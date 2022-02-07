The 11 Best Places Around DFW to Watch the Super Bowl
Here are all the best bars, restaurants, and parties to see the Bengals vs. the Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl.
For the 26th year in a row, the Cowboys aren’t in the Super Bowl (womp, womp). But, for the first time in a whopping 33 years, the Bengals are. However that makes you feel—enraged, happy, resigned to the fate of unrelenting disappointment—the year’s biggest sporting event is a great time to reacquaint yourself with cold beers, hot wings, and TV screens the size of train cars.
Whether you’re all in on Joe Burrow’s Bengals or betting the pot on the LA Rams, these tried and true sports bars are doing it big for the Big Game. Here are the 11 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Dallas-Ft. Worth.
AT&T Discovery District
This lively block party-style complex houses multiple options for your sports-watching pleasure. Park yourself outside in front of the 104-foot media wall (you honestly can’t miss it), and you’ll feel like you’re smack-dab in the middle of the action. In addition to the balls on screen, you can also expect lawn games and a DJ. Or head inside to The Exchange, where you’ll find food stalls and more than 20 TVs showing the good stuff. Or, better yet, grab a seat at Jaxon Beer Garden, which is screening the game complete with themed food and drink specials. And if you’d rather watch at home, Jaxon is also offering a take-home fajitas kit, featuring marinated meats, grilled peppers and onions, flour tortillas, red rice, and charro beans, plus the option to add a Margarita kit, which seems like the right thing to do.
Rodeo Bar
After closing in 2018, the Rodeo Bar is back, baby. And it’s kicking off its reincarnation with a Super Bowl hangout featuring all-day happy hour specials. We’re talking $5 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, and house wines. Beyond showing the game, the bar is also doing Big Game Squares, where winners can walk away with a slew of coveted prizes.
The Happiest Hour
The Happiest Hour spans 12,000-square-feet of indoor-outdoor space littered with more than 30 TVs. But if you really want to go big this year, they’re offering rooftop table packages fit for four to 15 guests. Otherwise, just do what you’d normally do: Share the massive Nacho Tower or five-pound Big Happy Burger, opt for an 88-ounce beer tower, laugh at overpriced commercials, and shout at grown men you’ve never met. (To be clear, that last one applies strictly to what’s happening on screen.) Get your hands on all sorts of special Game Day packages via Eventbrite.
Stan’s Blue Note
This laid-back Greenville Avenue staple is one of the best and oldest sports bars in town, and it’s long been a go-to during football season for good reason. Turn toward any of the 30-plus TVs, order up a Texas-brewed pitcher, and fill your table with better-than-expected bar food, like game day-appropriate burgers, sandwiches, and wings. There are also two patios, a pool table, shuffleboard, and darts—the perfect distraction for those who couldn’t care less about what’s happening on the field.
Christie's
It’s been more than a full calendar year since Christies decamped from Uptown to Lower Greenville, and the bar has hit its stride with charcuterie boards, flatbreads, burgers, and plenty of cold drinks. It helps that there’s always a game blasting from the many large TVs. On Super Bowl Sunday, you can expect that won’t change one bit.
The Rustic
The Rustic’s many TVs will be showing the game with the sound on, so you can hear every tackle, whistle, and riveting beer commercial. The regular menu will be in full effect, but on game day, the kitchen is also cooking up Southwestern Rubbed Chicken Wings special just for you (and whoever else wants them).
Texas Live!
Just down the street from the Cowboys’ home turf, football fans can watch the game on a screen almost as big as the one at Jerry World. The 100-foot monster at Texas Live! is flanked by tiered seating and other still-pretty-big TVs, so you’ll always have a great view. Partake in drink specials throughout the day, and when you need to stretch your legs or burn off some energy, the adjacent Sports & Social entertainment venue has bowling, ping pong, golf simulators, and more.
Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall lays claim to more than 20 food stalls, including The Italian Job and its 18-inch pizzas, Roots Chicken Shak and its Duck Fat Fried Chicken Wings, and Brisket Love’s loaded Brisket Nachos. There’s also a bar pouring craft beers, naturally, and the few dozen TVs scattered throughout the hall are anchored by a 24-foot LED screen, with the sound on, to hold your attention.
Scout
Located inside the Statler Hotel, this sprawling, fun-loving sports bar has bowling, billiards, ping pong, and foosball to keep you occupied before the game or between Doritos ads. The beers lean Texan, and the menu is loaded with wings, burgers, and fried chicken sandwiches. Done and dusted.
Hero
Sure, it’s positioned next to the Mavericks’ arena, but Hero caters to all sporting events with equal reverence. The 24,000 square-foot gastropub has six full-service bars, better-than-usual bar food, arcade games, TVs galore, and a 24-foot HD screen for catching the Big Game.
City Works
Head north to Frisco to find multiple 110-inch video walls set in the shadow of the Cowboys’ practice facility. CityWorks also has a 90-strong beer list, and enticing menu items like Buffalo Chicken Dip and the spicy Scorpion Burger. Head west to the Fort Worth location for much of the same, just with slightly different coordinates.