Where to Drink in Denver Right Now

You could make a liquor store run and spend your time drinking at home, but where's the fun in that? Denver's got so many jovial places ready to pour up whatever boozy beverage you prefer. From tap houses and wine bars to classic dives and trendy craft cocktail destinations, there's a Mile High bar that's waiting for you no matter your mood. And to help you establish which one you should hit, we’ve done the hard work for you and listed them all right here.
Hudson Hill
Capitol Hill
This new addition to Cap Hill has combined the power of booze with caffeine and we are powerless to resist it. Coffee from local roastery Commonwealth is served all day and night alongside creative cocktails like the The Mad Emotion made with calamansi citrus fruit, tequila, finger chili, and palm sugar, as well as a small but mighty selection of wine and beer. Order a few options from the cheese list and contemplate the joys of having all of your favorite things in one inviting package.
PS Lounge
Congress Park
Opposite of Hudson Hill's modern, clean, bright, and airy atmosphere is this Colfax classic. Screw ambiance. You're here for the strong drinks (plus the free shot and rose for ladies), jukebox that's probably had the same selection for the past 20 years, and the strangers who will soon become friends... if only for the night.
Palenque Mezcaleria
Platt Park
Tucked behind the popular Adelitas on Broadway, this new spot for exploring the world of mezcal is a semi-secret gem. The staff is passionate about tequila's lesser-known cousin, won't hesitate to explain the nuances of the selections on the menu, and leave you full of knowledge, booze, and tacos. The latter of which you’ll definitely need after sampling the diverse selections of liquid agave.
The Cruise Room
LoDo
Bask in the red glow of this old-school Denver legend that's officially been open since the day after the repeal of prohibition. With sleek, art-deco decor and killer martinis, you'll feel all kinds of classy while sipping the night away. Add a little bit of history and a dash of swanky attitude and your repressed inner 1930s persona will be out partying it up in no time.
Star Bar
LoDo
When a night out in Denver inevitably ends up at Star Bar, the next day is sure to be spent recovering. They've got a little of everything -- live music, rotating craft beers, Skee-Ball, video games, karaoke on Tuesdays and Thursdays -- and just the right amount of dive bar attitude. Established in 1959 (and still going strong), it's the perfect escape from the typical dude-heavy LoDo/Ballpark bar scene.
Bar Fausto
Northwest
You do not need a kitchen to crank out good bar food. Bar Fausto proves this. You can watch the staff crank out eats like seasonal bruschetta alongside fancy cocktails from behind the bar. Which is why a bar seat is what you want, so show up early to secure one and take advantage of happy hour. Drinks range from simple classics like gin & house-made tonic to a selection of more complex creations with descriptions that include mentions of Jack Sparrow, Mr. Potato Head, and decorative gourd season.
Blake Street Tavern
Five Points
You may have heard that it's football season (go Broncos!). And you definitely need somewhere to watch the game. That's where Blake Street Tavern comes in with its 60 TVs and 18,000sqft of space that's typically filled with Bronco fans. If you like cheering on your home team with a crowd, and you enjoy beer specials and a plate of green chile fries with your touchdowns, get your jersey on and head here.
Pon Pon Bar
Five Points
Part bar, part art gallery, Pon Pon is a wonderful fit for the food and drink-saturated RiNo Arts District. Music plays on a record player, there are couches for cocktail lounging, and the space is small in a clubhouse-for-artsy-adults kind of way. If "quirky" and "eclectic" are words that get you excited, Pon Pon will assuredly not let you down.
Williams & Graham
Highland
Within a couple of years of opening, this spot won all the awards (seriously). From national to local recognition, Williams & Graham quickly became a Denver must-visit. And though there are shinier, newer bars to play at these days, there's still something uniquely special about this speakeasy with a bookstore-cover. With craft cocktails available basically anywhere now, and new "secret" bars turning up around town, you can still count on this spot to impress -- especially if you're looking to entertain out of town guests or someone special.
Bear Creek Distillery
Platt Park
For something a bit calmer than your typical (read: loud) bar scene, head to this distillery that's a little bit hidden in a corner off South Broadway. Not only can you sample flights of whiskey, vodka, and rum, but BCD is also mixing up some tasty cocktails that are refreshingly simple with only 3-4 ingredients in each. There are some usual suspects including a mule, whiskey smash, old fashioned, and mojito, but it's the more creative concoctions that really stole our booze-loving hearts. The must order? The surprisingly light and revitalizing Red Panda Bear featuring rye vodka mixed with lemon juice, honey syrup and red pepper juice.
