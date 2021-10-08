The Best LGBTQ+ Bars and Parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re all over Dallas-Fort Worth. People are often surprised to learn about the robust LGBTQ+ scene here in Dallas, most likely due to our conservative state government. But despite all that, our metro area is home to a truly impressive 25 different LGBTQ+ venues (and another on the way), serving the community as lively places to drink and mingle in a safe space with like-minded folks. The Cedar Springs/Oak Lawn entertainment district boasts the largest concentration of queer and queer-friendly bars, clubs, and other hot spots in its few square blocks, but you’ll find plenty of welcoming places throughout the region. So whether you’re looking for a fun place to day-drink on a patio or a night out dancing and doling out dollars to drag queens, we’ve got your LGBTQ+ A-Z right here.

1851 Club Arlington

Arlington is known for its mega-entertainment venues, from Six Flags Over Texas to Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, but the only gay bar in town has a devoted fanbase, too. The small, no-frills outpost features pool tables, darts, and special nightly events including karaoke on Wednesdays and drag performances every Friday and Saturday.

Alexandre’s Oak Lawn

Currently undergoing an expansion into the space next door, this pocket-size (for now) piano bar continues to be one of the best live entertainment venues in the neighborhood, if not the city. Plus, it’s one of the few LGBTQ+ bars where you can score an expertly mixed craft cocktail without paying outrageous Uptown prices. Barbara’s Pavilion Oak Cliff

Even though the neighborhoods surrounding this quaint watering hole are packed with LGBTQ+ residents, Barbara’s is still the only gay game in this part of town. It charms long-time regulars and newcomers alike thanks to friendly service and an inviting crowd eager to sing karaoke or graze through the potluck-style spread of snacks that often appears on the pool table.

Cedar Springs Tap House Oak Lawn

Doubling as a full-service restaurant, this corner hangout showcases a fantastic patio, a stellar weekend hangover brunch, and daily specials that promise cheap eats and drinks to an enthusiastic crowd of revelers.

Club Changes Fort Worth

The oldest gay bar in Cowtown, Club Changes houses a multi-level patio, as well as the Secret Room, which hosts the city’s longest running drag act, the Divine Miss Divas Show. Owners and patrons embrace the dive-bar vibe and the no-pretense attitude remains one of this mainstay’s biggest draws. Club Reflection Fort Worth

Themed nights play a big part in this neighborhood joint’s allure, with shows devoted to amateur talent, drag acts, karaoke, and Latinx patrons, with a little country-western music thrown in for good measure. The occasional underwear auction also brings all the boys to the yard (or dance floor, as the case may be). Dallas Woody’s Oak Lawn

Screening a variety of live sports and music videos throughout the two-story expanse, the gayborhood’s resident sports bar is a favorite among area LGBTQ+ athletic teams looking for a post-game beer. The double-decker patio is a great place to hang out and watch the parade of passersby, while the back patio makes for an ideal spot for a quieter, more secluded date situation.

The Grapevine Bar Oak Lawn

Though it’s not exclusively a LGBTQ+ bar, this quirky ultra-dive represents one of the best places to kick back and throw back a few cold ones amid folks from all walks of life. Stiff frozen drinks like the Tangarita make up the bulk of the menu while friendly basketball games throw down on the back patio. Sunday Funday here is always a party.

Havana Oak Lawn

Latin sounds meet Latin flavors at this bar-restaurant, where you can start the night out with a big plate of Tex-Mex deliciousness followed by hours of dancing under the light show and disco ball in the nightclub. Drag shows and super-cheap drink specials also make regular appearances. Hidden Door Oak Lawn

For 42 years, the Hidden Door has been a not-so-hidden meeting place for shirtless gay men (and the occasionally clothed guy, as well). Bears, back patio barbecues, beer busts, and bargain booze are just a few of the reasons its has enjoyed such longevity and a reputation for being one of the friendliest bars in town.

JR’s Bar & Grill Oak Lawn

This airy, two-story video bar sports a wrap-around balcony and lunchtime menu of burgers and sandwiches. It’s a must-stop on any neighborhood pub crawl, especially during one of their frequent live shows. Kaliente Oak Lawn

This upbeat nightclub keeps the party going every night until 2 am—the same time most bars close, but the action rarely slows down at Kaliente. The city’s top Latinx drag queens show up on the regular, and Saturday Rumba gets people out on the dance floor in full force.

