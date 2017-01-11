Top Bartenders Pick the Most Underrated Bars in Dallas

Every average Joe drinker out there has a handful of Dallas bars and lounges that they think are sorely underappreciated. But do you know who REALLY has an incredible mental list of them? Bartenders. After all, they’re not just your friendly server behind the stick -- they’re logging mileage at bars all over town. Our 10-bartender panel is familiar with a wide cross section of what’s out there, especially the uber-cool favorites of the service industry that don’t get enough love.



Austin Gurley of High & Tight Barbershop

His pick: The Holy Grail

Plano

This unsung pub right near the Frisco city limits may be underrated for... being right near the Frisco city limits. Those who don’t mind the far northerly location cheer for the bar food and stellar beer selection, as well as a packed calendar of craft beer tappings and special events.

Austin says: “The Holy Grail in Plano is my choice. Personally, this is my favorite bar in my hometown of Plano, but I think all of DFW should be aware of it. Fantastic whiskey, beer, food, and an awesome educated staff. Its whiskey prices are also very on point. Not exactly a place for a Knickerbocker, but if a dram of Lagavulin, a Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout, and some kick-ass chili is what your looking for, then you’ll fall in love.”