CURIO
Five Points
A visit to Curio is the perfect excuse to spend some time at Denver's newest food mecca: Central Market. This food hall is jam-packed with options for delicious fare, and it's all centered around this bar that maintains the vibe of a neighborhood gathering place. And while you certainly could spend some time watching the bartenders work their magic while sipping away, you can also take your drink along as you browse offerings from the market's many vendors.
The Horseshoe Lounge
Five Points
A dive-bar with above average food? Count us in. Especially here, where the booze is so cheap, grabbing something to help ensure your short-lived sobriety is a must. Take a seat at the dice-lined bar and roll a dice to determine your $2 mystery shot. The next thing you know, you'll be lounging on furniture that looks like it belongs in a 1970s living room eating piles of tots doused in toppings like cheddar and bacon -- or gravy and cheese curds -- without a care in the world.
Terminal Bar
LoDo
Ever since Union Station's big renovation, it's become a hub for downtown revelry and at its heart is The Terminal Bar. Where travelers once waited to purchase train tickets, you can now order craft beer and cocktails whilst taking in the high energy atmosphere that's once again synonymous with this landmark. And now that the holiday countdown is officially on, festive decor will be on display making this an ideal spot to get in the holiday spirit while sipping on non-holiday spirits.
The Truffle Table
LoHi
Wine and cheese lovers... listen up! TT is a neighborhood favorite, namely for its friendly cheesemongers that will guide you to some truly memorable cheese tasting experiences. It also boasts an ever-changing wine list that always holds gems waiting to be discovered. If the typical bar scene just doesn't appeal to you, try here. And did we mention the all you can eat raclette on Wednesday? That’s a thing. A bottle of wine and never-ending melty cheese cut from a giant wheel is kind of the best thing ever.
EDGE Restaurant & Bar
CBD
Located inside the Four Seasons, Edge is where to go when you’re feeling classy. Also, the bar menu features one of Denver's best snacks: the 7x wagyu candle. This edible candle made from beef fat is lit barside and as it melts, you dip your bread into the richness for a seriously indulgent experience. Starting December 13, Edge Bar will feature their 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails promotion with a new drink on special everyday through December 25th -- just mention the deal and you'll score that day's beverage… for free.
Local 46
Northwest
This neighborhood bar has as much room outside as it does inside, and when you live in a place with as many sunny days as Denver has, that's a huge bonus. Big groups gather and strangers mingle at the large picnic tables in the backyard area where you can order up drinks and food (go for the sausage sampler). And inside, you'll find everything from open mic night to karaoke and pool tables.
Vesper Lounge
Capitol Hill
From Denver restaurateur Frank Bonnano (Bones, Luca, Mizuna, etc.) comes this dive bar with a refined edge. The decor is casual, the Mediterranean cuisine is unexpected (but welcome), and the drinks are strong. The previous incarnation of this space, the Lancer Lounge, was a beloved institution, but Bonnano's been able to keep the spirit alive with this lowkey addition you’ll want to hit when what you’re looking for is a snack, a beer, and a shot.
Don's Club Tavern
Alamo Placita
If you love sparking conversations with strangers, you're sure to find at last a few at Don's. With an ever-changing cast of characters, this local favorite is by all definitions a dive. Let’s hit the checklist: cheap drinks ($3 wells), entertainment (Buck Hunter), and the ability to quickly make you forget everything that happened before you walked in the door (amnesia… wait, what?). Don's biggest downfall is that is masquerades as a Chiefs bar on Sundays, but we can forgive that based on their vending machine selection alone. It's stocked with the only food you'll find here, a random and ever-changing assortment of everything from frozen White Castle burgers (there's a microwave) to Spam.
Union Lodge No. 1
CBD
This spot manages to pull off that pre-Prohibition vibe while still coming off as cool (read: not kitschy). The classic dark wood bar and exposed brick walls give it some class, and the focus on craft cocktails give it some sass. The drinks served here are taken very seriously by the staff that has a real reverence for the history of boozy concoctions -- something you'll learn a little more about too from their informative and fun menus.
Finn's Manor
RiNo
Part funky bar with a fabulous beer list, part food truck haven, this spot's got a lot going on. Pop inside to take in the shrine-like decor and order a drink -- the bartenders are more than happy to help you find just the right cocktail from their creative offerings. Then take your party out to the large open air patio where the smell of food will entice you to stay even longer. On any given night you'll find choices like Owlbear which serves up some of Denver's best BBQ, A Taste of the Philippines, and Night Shift's steamed buns. Eat up, then order another round.
Falling Rock Tap House
LoDo
When it comes to beer, there are plenty of options in Denver. But Falling Rock remains a destination for beer nerds thanks to its large, rotating selection of brews from near and far including frequent releases of rare beers (check their website for offerings). Its central location makes it a convenient stop before or after a ballgame, or just a pitstop on any Downtown bar crawl.
