The 15 Most Essential Rooftop Bars in Dallas
Sexy hotel lounges, laid-back cantinas, poolside cabana bars, and more scenic escapes.
Spring is officially here. You can tell because the calendar says so, but also because people everywhere are shedding their parkas and flocking outdoors to eat, drink, and reintroduce themselves to sunny locales across the city. And, of course, Dallas rooftop bars are welcoming these revelers with open arms, cityscape views, and icy cocktails.
This list represents 15 of the very best sky-high drinking dens in Dallas, including casual hangouts, hotel hotspots, and even a few poolside oases. So, the next time you want to drink slightly above sea level, here’s where to go.
Catbird
The Thompson hotel graced downtown with multiple concepts when it opened last year, including the extra-fancy Italian spot Monarch and sushi and cocktail lounge Kessaku. But don’t sidestep Catbird, the 10th floor restaurant armed with a terrace overlooking the city. The airy space is adorned with patterned tile floors, low-slung furniture, and hanging green plants, and gives off the general vibe of your cool friend’s patio. The menu merges shareable plates (Smoked Bone Marrow, Crab Rangoon Dip) with handhelds (Chicken Katsu Sandwiches, Grilled Octopus Tacos), while the drinks portion highlights classics like Negronis and French 75s that can be made traditionally or with a creative Catbird riff.
Te Deseo
This two-story, 14,000-square-foot restaurant has a lot going on, with multiple dining rooms, four bars, and one damn fine-looking rooftop. Each area is a great spot to post up with Latin American-inspired cocktails and food, but when you’d like some fresh air with your drinks, make a beeline for the upper deck. The roof is partially covered, so you can choose the sun or the shade. It’s lined with succulents and other greenery, Margaritas and wine flow freely, and it’s one of the few places around with a dedicated cigar menu, if you care to indulge.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
The Woolworth’s terrace is a great choice when you want to hang out and watch the world go by. It’s situated above the Eye—downtown’s 30-foot-tall eyeball sculpture—and gazes onto the city streets below. Come for lunch or dinner to fill your table with sandwiches, salads, tacos, and steaks, or swing by on a weekend to indulge in brunch favorites like the Short Rib Skillet and an aptly titled smorgasbord of breakfast foods dubbed The Hangover. The Woolworth is also home to one of Dallas’s best happy hours. What we’re saying is, you’ve got options.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp.
The Henry
This bi-level hotspot offers a one-two punch of outdoor options. When the umbrella-dotted ground floor patio just won’t cut it, head upstairs to drink from a heightened perch lined with greenery. The rooftop sports an indoor bar in addition to a spacious partially covered terrace, so you can bask in the sun or retreat to the shade—your call. Wherever you sit, though, you’ll need refreshments. A dedicated upstairs menu is loaded with soft pretzels, burgers, Short Rib Potstickers, Champagne, and cocktails like a classic Old Fashioned and a vodka-focused Thai Grapefruit Smash.
Sky Blossom
This sixth-floor restaurant serves a reliable Vietnamese fusion menu for lunch, dinner, and happy hour, but the real draw is the roof deck overlooking Main Street. Snack on spring rolls, crispy wings, and pho while floating between the adjacent buildings and admiring the Joule Hotel’s cantilevered pool across the street. But first, you have to find this place—take the dedicated elevator next to Campisi’s on Elm Street.
The Gallery Rooftop Lounge
Gallery Rooftop Lounge sits atop the Canvas Hotel. Head upstairs for a heated infinity pool, private cabanas, fire pits, and local artwork, plus heaps of ceviche, tacos, and wings. The bar is kind enough to serve the exact cocktails you want to drink while immersed in such beachy surrounds, like the tequila-forward Watermelon Cooler and the rummy Pineapple Ginger Refresher. If you have one too many, good news: There are 76 guest rooms lurking just below your feet.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve a private cabana online.
HG Sply Co.
When HG Sply Co. opened in 2013, it kickstarted the revitalization of Lower Greenville’s once-great rooftop scene and it’s still going strong today. You can find a full menu of healthy-leaning “hunted” and “gathered” dishes inside the first-floor restaurant while the rooftop is all about cold drinks and warm scenery. Try the Double Under spiked with beet-infused tequila, a Frozé or Frozen Moscow Mule, or one of the many craft beers on tap. If you’re ducking out of work early, the weekday happy hour begins at 3 pm with select cocktails and wines for $6 and beer for $3.
