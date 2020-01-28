The Best Places Around DFW to Watch the Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys may not have been to the Super Bowl since the last millennium, but we’re a football town through and through, regardless of who’s battling it out on the field. So, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, give the old Crockpot a weekend off and head to one of these 15 sporty spots showing the big game. From restaurants and breweries to food halls and food truck parks, you’ll find parties both indoors and out with food and drink specials to really make you cheer.
Texas Live!
Arlington
Just down the street from the AT&T Stadium, football fanatics can watch the game on a screen almost as big as the one at Jerry World. Towering above the crowd, the 100-foot screen at Texas Live! offers detailed views of the biggest NFL showdown of the year. A live host will keep things entertaining with games and giveaways between plays, while food and drink specials keep things on the cheap. Reserved seating will be available as well.
Bulla Gastrobar
Plano
Boo-ya: It’s not just an exclamation of excitement anymore, but also proper way to pronounce the name of this Plano gastrobar serving up $8 margaritas and draft beers at half price. For your noshing needs, order up a specially priced $10 Spanish-accented Bulla Burger loaded with piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, and melty tetilla cheese. All that and a side of chips.
By the Horns Brewing
Mansfield
You’ll really want to pay attention to the game if you’re watching it at this brewery. Not only can you catch the action on two 50-foot TVs or one massive 70-foot screen, but the teams’ performances can earn you all sorts of freebies. If there’s a safety during the game, all open tabs will be comped; if a player blocks a punt, everyone in the place gets a free beer; and if a kickoff gets returned for a touchdown, each customer receives a $10 gift card. Score!
City Works
Fort Worth, Frisco
It’ll be nearly impossible to miss the game with 18 high-def TVs at the Fort Worth location and a whopping 28 in Frisco, but you’ll want to avert your eyes often to stare at what’s on your table. All day long, enjoy half-priced pretzel bites, cheese curds, popcorn chicken, and firecracker rolls: a spicy Cajun-chicken version of an egg roll. There’ll also be $5 beers and well drinks, $6 wine, and Super Bowl Sunday-only $3 Goose Island Bottlenectar pale ales.
Cool River
Las Colinas
Why limit yourself to a Super Bowl snack or two when you can eat till you’re physically ill? In addition to all-day happy hour pricing on drinks, football fans can partake in a $20 all-you-can-eat spread of game day favorites while watching the scores add up on multiple TVs throughout the space. Plus, there’ll be a raffle with great prizes every quarter, so even if your favorite team doesn’t reign victorious you yourself could still walk away a winner.
Eureka!
Uptown Dallas
$10 makes you holler: for a crisp Alexander Hamilton, snag an order of wings tossed in zippy firecracker aioli or orange-child glaze, and pair it with a craft beer from a list of locals including Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing Company, and Peticolas Brewing Company, as well as some non-Texas selections if you’re feeling disloyal.
Gas Monkey Live!
North Dallas
For a fancier-schmancier experience, reserve a $15 VIP table ticket (or $60 VIP table for four) with available -- but not required -- bottle service. If you’d rather save as much money as possible, secure a general admission slot online and show up between 4-5pm for free entry. There’ll also be discounted drinks and appetizers throughout the game if $200 bottles of Tito’s aren’t your thing, plus a live DJ when there’s nothing to watch on the trio of big screens.
The Green Gator
Frisco, Las Colinas
For a hint of Mardi Gras with your Super Bowl shenanigans, zip over to one of these N’Awlins-style sports bars. Specials include 50¢ wings (with eight sauce options) and $3.50 domestics -- plus, for every $20 spent, guests receive a free happy hour appetizer. The game will be broadcast on a massive TV on the stage, as well as 14 screens throughout the venue. Guests can slurp down a free Jell-O shot for every touchdown, so assuming this will be a high-scoring game it’s probably a good idea to take an Uber or Lyft.
Hero
Victory Park
You won’t need to eat at all on Monday if you work the buffets strategically at this sprawling watch party. $50 gets you access to multiple all-you-can-eat buffets featuring freshly grilled items from the chef on the patio, as well as five bars throughout the multi-room space. If that’s not enough, you can also upgrade to the $100 VIP pass which also gets you an exclusive buffet, private bar, and up-close views of the 24-foot screen. Seating’s available on a “first-come, first-served” basis, so plan to arrive early (or show up for brunch and stay all day).
Legacy Hall
Plano
With more than 20 eateries to choose from at this food hall, everyone can find what they want to eat in addition to the 32 TVs around the multi-story venue and a 24-foot screen in the tented and heated box garden. There’ll be a pre-game happy hour from 3-6pm with $4 Unlawful Assembly beers and $5 margaritas, and free face painting. Purchase a square in the square game for $5 (proceeds benefit North Texas Food Bank) for a chance to take home Legacy Hall gift cards valued up to $150.
Main Event
Multiple locations
54 is the magic number this Sunday, and not just for fans of roman numerals. Purchase a minimum $10 game card and receive 54% off all sorts of mildly athletic activities, including bowling, rock climbing, laser tag, mini golf, gravity ropes, and just about every arcade game you can imagine. Better still, if either team ends up with 54 points as a final score, guests can return Wednesday, February 5, for a variety of 100% free activities and games.
The Network Bar
Trinity Groves
The members-only bar opens to the public for this special occasion with a variety of drink specials and $10 appetizers (duck nachos, truffle fries, chicken lollipops). You can also indulge in the ultimate Super Bowl nibbles: $20 Wagyu sausages, or an 18-ounce Prime aged ribeye with grilled asparagus for $54. Even though it’s technically game day, things are still a little more upscale here, so make sure to adhere to the business professional dress code or risk missing out on this rare opportunity to hobnob over hot dogs.
Perle on Maple
Uptown
Inside The Stoneleigh hotel, the Burgers, Bloodys and Brews event gives the chic space a bit of an edge for the afternoon. For $12, sink your teeth into a Stoneleigh burger with crispy Nueske’s bacon, caramelized onions, and pepper jack cheese with a side of fries, and pair it with either a draft beer or a trip to the Bloody Mary bar. Additional game-day food options will also be available, should the halftime munchies kick in.
Scout
Downtown
Step into the retro-fabulous Statler hotel and head directly to this second-floor sports bar where you can bowl, play ping pong, or spin some foosball while watching the game. Throughout the Super Bowl, snack on $5 buffalo wings, seven-layer dip, queso dip and pretzel bites, or procure food for the entire gang with 15-piece wing trays, ginormous platters of nachos or a trio of dips. Drink specials include half-price local crafts on draft, half-price house wine by the glass, and $5 well drinks.
Truck Yard
Lowest Greenville
If you’re serious about the game, pull up a chair inside where the sound will be blasting, or hit the great outdoors for a big-screen backdrop of the tacklefest sans audio. As always, bring your pooch along for the multiple food trucks, famous tree house cocktail bar, and draft beer specials featuring selections from By the Horns Brewing.
