown. Skip out of work half an hour early and claim one of Stoneleigh P’s old school diner booths if you’re smart.
Lee Harvey's
Downtown
Before the Cedars was the hip new place to live, before dive bars were cool again and before south of the Trinity River was the place to hang out, Lee Harvey’s was the small, mostly outdoor bar that welcomed both you and your dog with a stiff drink and a fire pit already going. Featuring weekend shows on the patio, Lee Harvey’s has been the Cheers of the Cedars for more than a decade now for good reason.
City Tavern
Downtown
For a very long time, 9-to-5 workers in Downtown Dallas had no place to blow off steam after work. Then City Tavern came along and changed all of that. With sidewalk patio tables, booths and a stage upstairs, City Tavern caters to both weekday warriors and music lovers. So if you’ve had a rough day at work and need a place to relax, grab a Dirty Dusty at City Tavern and let your stress melt away.
Twilite Lounge
Deep Ellum
When Deep Ellum began to rise like Phoenix from the ashes, Twilite Lounge was one of the first bars to herald the rebirth. Inspired by speakeasy-type bars in New Orleans, Twilite Lounge feels like a turn of the century bordello with a great jukebox and frozen Irish coffee or Jack and Coke on tap. Those frozen drinks are a huge part of why the back patio of Twilite is the place to camp out on a hot night or any night, really.
Barley House
Upper Greenville
A longtime favorite of SMU students due to its proximity to campus, the Barley House’s dedication to beers is evident from the minute you enter and see the water feature. Whether it’s by the pint or by the pitcher, Barley House has all the hoppy goodness you’re looking for and more than a few choices of greasy baskets of food to soak it all up while you watch football.
Inwood Theatre
University Park
If you’re the type who enjoys sipping a dry martini while watching the latest arthouse or blockbuster film, Inwood Lounge is your kind of place. The art deco murals lining this historic film house serve as an ideal setting for cinefiles as well as those who enjoy classic cocktails served in dimly lit dens of cool.
Black Swan Saloon
Deep Ellum
In a former incarnation, Deep Ellum was known primarily for music venues and all ages dance clubs. But now that the neighborhood has reinvented itself, Black Swan Saloon has become a destination for those who take their spirits seriously. Gabe Sanchez is always cooking up some custom concoction at Black Swan. All you need to do is pull up a stool and let him know what you’re craving.
One Nostalgia Place
Lake Highlands
Just a stone’s throw from White Rock Lake, this dive bar is an East Dallas favorite. It’s the kind of place where you can load up the jukebox, shoot some pool and have a few good cocktails for about $20. One Nostalgia lives up to its name. It’s a relic from a different time in which the movie Roadhouse was less kitschy and more a slice of real life.
Double Wide
Deep Ellum
The bar where a thousand memories are made and then quickly erased. Doublewide serves as a gateway between Deep Ellum and Exposition Park. Whether you’re craving an ice cold beer in a can or one of their custom cocktails like the Yoohoo Yeehaw, grab a seat on one of the toilet seats in the courtyard and get ready for some good drinks and even better people watching.
Here
Forest Hills
The newest addition to the Dallas bar scene and quite possibly the most anticipated is helmed by one of the city's best bartenders of the year Brad Bowen. A modest spot in a strip mall from the outside, this bar is the Tardis of drinking spots. Inside, you’ll find warm and rich mid-century modern interiors and a comprehensive cocktail menu as well as specialties depending on the whims of the well-established bartenders. If you’re looking for atmosphere and a solid cocktail, seek out Here.
Eight Bells Alehouse
Exposition Park
Brought to you by the same folks who run Ten Bells Tavern in the Bishop Arts District, this gastropub continues the obsession with local craft beers established at Ten Bells. Directly across from Fair Park in Exposition Park, this bar offers a scenic European style back courtyard where one can sip a porter or stout with friends and get plenty of fresh air and a taste of the neighborhood.
