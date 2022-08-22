How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars.

Today’s speakeasies don’t serve the same purpose as those from a century ago—namely, drinking bathtub gin while flouting the law. But they still have their charms. Some maintain a throwback Prohibition-era vibe, while others serve up unique concoctions featuring mezcal and rum, and others have a real penchant for Japanese-inspired drinks. None are particularly easy to find, but we’ll get to that.

These are 16 of the best speakeasy-style bars in DFW. Don’t forget the password.