Liberty Lounge Fort Worth

Drag queen bingo, lesbian speed dating, all-day Sunday happy hour, and a book club for the literary-minded are among this neighborhood gem’s draws. Their motto—“where you feel comfortable and know you matter”—indicates the owner’s dedication to providing a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that exemplifies the meaning of community.

Liquid Zoo Oak Lawn

Come for the Friday and Monday Steak Nights, stay for the drag divas and male go-go dancers. It’s a soirée for the ages at this bar and grill with live music, DJs, and trivia masters rounding out the opportunities for shenanigans with your best pals.

Marty’s Live Oak Lawn

Bring your dollar bills for the sexy male dancers six nights a week (plus female dancers on Tuesdays for Lesbian Night) at this high-energy nightclub. In between people shaking their money-makers for tips, visitors can enjoy a variety of drag entertainers lip-syncing for their lives (and your never-ending enjoyment).

Mr. Misster Oak Lawn

Offering an upscale lounge experience complete with bottle service (and sparklers!), this sophisticated addition is probably the only LGBTQ+ bar in town with a $1,250 bottle of Champagne and we’re here for the opulence. Every Saturday, drag brunch attracts a line around the block waiting to slip into their reserved seats and enjoy the show. Pekers Bar Oak Lawn

If daily happy hour from noon to 8 pm isn’t enough to make you proud to be a Peker, the cordial, chill vibe at this slightly-off-the-strip bar most certainly will. Karaoke nights every Friday and Saturday hold court as can’t-miss events. The Rose Room Oak Lawn

Even though many venues around town feature drag performances, the absolute best spot for a full stage production is this second-floor, state-of-the-art showroom inside Station 4. Cassie Nova reigns over the festivities nearly every night with a full lineup of drag queens sharing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent with the max capacity crowd. Round-Up Saloon & Dance Hall Oak Lawn

It wouldn’t be a night out in the gayborhood without a stop (and a two-step) into this iconic honky-tonk where folks in 10-gallon hats twirl around the dance floor like professionals (and weekly dance lessons help amateurs get there, too). Multiple bars, a double-decker back patio, and a cozy front parlor with karaoke offer patrons plenty of scenery changes while a team of cheery barkeeps keep the booze flowing and the party going.

Roy G’s Oak Lawn

Named after the classic rainbow mnemonic, this popular corner bar and restaurant serves up everything from fantastic burgers and cheese fries to shots in each of its eponymous seven colors. Grab a seat at the bar, on the covered patio, or outside in the parklette and let the good times roll.

Station 4 Oak Lawn

The largest LGBTQ+ club in Dallas, Station 4 (also known as S4) features 15 bars and service wells throughout its 24,000-square-foot expanse, which includes the quiet(er) Granite Bar, a gigantic outdoor patio in back, and the legendary Rose Room drag stage (see above). The massive dance floor features plenty of space to boogie down under disco balls as confetti shoots from cannons and onlookers watch from the second floor balcony. Sue Ellen’s Oak Lawn

For several years now, Sue Ellen’s has held court as the last remaining lesbian bar in Dallas, but anyone who’s stepped inside knows it’s always been one of the best clubs in any category. The multi-level operation features multiple bars, lounge areas, and a large dance floor, hosting frequent live music acts alongside the fan-favorite Queer Off talent competition.

Tin Room Oak Lawn

The down-and-dirty vibe is part of the charm inside this gayborhood strip club featuring a lineup of professional eye candy dancing in cages and twirling around poles seven nights a week. If the exotic dancers get too exotic for your tastes, you can always duck away to the tiny patio behind the club for some SFW fresh air. TMC: The Mining Company Oak Lawn

The clientele skews mostly gay cis-men at this buzzy go-to, complete with an intimate dance floor, plenty of pool tables, and two outdoor patios. The down to earth bartenders make everyone feel special, but they can also take credit for cultivating a group of loyal regulars who’ve officially made this their home away from home.

The Urban Cowboy Saloon Fort Worth

The largest LGBTQ+ bar in Fort Worth has a country accent, sure, but it comes and goes just like Madonna’s British one. That means you can boot-scoot through a two-step, take in a world-class drag brunch, or post up for one of the many superstar DJs who make this a must-stop spot while touring around the country.