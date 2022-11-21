Where to Find the Best Cocktails in Dallas-Fort Worth This Winter
From old-school joints serving classic cocktails to newcomers offering innovative mixed drinks, we've got you covered.
The Dallas-Fort Worth cocktail scene continues to evolve in step with the trends du jour, but multiple venues have stood the test of time as ever-reliable places to grab a boozy drink. Most of the establishments on this list have been around for decades, serving iconic classics and stiff mixed drinks to regulars who have their own favorite bar stools, as well as visitors eager to imbibe with the locals. We’ve also included a few newer places that shouldn’t be overlooked next time someone in your friend group lures you out on the town with the spirited siren’s song, “Wanna grab a drink?” Read on for 15 correct answers to that question.
White Elephant
Originally opened in the 1890s in Hell’s Half Acre, to say this bar has a history would be an understatement of duel-worthy proportions. Though the current location has only been around since the 1970s, that’s still pretty ancient by DFW standards. The bar’s an absolute must when visiting the Historic Stockyards, a legendary place for an ice-cold longneck or whiskey cocktail served with a steaming bowl of celeb chef Tim Love’s Texas Red Chili and cornbread while listening to a country band on the stage.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Kessaku
50 stories above Downtown Dallas, Kessaku doesn’t only wow with its cocktail. The views are incredible from the venue itself as well as the adjacent skywalk where you can sip and see the sights. For a taste of beverage director Eric Simmons’ wild creativity, try the Fromage Noir with Botanist Gin, goat cheese (you read that correctly), spiced pear, lemon, and Angostura Bitters. It’s also an ideal spot for some elegant sushi and sake pairings, too.
How to book: Reserve a table via SevenRooms.
Knox Bistro
After a people-watching journey along the Katy Trail, head to this unstuffy French bistro for the eclectic cocktails you crave. Get some potassium and Vitamin A while you sip a Drop the Beet, a red concoction featuring a stiff combo of vodka, rye, pomegranate tequila, St.-Germain, grapefruit cordial, and (of course) beets. Or indulge in a potent Espresso Martini taken to a whole new level because you can request a customized message in the foam on top. (We’re getting major marriage proposal vibes with this one).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating in the bar. For lunch, dinner, or brunch, reserve a seat via OpenTable.
Happiest Hour
With 12,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space, Happiest Hour near the American Airlines Center continues to be one of the largest bars in DFW. Of course, the name should be a hint that this place has a killer happy hour (with drinks starting at only $5), a great time to gather with friends on the rooftop deck featuring dynamic skyline views. But no matter when you visit, get your Tiki fix with a Harwood Paradise, a fruity creation made with coconut and dark rums, pineapple and lime juices, and coconut.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Alexandre's
This newly expanded LGBTQIA+ cocktail lounge and piano bar has long been one of the best places to wrap your hands around a classic cocktail (an affordable one at that) while listening to sultry singers and charismatic crooners on the intimate stage. The classic Daiquiri will always be our go-to, but when we’re in the mood for something a little less sweet, it’s Sazerac all the way.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Apothecary Bar
This Lowest Greenville Avenue cocktail bar may have only debuted last summer, but its cutting-edge approach to cocktail crafting (think centrifuges and pyrolysis) has made it a worthy destination for innovation that doesn’t overshadow taste. Discover unexpected ingredients, such as Tom Kha soup in the Tom Kha-llins, as well as a vast vermouth collection that includes a handful of housemade options. Because of its popularity, this is one venue that’s worth planning in advance to visit.
How to book: Reservations can be made online, which are released the 15th of the month for the following month. A limited number of seats are available for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis.