Off the Record
Deep Ellum
Dismissing Off the Record as a den of hipsterism is an easy mistake. It’s part craft beer bar and part record store, stocked with a carefully curated vinyl selection. But this spot pays careful attention to not only the vinyl that they offer but also the local beer selections that they offer on tap. Come for the record swap nights or podcast recordings but stay for the well-curated local beer selection.
Eastbound And Down Icehouse
East Dallas
The newest addition to the East Dallas bar scene, this watering hole features an exhaustive beer list as well as classic cocktails. The dog-friendly patio has already become a meeting point for everyone from Downtown office workers to East Dallas hipster types. It’s also virtually impossible to miss this bar with its iconic side mural which has become the spot of many a selfie.
Katy Trail Ice House
Uptown
Located directly on the Katy Trail, this bar might as well be officially crowned as the king of Uptown. Whether you’re seeking a cold brew after a long run or meeting friends for some college football watching, the mostly outdoors Katy Trail Ice House has nearly 50 beers on draft as well as welcoming fire pits and cornhole to make you feel like you’re camping on the edge of Downtown.
The Wild Detectives
Bishop Arts Dist.
What is Wild Detectives? Is it a local bookstore? Is it a craft cocktail bar? Is it a live arts venue? The easy answer is that it’s all those things and more. Located in the heart of Bishop Arts District and boasting a cocktail menu which features Spanish inspired takes on American favorites such as the mule, the Christmas lights strewn backyard of Wild Detectives proves to be a one stop shop for culture, good food, and great drinks.
Famous in Dallas for its late charitable, coke-bottle-glasses-wearing bartendress, Lakewood Landing is a dive bar that serves up a killer burger and super-strong drinks. Stop by this authentic gem of a neighborhood spot and dance to tunes on the jukebox while you sip down brew and munch on tasty and reliable bar food. Also of note: this Lower Greenville locale's outdoor seating area.
The smaller sibling of Dallas' Double Wide is covered in kitsch as only the best dive bars are, sporting plenty of taxidermy and using the drinks of your childhood, such as Tang and Yoohoo, as mixers. No, really: order the fan-favorite Yoohoo Yeehaw that's mixed with Yoohoo, vanilla vodka, and coffee liqueur. It's practically a crime to stop in to this grungy spot and not try one. The bartenders here are as friendly as the crowd that packs this slim, wood-laden space until 2am every night of the week.
P marks the spot at Stoneleigh P, a historic gastropub that was once stood as Stoneleigh Pharmacy. The menu is heavily skewed toward tex-mex dishes, like nachos and quesadillas; however, there are also classic American burgers, like the “Legendary P,” which is served on a pumpernickel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Creole mustard, and garlic mayo. Drinks at Stoneleigh P’s full bar are reasonably priced, and the open space on the patio is pet-friendly.
The combo of "Lee Harvey" and "Dallas" isn't recalled fondly in a historical sense, but this joint is certainly doing well to give itself a good name. There's just something incredibly relaxing about sitting around a fire pit with a cold beer on a warm night (especially with live music) and that's Lee Harvey's finest asset. And if you can't find a sitter for Rover, bring him too. They're dog-friendly as long as yours is.
Although this spot has solid brunch and lunch menus featuring a lineup of soups, sandwiches, nachos, and wings, City Tavern is a top late-night destination for Deep Ellum regulars. It's home to long rosters of live music on Fridays, when it gets particularly crowded, so show up before 10pm if you want a table in its cozy and well-worn wood-and-brick interior. You won't see anyone drinking wine in these parts -- just a small collection of craft cocktails and a long list of drafts from the best DFW breweries.
With its leather banquettes, twinkling chandeliers, and classic New Orleans-inspired cocktails, you'll feel as though you've stepped back in time at this retro Deep Ellum lounge -- even when there isn't a Neil Young tribute band playing on the cozy outdoor patio. Whether it's live music or jukebox tunes, upbeat melodies waft in the air at rustic-chic Twilite on Elm St, where a loyal fanbase comes night after night for lively performances and old-school libations, like the House Sazerac (Bullet Rye, Herbsaint, bitters) and French 75 (Hendrick’s, lemon, champagne).
