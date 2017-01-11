The Best Irish Bars in Dallas

The season of green beer (and the ensuing set of questionable decisions) is upon us. That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and that means a solemn and thoughtful commemoration of the death of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. And something about snakes, or something... Just kidding, it’s a chance for everyone to wear green T-shirts, drink, and pretend that they like The Pogues for a day. Either way, we’ve rounded up the top Irish spots to get potato famine-wasted this holiday.
Blackfriar
Uptown
Just down the street from The Idle Rich Pub is Blackfriar. But where Idle Rich's interiors bring to mind the dark walls and rustic wood of a traditional Irish pub, Blackfriar offers all your beloved stouts and lagers on a large, open patio space. Both bars are known for their St. Patrick's Day marathon parties, with live music and drink specials, so your ticket to leprechauns, Tom Petty cover bands, and power naps is just a trolley ride away.

Blackfriar Pub, 2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas
Ringo's Pub
Plano
The northernmost entry in our list, Ringo's Pub is located in The Shops at Legacy off the tollway in Plano. Known for its annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party, Ringo's, along with sister pub Scruffy Duffies, is a year-round destination for expats and pub fans alike. And it's no surprise, given the drink specials. $3 Guinness: need we say more?

Ringo's Pub, 5865 Kincaid Rd, Plano
The Dubliner
Lower Greenville
The pot-of-gold standard when it comes to authentic Irish pubs, this Lower Greenville landmark becomes the unofficial embassy for the temporarily Irish each year, due to its location at the end of the Greenville St. Patrick's Day parade route. A haven for expats who like to wake up early in the morning to watch soccer, this is about as authentic an Irish pub as you can get.

Dubliner, 2818 Greenville Ave, Dallas
Staggering Irishman
Far North Dallas
Just for truth in advertising alone, the Staggering Irishman deserves consideration as your destination for St. Patrick's Day debauchery. This Far North Dallas outpost might win the prize for most authentically Irish food, down to the corned beef & cabbage. Also, it has all the Irish whiskeys that your poor judgment thinks are a good idea.

Staggering Irishman, 18101 Preston Rd Ste 102, Dallas
Trinity Hall
Mockingbird Station
Another popular local spot for everything from soccer watching to authentic Irish folk bands year-round, Trinity Hall in Mockingbird Station is an unlikely Gaelic jewel hidden amongst Gap stores and high-end restaurants. Extra bonus points are awarded for the fact that you can ride the DART Rail straight to Trinity Hall and back home, keeping everyone involved safer.

Trinity Hall, 5321 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
The Ginger Man
Uptown
The Uptown outpost of The Ginger Man is usually known as a quiet, laid-back spot to escape from the chaos and casual vomiting that is the calling card of the neighborhood. However, The Ginger Man takes advantage of the Irish holiday to do what it does best: serve up a wide variety of craft beers in a familial, pub-like atmosphere.

The Ginger Man, 2718 Boll St, Dallas
The Idle Rich Pub
Uptown
When you realize that Lower Greenville will be packed to the gills with revelers, consider hopping the McKinney Ave trolley to Uptown and giving The Idle Rich a visit. And if your green beer (or green Hand Grenade) hits you a little too hard, Idle Rich has a menu filled with dishes like fish & chips and the signature Irish Reuben sandwich to soak up all that Celtic pride in your stomach.

Idle Rich Pub, 2614 McKinney Ave, Dallas
The Old Monk
Henderson Ave
Much like Uptown's Idle Rich and Blackfriar, this Henderson Ave pub pulls no punches when it comes to celebrating the land o' the leprechaun. Located a few minutes away from the end of the Dallas St. Patrick's Day parade on Greenville, the Old Monk is a place to claim a table as quickly as you can, as it will fill up quickly with revelers.

The Old Monk, 2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
1. Blackfriar Pub2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas
2. Ringo's Pub5865 Kincaid Rd, Plano
3. Dubliner2818 Greenville Ave, Dallas
4. Staggering Irishman18101 Preston Rd Ste 102, Dallas
5. Trinity Hall5321 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
6. The Ginger Man2718 Boll St, Dallas
7. Idle Rich Pub2614 McKinney Ave, Dallas
8. The Old Monk2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
Straying from your standard dark and dusty Irish pub aesthetic, Blackfriar has a huge, sunny patio where you can enjoy something from their huge domestic and imported craft beer list. Pair you brew with some short rib sliders that'll keep you going well into the evening-- Blackfriar's a great summer time nightlife spot where you can watch the game from outdoor patio flatscreens or just knock some back with your crew.
Ringo's is a homey, earthen-hued British chugging zone with a wrought iron-fenced patio outside and, inside, a mirrored bar, dark wood and leather seating, and an ATM tucked into a London-style phone booth, so that once you're pounded, you might withdraw pounds.
This Lower Greenville landmark becomes the unofficial embassy for the temporarily Irish each year, due to its location at the end of the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day parade route. For the rest of the year, the pub serves as a haven for ex-pats who like to wake up early in the morning to watch soccer.
This Far North Dallas outpost might win the prize for most authentically Irish food, down to the corned beef & cabbage. To go with all the tasty bar eats, it also has all the Irish whiskeys, vodkas, and imported and craft draughts that your poor judgment thinks is a good idea.
Just steps away from the Mockingbird DART station, this popular local spot's ideal for watching all the British favorites from soccer to live Irish folk music year round. Its bar packs a wallop with over 200 beers on their standard list alone, along with even more seasonal offerings. Were that not enough to convince you of its true pub authenticity, the food menu's full of staples like shepherds pie, Irish strew, and corned beef and cabbage -- all hard to come by in the south.
The Ginger Man has five other locations all over Texas, but all you'll need is this Uptown installation. With over 100 specialty beers on draft and in bottles, you'll be spending plenty of time in the rustic, wooden interior or outdoor balcony working your way through them all.
A traditional irish pub, Idle Rich has a wide selection of beers and ample space indoors and outside to kick back with a group. As far as brew-friendly eats, the menu is filled with dishes like fish and chips and their signature Irish Reuben sandwich to soak up all that Celtic pride in your stomach.
In Knox-Henderson, The Old Monk provides the cozy, well-worn feeling only a European pub could provide. Decorated with dark wooden tables, exposed brick walls and local antiques, the Monk serves beer from England, Ireland, Germany, and Belgium, and quintessential pub food like fish and chips, corned beef, and bread pudding.