The Ivy Tavern
Stiff drinks are the driving mantra at this popular neighborhood haunt nestled between Oak Lawn and Highland Park (and a perfect place to grab a cocktail on your way to/from a flight at Love Field). The tree-shaded patio makes for a nice oasis most of the year and it’s a top spot if you’re looking for someplace super casual (most cocktails come served in a red Solo cup, after all). Try the Tom’s Tajini, a spicy Ivy spin on a classic Mexican martini.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Stoneleigh P
More famous in recent months for its national headline-grabbing news of its ban/limited play restrictions of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the Stoneleigh P celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. So, its fame can be traced back long before the ubiquitous holiday hit took over the airwaves. And despite its ritzy Uptown address, you can get fab mixed drinks for a less-than-neighboring-bars $8 on average (or $32 if you want your margarita made with Don Julio 1942).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Magnum Speakeasy
The city of Grapevine made a name for itself as a Texas wine destination, but cocktails can be the superstars on the menu if you know where to go. Tucked inside Hotel Vin, this cozy, 18-seat speakeasy specializes in Prohibition-era-inspired beverages, including the dazzling Gold Fashioned crafted with Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon, Liquor 43, cocoa bitters, and real gold. Better still, ask for the Dealer’s Choice and let the bartenders create something exclusively to suit your tastes.
How to book: Reserve a spot via OpenTable.
Lounge Here
Boasting a swanky ‘70s retro vibe, this tiny, slightly hidden space on Garland Road brings in a lot of residents from the local neighborhood, but it’s a destination-worthy place for bellying up to the bar. Lose yourself in the oversized desertscape photo on the wall while sipping an appropriately themed Desert Sands, a boozy pick-me-up that brings together Desert Door Sotol, Kahlúa, Mr. Black Cold Brew, and grapefruit bitters. And if you’re hungry, the Chicken Fried Ribeye’s the real deal.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating at the bar, or make reservations via OpenTable.
Rodeo Bar
A dive bar with a motto of “tight jeans and loose morals” in a luxury hotel that once welcomed Queen Elizabeth II? It doesn’t get much more Dallas than the Rodeo Bar, which reopened in recent years after a brief hiatus from its 1980s heyday. There’s live music downstairs every Friday and Saturday, plus the weekday happy hour offers a variety of food and libations for only $6 apiece. It also doesn’t get much more Texas than its Real Cold Cocktail: frozen whiskey and Dr Pepper.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating.
Parliament
Eddie "Lucky" Campbell has been celebrated as one of Dallas’ all-time-great bartenders and Parliament provides the perfect backdrop to appreciate his talents. The bordello-lit drinking den with a lengthy leather-bound menu has something for everyone. If you appreciate history and cocktail artistry, maybe go for a Ramos Gin Fizz. If you appreciate a good deal, there's an incredible happy hour where you can score standards like Old Fashioneds and gimlets for $6 - $9 or so.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Woolworth
Drinks feature an impressive combination of quality and intricacy here. For example, the Bond Girl takes martinis to new levels of intrigue with truffle-washed Greek vodka, Spanish brine, Dolin Dry Vermouth, and bleu cheese-stuffed olives. If you're staying awhile, you can sustain yourself with an impressively wide-ranging menu boasting everything from street tacos and steaks to calamari fries and lobster fondue. Or pop in for happy hour when a small selection of cocktails can be yours for $8.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, or book a table via Yelp Reservations.
Midnight Rambler
This sophisticated underground little gem is set in the Joule Hotel—which subsequently means you can also indulge in some of the culinary offerings from CBD Provisions or Sassetta before heading down the stairs. Midnight Rambler is the kind of place that makes a fine choice for a special occasion, or for more normal occasions like "I feel like drinking something amazing." One of the city's most creative cocktail programs helmed by award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez features an ever-changing drink selection, as well as limited-time pop-up menus that take any given theme to its ultimate conclusion.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or standing (if you’re lucky), but reserve a seat to ensure a spot.
Bowen House
Bowen House is another bar where in addition to the actual drink menu, your best bet is to simply tell your server or bartender what you enjoy, and voila! Out comes a drink crafted specifically for your every want and desire (cocktail-wise, that is). Located in an actual old house where someone named Bowen lived (all the way back in the 1870s), you sort of feel like you’re just hanging out at a friend’s sweet Uptown spot with a private bartender. Bonus: your "friend" also has some amazing chefs on call in his kitchen.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 214-484-1385 between noon and 3 pm to inquire about reservations.