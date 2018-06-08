The Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Dallas

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

Trinity Hall Mockingbird Station

Best for: Die-hard soccer nuts from all over

Trinity Hall is hands down one of the best places in Dallas to watch not just World Cup matches but any soccer game. Here you’ll meet supporters of teams from around the world -- you’ll meet French people, Germans, Italians, and even fans of smaller teams like Leeds United. If that’s not enough, they have more than 250 beers and more than 300 whiskeys (the whiskey menu is seriously eight pages long). Come early because this place fills up fast.

Blue Charcoal Steakhouse Richardson

Best for: Fans of Brazil, but also steak

You’re probably thinking: A steakhouse for a soccer game? Blue Charcoal used to go by a different game, but it’s still a popular place for the Metroplex's Brazilian population (and we mean people actually born in Brazil). So in addition to hanging out with Brazilians, you’ll also get to eat some delicious meat, or churrasco, while you watch Neymar on game day. Come hungry.

The Owners Box Downtown Dallas

Best for: Spacious lounging through the games

If you don’t like being at crowded bars for big sporting events, then this is the place for you. Located on the first floor of the Dallas Omni Hotel, the Owners Box is incredibly spacious, so you’ll never feel like you’re fighting for space. They have tables, couches and more than a dozen screens to watch the action. This watering hole attracts fans from all teams, so be sure to wear your team’s jersey and be ready to make some new friends. (Pro tip: Try the wings.)

Ojos Locos Far northwest of Dallas

Best for: Fans of Central and South American teams

Ojos Locos is essentially the Hooters of the Spanish-speaking crowd, so you’ll find plenty of fans of Mexico, Costa Rica, Panamá, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Peru here. They have cervezas served at 29 degrees, and they also serve beer towers (they’re called "the Balon"), so it’s a great place to bring your squad. You can get $5 off a 100-ounce Balon or $2 off a 60-ounce Balon. And you have to try the Elote Loco served on the cob with cream, cheese, and chile.

Bavarian Grill Plano

Best for: Fans of Germany and schnitzel

When it comes to German fare in the Dallas area, Bavarian Grill is the place you need to be. It’s actually been voted one of the best German restaurants in the US. As they put it, they’re best known for “the very best schnitzel this side of the Atlantic Ocean.” They have huge party rooms and more than 60 different types of German beers on the menu. If you want to class things up a bit, they also have more than 20 German wines, too.

The Irishman Pub Northwest Dallas

Best for: Good drink deals and plenty of screens

Formerly known as the Staggering Irishman, this pub is known for attracting a big soccer crowd. They have a projector and TVs all over the place, and they have dozens of beers on draft. Depending on the day and the happy hour specials, you can get drinks for at little as $3. Keep an eye out for drink specials here as the games approach.

The Nodding Donkey Uptown

Best for: Sipping drink specials on a patio

The Nodding Donkey is a solid go-to to watch any sporting event from college basketball to the Kentucky Derby and everything in between. So it makes sense that this would be a great place to watch some soccer, too. They change up their drink specials every day ranging from $4 Crown on Mondays to $4 mimosas and Bloody Marys on the weekends, and you can probably expect some specials for World Cup matches.

The Londoner Addison

Best For: Fans of a traditional English pub

In 2016, NBC Sports voted The Londoner as the No. 1 pub for watching English Premier League soccer -- not just in Dallas or the state of Texas but in the whole United States. If that ringing endorsement isn’t enough than their specials should be. They boast $18 domestic buckets on the weekends, $4 off of Texas drafts on Tuesdays during happy hour, and happy hour all day on Mondays.

Señor Locos Plano

Best for: Fans of delicious Tex-Mex

Sometimes good drink specials aren’t enough. You’ve got to have great food, too. At Señor Locos, you get the best of both worlds. An addition to 29-degree cervezas and margaritas with the perfect mix of tanginess and tequila, they also have incredible food to chow down while you watch the games. Some highlights include the chipotle shrimp tacos and the Nacho Libre nachos (bring a friend to split these).