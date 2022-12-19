The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Here’s where to drink outside city limits.
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
Snowbird
Snowbird is the newly opened spot from the team behind popular Dallas bars like Tipsy Alchemist and Dahlia. It’s a handsome space, full of rich and vibrant tones of deep mustard, teal, and peacock blue, so there’s plenty to look at. And the menu ranges from subtly tweaked classics to unique concoctions, like the visually arresting Snowbird, with tequila, coconut, and butterfly pea flower tea.
District Dallas
District hails from Northern California, but its new outpost in Addison is much closer (obviously). Go there for a menu of global shared plates (Hamachi Crudo, Thai-Style Mussels, Short Rib Poutine) joined by an extensive wine and whiskey program. The dining room and patio are perfectly fine places to sit, but the best seats in the house are at the horseshoe-shaped bar, where you can ogle dozens of bourbons, ryes, and single malts.
Lockwood Distilling Co
This distillery/bar/restaurant hybrid makes a variety of spirits in house, including vodka, gin, rum, bourbon, and rye. You can try them solo, as part of a flight, or in classic cocktails like the Bee’s Knees and Manhattan. Whatever you choose should go nicely with the hearty food menu, which features dishes like poblano pimento cheese, a smoked bologna sandwich, and shrimp & grits. If you happen to find yourself closer to Fort Worth, Richardson-based Lockwood opened a second location on Magnolia Avenue in late 2021.
4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge
There aren’t many DFW bars that transport you to an island oasis, but 4 Kahunas isn’t like most bars. The unassuming front belies what’s inside—the interior is decked out in tropical decor anchored by a thatched-roof bar and carved wooden totems. Bartenders mix up classics and originals, with elaborately garnished options like the Mai Tai, Zombie, and Cobra’s Fang, which features overproof rum, absinthe, lime juice, passion fruit, orange juice, falernum, and bitters.
Prim and Proper
Walk into the Neighborhood Goods department store, and you might walk out with some new shoes, a candle, or a set of pickleball paddles. But don’t miss the most important feature of all—the on-site Prim and Proper bar. It’s not the most obvious place to get a drink, but it’s where you can relax in a bright and airy setting, sip biodynamic wines, and try cocktails like the tobacco-and-leather-infused Old Fashioned or the Cure, with turmeric-infused gin, lime, ginger, shishito pepper, and basil.
The Fillmore Pub
This neighborhood bar has been pouring pints and serving pub food in Downtown Plano since 2007. It’s still a local favorite for beer with a list that ranges from craft Texans to Belgians. And the kitchen serves a reliable menu of burgers, sandwiches, and beer-battered Fish and Chips with housemade tartar sauce. Go for happy hour or check out the weekend brunch, which brings chicken and waffles and Bloody Marys to the party.
The Londoner
Soccer fans have been congregating at the Londoner for years, but you don’t have to care about soccer to have a good time here. The Londoner leans into its traditional pub atmosphere, with dark woods and a cozy fireplace, and it serves a menu of classic U.K. fare alongside an extensive beer list. Tuck into some Bubbles and Squeak (potato cakes filled with cabbage, onions, and cheese), Guinness Stew, or Bangers and Mash, and wash it all down with a pint of British ale.
The Common Table
The Common Table was an Uptown staple for a decade, but fans of the chef-driven menu and well-curated beer list can still get their fix in Frisco. Set at The Star complex, The Common Table serves a better-than-usual menu, with dishes like Cajun Redfish Scampi, 48-hour braised Short Rib Pot Roast, and Thai Chili Glazed Atlantic Salmon. Pair those comforting dishes with your choice of dozens of beers and wines, or enlist some friends and share the large-format Common Table Punch, which features rye whiskey, strawberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, and sparkling wine.
The Lion & Crown
Lion and Crown is a friendly English-style pub where patrons congregate to watch sports, drink beer, and relax outdoors when the weather’s nice. The bar is stocked with three dozen draft beers and lots of whiskey, so you can try something new each time you visit. And the kitchen puts out bar staples like nachos alongside pub favorites like Cottage Pie, Fish and Chips, and Chicken Tikka Masala.
Shakertins
Bar, bites, sports—that’s the Shakertins promise, and they deliver all three across four suburban locations in Allen, Plano, The Colony, and Prosper. The tried-and-true food menu includes burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches. There’s always a game on the many TVs, and the bar is just as happy to make patrons a classic cocktail as they are to pour beers and shots.