The Best Drag Shows in Dallas

Every single day across Dallas-Fort Worth, talented entertainers put on some makeup, turn on the tape deck, and take their wigs down from the shelf. Sure, we’re referencing one of our favorite songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but it doesn’t lessen the reverence we have for the art of drag—or how lucky we in North Texas are to be surrounded by some of the greatest performers to ever strap on vertigo-inducing high heels and death-drop their way into our hearts. Even though we have access to countless dozens of television series showcasing drag, nothing can ever rival the energy of an in-person show, not to mention the adrenaline rush that comes from nervous trepidation that a witty diva will somehow incorporate you into the act. And it’s not only the city’s iconic LGBTQ+ bars that give queens and kings a platform to entertain, either. Mimosa-fueled drag brunches can be enjoyed in likely—and unlikely—spots every weekend, while regularly scheduled shows prove that Dallas is home to the drag superstars of tomorrow. So grab a huge stack of dollar bills (fives if you want to see some million-dollar smiles) and grab a seat at one of the very best drag shows around. Here are the best of the best in DFW.

The Rose Room | Photo by Mark Mayr

The Rose Room at S4 The Rose Room

Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 pm, the legendary Rose Room stage comes to life with a cast that includes Cassie Nova, Krystal Summers, Kelexis Davenport, Jenna Skyy, Layla Larue, and Sasha Andrews, along with a cavalcade of special guests. As the only dedicated drag showroom in the city, the Rose Room makes every night a high-tech spectacle that rivals any main stage performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Cost: Admission usually included in cover charge; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Saloon Girls Show at The Round-Up The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall

Every Thursday night at 11 pm, some combination of Pinche Queen, Sasha V. King, Marissa Kage, Sissy Pop 2.0, Macarena D’Lorenzo, Chanel LaMasters, and Mayra D’Lorenzo take over the dance floors at The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall in Oak Lawn. Each show culminates with an audience member lip-sync challenge versus the queens for a cash prize. Additional drag shows can also be seen throughout the week, so keep an eye on the bar’s social media for updates.

Cost: Admission usually included in cover charge; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served bar seating.

Gaybingo The Rose Room

After a way-too-long COVID hiatus, Gaybingo has officially returned to Oak Lawn every third Saturday at 6 pm, resuming one of the longest-running and most popular fundraisers for Resource Center. Participants have the chance to take home serious cash prizes and often show up in costume to match the night’s theme, which this year includes Pajama Party, Summer Safari, and Disco Divas.

Cost: Tickets start at $35 per person

How to book: Purchase tickets in advance online.

MyOhMy The Show Panther Bar and Entertainment Venue

After more than six years, the MyOhMy queens have moved to Panther Bar and Entertainment Venue in downtown Fort Worth. There, they produce a variety of entertaining shows, including drag brunch, drag bingo, and several early and late-night drag extravaganzas spanning weekends throughout the year.

Cost: Prices vary based on event

How to book: Purchase tickets in advance online.

Drag Brunch | Photo by Kathy Tran

Cassie Nova’s Freakshow | Photo by Mark Mayr

Cassie Nova’s Freakshow JR’s Bar & Grill

Even though she should be worn out from her hosting duties down the street at sister establishment The Rose Room, Cassie Nova can’t stop and won’t stop, folks. Armed with a roster of best friends and frenemies, Cassie Nova’s Freakshow hits the small stage at JR’s Bar & Grill each Monday at 9 pm for your viewing pleasure.

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Cher-e-oke Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill

Wayne Smith embodies Cher like few others on God’s green earth, and has been entertaining the Dallas queer community for decades with flawless impersonations of the timeless diva superstar. And when she hosts Cher-e-oke on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 9:30 pm, it’s a nonstop party where everyone has the chance to bask in the spotlight—and maybe even sing a duet with the legend-portraying-a-legend herself.

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.