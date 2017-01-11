Drinking Neighborhoods in Dallas, Ranked

5. Oak Cliff

The once-dicey neighborhood is now experiencing a rebirth, thanks in large part to the foodie and craft cocktail havens nestled in Bishop Arts District. The neighborhood feel of Oak Cliff has made it a destination for drinkers all around the metroplex. A beer or cocktail on the patio of Ten Bells Tavern (with a few cats joining your table for a bit) is one of the many charms of this up-and-coming area.



4. Deep Ellum

The neighborhood in Dallas most steeped in musical history, Deep Ellum was, in the 1980s and '90s, the scene of many an underground or big touring band show. After a downturn in the ‘00s, it has been resurrected as a destination for foodies, jazz lovers, live concert-goers, and general fans of knocking back a few. Scoring a sweet patio table at Twilite Lounge is worth its weight in gold, especially on a weekend.