Dallas Where to Watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Dallas One nation. One team. Many, many bars.

The 2020 Olympics are occurring in 2021, and athletes will be competing in empty arenas. So, it’s not exactly business as usual, but fortunately, your enjoyment of the games is slated to go on unimpeded as hundreds of hours of basketball, soccer, track and field, swimming, gymnastics, and other heavy-hitters will be broadcast over the airwaves directly into your competition-hungry eyes. Now, all you need is a place to watch it all unfold. Well, we’ve got you covered with these 10 standout viewing venues across Dallas. Each is packed with TVs and will be doling out food and drinks to accompany the season’s biggest spectacle. Dust off that old Team USA jersey and display a little teamwork of your own by inviting your buddies to split an order of nachos.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden Downtown

This sprawling indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar hosts 28 TVs set up to show all the international action. Local beers, frozen cocktails, and Ranch Waters will keep you hydrated while a Texas-accented menu (think: chicken fried steak, carnitas tacos, Luscher’s Red Hots corn dogs, and guacamole-laced queso) is on hand to fill you up as you watch the athletes burn calories at ridiculous rates.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Hero Victory Park

Located next door to the American Airlines Center, Hero is a prime spot for pre- and post-game hangouts. The Mavs and Stars are off for a few months, but the sports-watching hasn’t stopped at Hero. Six bars keep the drinks flowing, TVs are everywhere you look, and there’s even a 24-foot screen tuned to the day’s biggest event. The better-than-usual bar food lineup includes starters like smoky carrot hummus and cheese fries, while solo acts span sandwiches, salads, build-your-own bowls, and the famous Remedy Burger.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Happiest Hour Downtown

With 12,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space at your disposal, you can dive into cocktails, wines on tap, and more than 50 different beers. Bring some friends, park yourselves in front of one of the large TVs at the lengthy bar, and watch your favorite events as you undertake challenges of your own—like the crowd-feeding Ferris Wheel of Wings or the Nacho Tower.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Double Tap Downtown

The new bar at the Exchange anchors the first-floor food hall within the AT&T Discovery District. Eighty taps are ready to dole out all the beers, wines, and cocktails you require, and if you’re hungry, the nearby vendors are serving up all the essentials, like tacos, noodles, and lobster rolls. Double Tap has six TVs above the bar with 20 more littered throughout the market. The best part? You can score a drink at the bar and take it with you as you explore the space.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Christie’s Sports Bar & Grill Greenville

Opened in 1991, this stalwart sports bar closed its Uptown location last year during the pandemic, but they’re back, baby. The new Greenville location is stocked with all the TVs, beers, and bar food you remember except, this time, the shiny new outpost covers two stories and a rooftop deck. Hunker down at a table, survey the new space, and stuff your face with a burger—you’ll feel at home in no time.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating. Henderson Tap House Henderson

Sports fans flock to Henderson Tap House for NFL games, college football, and international soccer. Expect the flocking to continue during the Olympics—the spacious bar boasts an extensive food menu, a fondness for Texas-brewed beers, and a lot more TVs than your house. Stop in during the generous Monday through Saturday happy hour for drink specials and half-priced wood-fired pizzas, then stick around, because those same pizzas are served until 1:30 am—the perfect accompaniment to those late-night matches.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Stan’s Blue Note Greenville

This lovable, laid-back Greenville Avenue staple isn’t the biggest bar in town and it definitely doesn’t have the most TVs. But damn, if it isn’t always a good time. Play darts, foosball, and shuffleboard, sample the Texas-heavy tap list, and stuff your face with lauded favorites like wings, quesadillas, and the ever-important Hangover Burger topped with refried beans, bacon, and a fried egg.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Owners Box Downtown

Venture inside the Omni Hotel to find the Owners Box, a clean and comfortable spot for watching sports, drinking beer and wine, and chowing down on dishes like Avocado Brisket Wedges and Pork Belly Grilled Cheese. Post up at the bar, or plunk yourself down in front of the 16-foot screen and if there’s an event you just can’t miss (say, the badminton final), request one of the private tables complete with isolated sound.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable. Frankie’s Downtown

Two levels, 20 local-leaning drafts, a few dozen TVs, and a weekday happy hour running from 11 am to 7 pm—that’s what you’re working with here. Throw in a menu loaded with burgers, wings, pizzas, salads, and shareables, and Frankie’s is the kind of place where you can show up early, stay late, watch sports, and lose track of time (particularly in the downstairs bar, where the sunlight cannot get you).

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Texas Live Arlington

Look, you’ll have to trek out to Arlington, but considering how other people are vaulting over sky-high hurdles and swimming literal miles over these two weeks, we’re pretty sure you can handle the commute. Texas Live, located right next to Globe Life Field, is one of the best sports-watching complexes in the state. It features a massive 100-foot LED screen alongside a bevy of smaller (though still pretty darn big) screens, tiered seating, and eats courtesy of multiple onsite restaurants including the stellar Lockhart Smokehouse. Between events, test your own athletic abilities at Sports & Social, an adjacent entertainment venue featuring bowling, ping pong, golf simulators, and more.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

