All of Denver's Best Happy Hours



Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar LoDo & Glendale

Yes, Denver is far from the ocean, But that doesn’t stop us from having amazing seafood -- much of which can be found at Jax. During happy hour (4-6pm daily), you can start your night with an oyster shooter (an East Coast oyster, vodka, and Bloody Mary mix for $3) before moving on to cocktails like the cucumber lemon press ($5). Then, fill up with food specials that include chicken & crawfish gumbo ($4), peel & eat shrimp ($6), and oysters for $1.50 each.

Capitol Hill

Frank Bonnano brought a small restaurant empire to Denver, opening place after place that we love (Luca, Bones, Mizuna). But when it come to happy hour, we head over to this low-key spot with Mediterranean-inspired eats. Offered from open-6pm Tuesday-Sunday and all day on Mondays, happy hour here features a variety of dips and sliders for $3 each, and $2.50 lettuce wraps. What we really love, though, is that most of the drink specials (which are also available from 11pm-close) involve both a beer and a shot. Cheers!