A staple for any SMU student, Barley House is that standard-yet-necessary bar for any college area. It has a great happy hour (Monday-Friday, from 4-8pm), with $3 wells, $3 domestic drafts, and $4 house wines,
A three-screen indie theater that was built in 1947 and screens independent and foreign films, the Inwood also has the Inwood Lounge, a full-service martini bar/general hangout.
Located on Elm Street in a dimly lit, brick-lined space with no signage, Black Swan Saloon is the type of unsuspecting cocktail bar where you want to become a regular, because the speakeasy feel doesn't lead to pretension: the bartenders, though incredibly skilled at mixing their house-infused ingredients, are friendly and welcoming, as is the local crowd that chills to the sounds of live music. You'll notice that the bar is like a laboratory of liquor bottles, bowls of fresh fruit, and infusion jars -- let the bartenders perform their experiments and whip you up something unique.
As the name suggests, One Nostalgia Tavern is a neighborhood gem since 1973, welcoming regulars and new clientele alike. Open every day from noon to 2am, it’s Lake Highlands’ watering hole featuring karaoke, trivia, pool, and shuffleboard, with a jukebox providing the tunes (except Thursday through Saturday, when karaoke takes the stage) for this decades old East Dallas dive. Flat screens feature sporting events, and of course, karaoke lyrics for everyone to join in. The beer is cold, the bar is full, and the atmosphere is authentic dive.
The DW's a Dallas staple, good for happy hours, live music, and good times all set in an ode to trailer park culture.
Lounge Here, a swanky neighborhood lounge, focuses on classic cocktails and shareable plates in an atmosphere actually conducive to conversation. The room is undeniably futuristic with its circular ceiling cutouts, multifaceted lamps that resemble molecule models in your high school chemistry class, and powder blue, swiveling barstools. The smooth curves of the smallish room are seductive and will inspire lingering glances, especially as you and your date share delectable small plates of deviled eggs, pimento cheese, and fried chicken confit that falls gracefully off the bone. Cap the night off with cocktails like Lounge Here’s Old Fashioned and the Sage Bramble.
This charming spot in Dallas's Expo Park is definitely a new neighorhood standby. This warm and lively space is generously stocked with a wide variety of beer, liquor and wine, there's a super spacious outdoor patio (often the site of live concerts at the area), and a nice smattering of bar snacks, sandwiches, and seafood plates. The gastro-influenced cuisine is a nice pair to the house signature cocktails.
Craft beer (more than 20 taps), craft cocktails, and vinyl are the stars of the show at OTR. You can grab a drink at the bar and then browse the record collection, which is more than 2,000 strong.
In case you don’t get the reference, Eastbound and Down Icehouse is East Dallas’ homage to the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit, theme fully intact. The bar is a laid back, classic Texas roadhouse, sporting 70s memorabilia, Trans Am hoods, Coors nostalgia, a stagecoach mural on its exterior (it makes sense if you’ve seen the movie), and taxidermy on its walls. There’s a front porch, a large patio out back with picnic tables, bar stools, couches, and high top tables where you can enjoy your choice of 20-something drafts and a sizeable selection of whiskey, bourbon, and scotch. The Icehouse is best for a beer and a shot and a trip down memory lane (with Burt Reynolds).
This beer garden/restaurant hybrid has one of the largest patios in Dallas and boasts 50 brews on tap, ranging from simple domestics to international imports, all poured behind a 50ft bar that features a number of flatscreens, making it a perfect game-day spot. Make sure to stop by for brunch for $6 mimosas from 11am to 3pm.
Part indie bookstore, part bar, and part cafe, The Wild Detectives in the Bishop Arts District invites you to stop by for an afternoon or evening of curling up with fiction, poetry, and untranslated Spanish literature, while you sip local craft beverages and brews, and snack on Mediterranean-inspired bites. Coffee comes from a roastery in the neighborhood, beer comes from a brewery around the corner, and food includes toasts and cheese boards. You’re encouraged to pair your Spanish novel of choice with a glass of Spanish wine, or your classic literary tome with a craft cocktail, like the Shakespeare Sister.