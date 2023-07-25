Olé, Olé, Olé: Watch the Women’s World Cup in Dallas at These Bars

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup well underway, soccer fans all over the globe are tuning in to the international matches. Futbol heads in Dallas are elbow to elbow in some of the city’s most soccer-loving bars, pubs, and breweries. There are plenty of Dallas bars screening games from now until the final match on August 20. Here are a few spots to watch the Women’s World Cup in Dallas with specials and events surrounding the exciting tournament.



This pub may look like it copied and pasted everything you think a British pub looks like and planted it in the Hardwood District. But this is a legit spot for soccer watching (I’ve personally witnessed the fire marshal usher people outdoors onto the patio due to over capacity—it’s that popular.) Up next: USA takes on the Netherlands on July 26 at 8 pm. Keep tabs on watch parties at Harwood here.

The Design District brewery is famous for its big bold beers and even bigger screens. Some groups are coordinating watch parties based on team loyalty (hi, team Philippines!). Keep tabs on social for more gatherings.

The indoor soccer complex’s beer lounge will be screening games on big TVs throughout the tournament.

Another sporty go-to bar, Happiest Hour is hosting a watch party on July 26 in collaboration with Truly, whose boozy seltzer’s will be five bucks.

This neighborhood hang is hosting a watch party for the USA women’s team’s second match. First come, first serve for $10 appetizers, Truly specials (six-can bucket for $30), Jell-O shots, and more.

The Lakewood pub will have the TVs on and the sound up for World Cup matches. Come solo or bring the whole squad.