Saint Rocco's New York Italian
There aren’t many places in town where you can scarf down a bowl of pasta while gazing out at the Downtown skyline and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. But that’s what you get at Saint Rocco’s. The fun-loving Italian-American eatery houses a third-floor bar that’s open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 11 pm, with a late-night happy hour beginning at 9 pm. Linger over a bottle of wine, lounge on the white South Beach-style couches, and then jockey for position along the railing to take that mandatory sunset selfie.
Sundown at Granada
You already know that the Granada Theater on Greenville Avenue is one of the best places to catch a show in Dallas, but that’s no reason to sleep on Sundown. The attached bar is an ideal spot for grabbing pre-performance drinks above the busy street or skipping the show entirely in favor of a few hours of vegetarian-friendly bites, local beers, and creative cocktails under the stars. If you like to start early, the generous weekday happy hour begins at 11 am, and the rooftop also hosts brunch each Saturday and Sunday with discounted Bloody Marys and Mimosas.
Stirr
Festooned with a black-and-white geometric-patterned bar, blue banquettes, and comfy cushions for days, Stirr is quite a looker. And it’s subsequently become one of Deep Ellum’s go-to party spots, where see-and-be-seen groups gather for lengthy dinners that lead to even lengthier nights. The eclectic menu features everything from Ahi Tuna Tacos and Hot Chicken Sandwiches to Blackened Texas Redfish and a 30-ounce Chateaubriand. Drinks include the usual beer and wine rigamarole plus craft cocktails like the Deep Smash, with bourbon, blackberry-mint syrup, and lemon juice.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Waterproof
Take the Statler’s elevator to the 19th floor to find Waterproof, an indoor-outdoor ode to boozy summertime fun. During the day, the pool beckons visitors to take a dip or relax in a nearby cabana, but when the sun goes down, you’ll need to retire your swimsuit and flip-flops for evening attire. The lounge serves classic cocktails, bubbly, and beer to patrons who gather for people-watching and skyline views.
Harlowe MXM
Packed within Deep Ellum’s high concentration of bars is Harlowe and its three distinct spaces to eat and drink. Take the stairs to the roof overlooking Main Street and watch the scene unfolding below as you sip on classic and seasonal tipples. During summer, the bar mixes up a rotating selection of frozen drinks including Frosé and a frosty Gin & Tonic that’s a real life-saver when the mercury rises.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Vidorra
Another Deep Ellum favorite, Vidorra is an eye-catching bi-level restaurant complete with a rooftop bar awash in colorful tile, potted plants, and plenty of seating. Grab a couch if you’re lounging with friends or request a table along the building’s edge for a breezier one-on-one experience. Start with a round of Margaritas and Queso before moving on to larger plates like tacos and enchiladas. If you’re planning to stick around for a while, opt for a tequila flight or go in on a large-format cocktail like the Guadalajaran, a refreshing concoction brimming with tequila, mezcal, citrus, and Squirt.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Happiest Hour
With a name like Happiest Hour, you know what you’re in for. The well-located spot—it’s situated near Uptown, Downtown, Victory Park, and the American Airlines Center—draws patrons for both post-work and pre-game sessions. To keep your festivities outdoors, head upstairs to the roof for prime views and cold beers. Once the happy hour crowd departs, the vibe turns more loungey, complete with DJs and bottle service.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve bottle service and private events online.
The Quarter Bar
This McKinney Avenue staple plies regulars with cold drinks and casual Big Easy-inspired vibes. The ivy-covered bar’s quaint rooftop overlooks all the hubbub below while offering enticing drink specials Sunday through Thursday. Signature cocktails like Vieux Carres, Sazeracs, and frozen Hurricanes play on the French Quarter theme while the dining program hails from next door’s Bread Winners Cafe and spans tacos, burgers, and flatbreads, plus the famous Voodoo Fries, a heap of crispy French fries smothered in bacon, queso, jalapeño gravy, and Sriracha.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Kevin Gray is a freelance writer and editor covering all things food, drinks, and travel. He’s written forThe Dallas Morning News, Forbes, Liquor.com, Men’s Health, and Wine Enthusiast, and his extensive home bar is turning into a real Hoarders situation.