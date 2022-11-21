Where to Find the Best Cocktails in Dallas-Fort Worth This Winter

Bowen House is another bar where in addition to the actual drink menu, your best bet is to simply tell your server or bartender what you enjoy, and voila! Out comes a drink crafted specifically for your every want and desire (cocktail-wise, that is). Located in an actual old house where someone named Bowen lived (all the way back in the 1870s), you sort of feel like you’re just hanging out at a friend’s sweet Uptown spot with a private bartender. Bonus: your "friend" also has some amazing chefs on call in his kitchen.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 214-484-1385 between noon and 3 pm to inquire about reservations.