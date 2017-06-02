The Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas

Happiest Hour Downtown Just based on location alone, it's hard to beat Happiest Hour. Situated next to American Airlines Center, which borders Uptown, the Arts District, and Downtown, the bar, as its name suggests, is the perfect spot for post-work drinks, as well as a great place for a pregame pint. The prime view of the skyline is just icing on this boozy cake.

The Quarter Bar Uptown There are so many reasons to love the Quarter Bar, but chief among them is the upstairs area (the ground-floor courtyard is pretty neat, too). Score a table near the railing for a terrific view of the skyline, and be sure to order the tacos, burgers, or flatbreads, which come from Bread Winners Cafe next door.

HG Sply Co Lower Greenville This hotspot is at the forefront of the hip new era of Lower Greenville. The ground-floor restaurant is great for a bite of “hunted” and “gathered” food, but the upstairs is where it’s at. The industrial decor is softened by planters filled with the fragrant herbs used in the cocktails, and the tables facing Greenville offer some of the best views of the city.

SODA Bar at the NYLO Hotel The Cedars With poolside cabanas, a sleek bar, and an infinity pool, you might feel like you stepped off the elevator into a Las Vegas party. But once you’re on the patio, there’s no mistaking it -- you’re seeing Dallas in all its glory, so take in the scenery with some cocktails and small bites.

The Nines Deep Ellum With the burgeoning popularity of Deep Ellum, it’s always heart-warming to see a bar that keeps the eclectic and edgy side of the neighborhood alive and well. Grab a drink and hit the rooftop to enjoy house, jungle, and trance music spun by some of the best DJs in town, or come by on Sunday for a burlesque brunch. Mondays are game nights, with half-priced food, Cards Against Humanity, and the very risqué Goat Head Trivia.

Bar Belmont at The Belmont Hotel Oak Cliff Brimming with rustic Southwest charm, this hotel bar serves cocktails to a more mature crowd that's less interested in being seen and more into enjoying the sunset. The atmosphere may be subdued but the view of Downtown is wild.

Saint Rocco's Trinity Groves Trinity Groves is turning into one of the hottest neighborhoods in town, and Saint Rocco’s is basically the pioneer of the change. The old-school, New York-style Italian restaurant, located at the foot of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, has a chic, Miami-inspired third-floor deck that provides great photo ops.

Dodie's Lower Greenville Another great spot for keeping an eye on all the Lower Greenville action, the Cajun-themed Dodie’s is a sports lover’s paradise. Expect every big sporting event, especially any involving Louisiana teams, to be playing on the many huge televisions inside and out. If your team wins, celebrate on the rooftop with a po-boy and an ice-cold beer.

Sundown at Granada Lower Greenville You probably already know Granada Theater on Greenville Avenue as a place to check out some of the hottest musical acts rolling through town. But whether you’re there to grab a pre-show drink or just want to sit upstairs and gaze at the weekend revelers on Lower Greenville, Sundown at Granada is a worthy destination, with creative cocktails and a menu filled with healthy and vegetarian fare.

STIRR Deep Ellum Located down the street from the wildly popular Pecan Lodge, Stirr brings a touch of Uptown elegance to Deep Ellum. Plush booths and oversized pillows on the roof create the perfect environment for good conversation and appetizer-sharing with friends. Or, if you want to get a little more adventurous, split the $150 large-format Moscow Mule and see what happens.

32 Degrees Plano For those who prefer to live and play in the northern part of the Metroplex, don’t worry -- we haven't forgotten about you. Located on the rooftop of Urban Crust pizzeria in Plano is 32 Degrees, named for the temperature at which the bar pours its draft beer. Liquor such as Fireball and Jägermeister are served at an arctic 5 degrees below zero, so if you were trying to find the ultimate place to beat the heat on a sweltering Texas day, look no further.