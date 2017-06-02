Food & Drink

The Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas

By Updated On 06/01/2017 at 06:35PM EST By Updated On 06/01/2017 at 06:35PM EST
Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas
STIRR

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Valley's Best Rooftop Bars

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Boston

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in the Twin Cities

related

Food & Drink
Charlotte's Best Rooftop Bars for Summer Drinking

Trending

related

Kimmel Takes Extraordinarily 'Mean Tweets' to the NBA Finals

related

Time Out, There's Going to Be Another 'Saved By the Bell' Restaurant

related

Avocado Toast Pizza Exists Now, Because It Was Inevitable

related

This Nacho Mountain Destroys All Other Nachos

Stuff You'll Like

related

Holy Crap, Oreo O's Are Making a Big Comeback

related

Here's Why Doughnut Boxes Are Pink

related

Quick-Witted Octopus Steals Man's Catch and Escapes to Tell the Tale

When the temperatures in Dallas start to soar, so too does the need to find a cool rooftop hangout where one can find a merciful breeze and an ice-cold drink (a killer view doesn’t hurt, either). Whether it’s a romantic date night, catching a ball game, or just unwinding at happy hour, these outdoor bars will literally elevate your warm-weather drinking game.

Related

related

How Legal Draft Beer Company Has Put Arlington's Beer Scene on the Map

related

You Deserve a Drink From This Year's Best Bartenders in Dallas

related

The Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Valley's Best Rooftop Bars

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Boston

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in the Twin Cities

related

Food & Drink
Charlotte's Best Rooftop Bars for Summer Drinking

related

How Legal Draft Beer Company Has Put Arlington's Beer Scene on the Map
happiest hour
Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour

Downtown

Just based on location alone, it's hard to beat Happiest Hour. Situated next to American Airlines Center, which borders Uptown, the Arts District, and Downtown, the bar, as its name suggests, is the perfect spot for post-work drinks, as well as a great place for a pregame pint. The prime view of the skyline is just icing on this boozy cake.

the quarter
The Quarter

The Quarter Bar

Uptown

There are so many reasons to love the Quarter Bar, but chief among them is the upstairs area (the ground-floor courtyard is pretty neat, too). Score a table near the railing for a terrific view of the skyline, and be sure to order the tacos, burgers, or flatbreads, which come from Bread Winners Cafe next door.  

HG sply co
Kathryn Kemp/HG Sply Co

HG Sply Co

Lower Greenville

This hotspot is at the forefront of the hip new era of Lower Greenville. The ground-floor restaurant is great for a bite of “hunted” and “gathered” food, but the upstairs is where it’s at. The industrial decor is softened by planters filled with the fragrant herbs used in the cocktails, and the tables facing Greenville offer some of the best views of the city.

nylo dallas
Courtesy of NYLO Dallas

SODA Bar at the NYLO Hotel

The Cedars

With poolside cabanas, a sleek bar, and an infinity pool, you might feel like you stepped off the elevator into a Las Vegas party. But once you’re on the patio, there’s no mistaking it -- you’re seeing Dallas in all its glory, so take in the scenery with some cocktails and small bites.

The Nines

Deep Ellum

With the burgeoning popularity of Deep Ellum, it’s always heart-warming to see a bar that keeps the eclectic and edgy side of the neighborhood alive and well. Grab a drink and hit the rooftop to enjoy house, jungle, and trance music spun by some of the best DJs in town, or come by on Sunday for a burlesque brunch. Mondays are game nights, with half-priced food, Cards Against Humanity, and the very risqué Goat Head Trivia.

related

7 Secret Bars in DFW and How to Get Into Them

related

You Deserve a Drink From This Year's Best Bartenders in Dallas
Bar Belmont
Bar Belmont

Bar Belmont at The Belmont Hotel

Oak Cliff

Brimming with rustic Southwest charm, this hotel bar serves cocktails to a more mature crowd that's less interested in being seen and more into enjoying the sunset. The atmosphere may be subdued but the view of Downtown is wild.

Saint Rocco's
Saint Rocco's

Saint Rocco's

Trinity Groves

Trinity Groves is turning into one of the hottest neighborhoods in town, and Saint Rocco’s is basically the pioneer of the change. The old-school, New York-style Italian restaurant, located at the foot of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, has a chic, Miami-inspired third-floor deck that provides great photo ops.

Dodie's

Lower Greenville

Another great spot for keeping an eye on all the Lower Greenville action, the Cajun-themed Dodie’s is a sports lover’s paradise. Expect every big sporting event, especially any involving Louisiana teams, to be playing on the many huge televisions inside and out. If your team wins, celebrate on the rooftop with a po-boy and an ice-cold beer.

Sundown At Granada
Sundown At Granada

Sundown at Granada

Lower Greenville

You probably already know Granada Theater on Greenville Avenue as a place to check out some of the hottest musical acts rolling through town. But whether you’re there to grab a pre-show drink or just want to sit upstairs and gaze at the weekend revelers on Lower Greenville, Sundown at Granada is a worthy destination, with creative cocktails and a menu filled with healthy and vegetarian fare.

Stirr Dallas
Stirr Dallas

STIRR

Deep Ellum

Located down the street from the wildly popular Pecan Lodge, Stirr brings a touch of Uptown elegance to Deep Ellum. Plush booths and oversized pillows on the roof create the perfect environment for good conversation and appetizer-sharing with friends. Or, if you want to get a little more adventurous, split the $150 large-format Moscow Mule and see what happens.

32 Degrees

Plano

For those who prefer to live and play in the northern part of the Metroplex, don’t worry -- we haven't forgotten about you. Located on the rooftop of Urban Crust pizzeria in Plano is 32 Degrees, named for the temperature at which the bar pours its draft beer. Liquor such as Fireball and Jägermeister are served at an arctic 5 degrees below zero, so if you were trying to find the ultimate place to beat the heat on a sweltering Texas day, look no further.

Sign up here for our daily Dallas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun DFW has to offer.

Amanda Cobra did a lot of research on rooftop bars around town, and may or may not have reenacted the “King of the World” scene from Titanic on a few railings.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Celebrate Outdoor Drinking Season at Pittsburgh's Best Rooftop Bars
Stoli_May16

related

READ MORE
The Best Rooftop Bars in Las Vegas
Stoli_May16

related

READ MORE
The Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston
Stoli_May16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More