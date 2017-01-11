The Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs

Even with the depth and breadth of fantastic bars in Dallas proper, there’s plenty of fine drinks to discover around the rest of the metroplex. These 11 suburban bars are worth the trek outside the confines of I-635 for their wonderfully thought-out selection of spirits, cocktails, and/or craft beer, as well as their welcoming vibe... even to us city folk.

Glass Half Full Richardson Alamo Drafthouse: it’s not just for movies! The dine-in cinema chain is also home to this rustic-themed bar that serves up a mean craft cocktail and has terrific indie beers on tap. Plus, it’s a go-to for Geeks Who Drink and friendly Cards Against Humanity tourneys. The kitchen turns out bar classics like wings, burgers, and pizzas, with dishes themed to coincide with highlighted movies appearing each month. Continue Reading

Mash'd Fort Worth and Frisco “Food. Moonshine. Life.” It's the mantra at this popular moonshine bar with elevated bar food. Drinkers flock to the wide array of moonshine, served as shots (a select few served at five degrees Fahrenheit) or mixed into handcrafted cocktails suited to any palate. Steals and specials rule during traditional and reverse happy hour.

The Celt Irish Pub McKinney Situated in the heart of Downtown McKinney, this traditional Irish pub is a regulars’ hangout beloved for its festive vibe, specialty cocktails, and beer list stocked with many a local brew. Live music lights up the room nearly every night, and trivia brings in tippling eggheads on Wednesdays. Don’t miss the best-selling fish & chips if hunger strikes.

Vickery Park Plano The newer offshoot of the Knox-Henderson stalwart has an enviable spot on the main drag of Plano’s historic Downtown. People watching is primo as you dive deep into the craft beer list and soak up the lived-in vibe of the wood-lined bar. Bar eats range from charcuterie plates to wings and tacos, and the brunch is just as satisfying as at its Henderson Ave sibling.

Ida Claire Addison Addison dwellers not only earned a quirky gem in this Southern cuisine destination; they also got a top-notch bar program. Juleps and punches keep with the retro, down-home theme, but modern takes on the gimlet, Collins, and G&T keep things current, as does an extensive beer list. Knowledgeable wait staff can help you pair that chicken & waffles dish perfectly.

Lone Star Taps & Caps Lewisville and Denton This self-proclaimed “craft beer heaven” maintains 50 taps at each of its outposts, so it’s a veritable hive for hops-heads. Plus, you can keep an eye on keg supplies at Lone Star’s website, just to make sure your favorite will be on hand for sipping or filling a growler when you land. Lone Star partakes in plenty of food and beer pairing events, so keep an eye on the calendar.

R Bar & Grill Arlington Smack-dab in the hubbub of Arlington’s sports and amusement park attractions, this restaurant inside the Hilton Arlington serves delicious wood-fired pizzas perfect for noshing on alongside drinks that boast fresh fruits and house-infused spirits. Being tucked into a hotel makes it a perfect low-key spot to grab a bite and beverage before tackling the bustle of a big game.

Pepper Smash Plano This cocktail den-restaurant has been tickling Plano palates for years with its expert lineup of inventive drinks. Get your State Fair sweets fix with the Cotton Candy Martini, or enjoy the zesty kick of the bar’s namesake drink. There’s even “skinny” cocktails, as well as mocktails, for those watching their intake.

The Holy Grail Pub Plano “Beloved” doesn’t begin to describe the local feels for this Euro-themed pub, especially among beer lovers. The menu of suds is incredible, beer-tapping events and brand launch parties take place on the regular, and the food is well-executed, to boot.

Vicini Frisco Frisco diners gets a sip of the wizardry of Dallas mixologists, thanks to the veteran bar management and talents behind the stick here. Cocktails are crazy-good, and heavy on classics like the Blood & Sand and Planter’s Punch. Don’t miss the Pineapple Express, served in a golden Absolut Elyx pineapple -- made for two, but totally consumable by one.

Shakertins The Colony Fine cocktails represent in this bar-lounge in the far north ‘burbs. Top-notch spirits, fruit, and fresh herbs seem to be the menu theme, if beverages like the Basil Gimlet, the beer-laced Shandy Peaches, and the jalapeño-tinged Honey Bee are any indication. The kitchen keeps it simple and approachable, with flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers dominating the menu.

Farah Fleurima is a Dallas-based food & travel freelance writer who loves venturing into the 'burbs for great eats and drinks. Catch her exurb travels at her blog, The Dallas Diva, and follow her on Twitter at @TheDallasDiva.