Our Local Beer Expert Tells You the Best Fall Brews Coming to Denver This October

It doesn't matter how you feel about pumpkin beers. The masses have spoken and the frothy gourd-flavored seasonals are here to stay. However, many breweries aren't stopping there, and have created unique (and limited) variations of IPAs and Märzens (aka Oktoberfest-style beers) that are perfect autumnal substitutes if kegs of pumpkin beer aren't your thing.

So we tapped Drew Watson, local beer guru and co-owner/founder of Hops & Pie, to wax poetic on his favorite beers hitting the shelves this autumn -- many of which won't be around come November!