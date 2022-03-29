The 15 Most Essential Rooftop Bars in Dallas

Spring is officially here. You can tell because the calendar says so, but also because people everywhere are shedding their parkas and flocking outdoors to eat, drink, and reintroduce themselves to sunny locales across the city. And, of course, Dallas rooftop bars are welcoming these revelers with open arms, cityscape views, and icy cocktails.

This list represents 15 of the very best sky-high drinking dens in Dallas, including casual hangouts, hotel hotspots, and even a few poolside oases. So, the next time you want to drink slightly above sea level, here’s where to go.