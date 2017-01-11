The Best Irish Bars in Dallas

The season of green beer (and the ensuing set of questionable decisions) is upon us. That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and that means a solemn and thoughtful commemoration of the death of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. And something about snakes, or something... Just kidding, it’s a chance for everyone to wear green T-shirts, drink, and pretend that they like The Pogues for a day. Either way, we’ve rounded up the top Irish spots to get potato famine-wasted this holiday.

Blackfriar Uptown Just down the street from The Idle Rich Pub is Blackfriar. But where Idle Rich’s interiors bring to mind the dark walls and rustic wood of a traditional Irish pub, Blackfriar offers all your beloved stouts and lagers on a large, open patio space. Both bars are known for their St. Patrick’s Day marathon parties, with live music and drink specials, so your ticket to leprechauns, Tom Petty cover bands, and power naps is just a trolley ride away.

Ringo's Pub Plano The northernmost entry in our list, Ringo’s Pub is located in The Shops at Legacy off the tollway in Plano. Known for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, Ringo's, along with sister pub Scruffy Duffies, is a year-round destination for expats and pub fans alike. And it’s no surprise, given the drink specials. $3 Guinness: need we say more?

The Dubliner Lower Greenville The pot-of-gold standard when it comes to authentic Irish pubs, this Lower Greenville landmark becomes the unofficial embassy for the temporarily Irish each year, due to its location at the end of the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day parade route. A haven for expats who like to wake up early in the morning to watch soccer, this is about as authentic an Irish pub as you can get. Continue Reading

Staggering Irishman Far North Dallas Just for truth in advertising alone, the Staggering Irishman deserves consideration as your destination for St. Patrick’s Day debauchery. This Far North Dallas outpost might win the prize for most authentically Irish food, down to the corned beef & cabbage. Also, it has all the Irish whiskeys that your poor judgment thinks are a good idea.

Trinity Hall Mockingbird Station Another popular local spot for everything from soccer watching to authentic Irish folk bands year-round, Trinity Hall in Mockingbird Station is an unlikely Gaelic jewel hidden amongst Gap stores and high-end restaurants. Extra bonus points are awarded for the fact that you can ride the DART Rail straight to Trinity Hall and back home, keeping everyone involved safer.

The Ginger Man Uptown The Uptown outpost of The Ginger Man is usually known as a quiet, laid-back spot to escape from the chaos and casual vomiting that is the calling card of the neighborhood. However, The Ginger Man takes advantage of the Irish holiday to do what it does best: serve up a wide variety of craft beers in a familial, pub-like atmosphere.

The Idle Rich Pub Uptown When you realize that Lower Greenville will be packed to the gills with revelers, consider hopping the McKinney Ave trolley to Uptown and giving The Idle Rich a visit. And if your green beer (or green Hand Grenade) hits you a little too hard, Idle Rich has a menu filled with dishes like fish & chips and the signature Irish Reuben sandwich to soak up all that Celtic pride in your stomach.

The Old Monk Henderson Ave Much like Uptown’s Idle Rich and Blackfriar, this Henderson Ave pub pulls no punches when it comes to celebrating the land o’ the leprechaun. Located a few minutes away from the end of the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade on Greenville, the Old Monk is a place to claim a table as quickly as you can, as it will fill up quickly with revelers.

Amanda Cobra has seen Leprechaun 5: In the Hood, starring Ice-T, enough times to be considered highly qualified to compile this list. Send her your favorite quotes from that movie on Twitter: @amandacobra.