For the 26th year in a row, the Cowboys aren’t in the Super Bowl (womp, womp). But, for the first time in a whopping 33 years, the Bengals are. However that makes you feel—enraged, happy, resigned to the fate of unrelenting disappointment—the year’s biggest sporting event is a great time to reacquaint yourself with cold beers, hot wings, and TV screens the size of train cars.

Whether you’re all in on Joe Burrow’s Bengals or betting the pot on the LA Rams, these tried and true sports bars are doing it big for the Big Game. Here are the 11 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Dallas-Ft. Worth.