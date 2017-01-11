The Most Unbeatable Boozy Brunch Deals in Denver

Brunch without booze is nothing more than a boring old breakfast. Luckily, in Mile High there’s no shortage of places to gather with friends and day drink whilst enjoying omelettes, eggs Benedict, and delicious fluffy ass waffles. Get the maximum buzz for your money at these fantastically economical, occasionally bottomless, booze-filled brunch deals, organized by neighborhood for your geographical convenience.
Downtown
TamayoAddress and Info
1400 Larimer St
The bottomless brunch reigns in at $39, which includes unlimited small plates, tropical mimosas, margaritas, and Bloody Marys and Marias. It’s every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am-2:30pm, but there's a two-hour time limit, so plan accordingly.
Corner OfficeAddress and Info
1401 Curtis St
It’s a $16 bottomless Bloody Mary bar with garnishes like chicharron, kimchi, and bacon. The make your own bar is only set up during Disco Brunch on Sundays from 7am-3pm, but the bar can make you bottomless Bloodys from 7am-3pm on Saturdays too.
Highland
Root DownAddress and Info
1600 W 33rd Ave
These bottomless mimosas are only available with the purchase of an entree. Sixteen dollars for blood orange and $14 for classic OJ available on Fridays, 11am-2pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2:30pm.
El CaminoAddress and Info
3628 W. 32nd Ave
There’s a bevy of cheap boozy options including $3 Bloody Marys and Marias, $2 mimosas, $4.50 micheladas, and $4 man-mosas (read: a Negra Modelo with habanero hot sauce and lime juice). Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm.
Billy's InnAddress and Info
4403 Lowell Blvd
On Saturdays and Sundays, this classic that's been serving Denver since 1933 has $4 Bloody Marys and Marias, $2 mimosas, and a $0.75 michelada upgrade option for your bottled beers.
Riverfront Park
ZengoAddress and Info
1610 Little Raven St
Thirty-nine dollars nets you bottomless small plates and brunch cocktails including a Bloody Mary bar. Two-hour limit. Available every weekend from 10am-2:30pm.
Five Points
The LobbyAddress and Info
2191 Arapahoe St
Get yourself bottomless mimosas for $12 every day of the week, open-3pm and 6:30pm-close.
Capitol Hill
Barricuda'sAddress and Info
1076 Ogden St
Bottomless mimosas are available seven days a week from 10am-3pm for just $10 with the purchase of a meal.
Las MargsAddress and Info
1521 Marion St
Mimosas for the best price -- only $1, plus $2 Bloodys, $4 margs, and $2.50 draft beers on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am-2pm.
Southwest
Gary Lee’s Motor Club & GrubAddress and Info
176 S Broadway
Three dollar Bloodies and $9 mimosa carafes, every Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm. Bacon-stuffed waffles are also involved in this love triangle.
DazzleJazz LoungeAddress and Info
930 Lincoln St
Live jazz, a brunch buffet for $22 a person, and a bottomless mimosas and bloody bar for $11 more. Sundays only, 9:30am-1:30pm.
Maddie'sAddress and Info
2423 South Downing St
This neighborhood favorite that just re-opened in a brand new, way bigger building has bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, and Bellinis for $12. Tuesday-Sunday, 7am-2pm.
Edgewater
Sloan's Bar and GrillAddress and Info
5850 W 25th Ave
Tucked away in a quiet little neighborhood, this local joint has one of the cheapest mimosas in town. They're $1 each, or opt for the $3 Bloody Mary bar. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm.
Rupert's at the EdgeAddress and Info
2045 Sheridan Blvd
Open solely for breakfast and lunch, Rupert’s has $8.50 bottomless mimosas on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. It’s open weekends 7am-2:30pm and 6:30am-2pm on Monday-Friday. Don't skip the smoked gouda grits.
South Broadway
Breakfast on BroadwayAddress and Info
2901 South Broadway
Score $8.50 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of a meal every day at this breakfast-only spot from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Ballpark
Racca's Pizzeria NapoletanaAddress and Info
2129 Larimer St
Ten dollar bottomless mimosas, $3 bloodies, and $5 Racca's Mules are just a few of the reasons to come here. Pizza for breakfast, lunch, or dinner -- nothing wrong with that, either. Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm.
Wash Park
Max's Gill and GrillAddress and Info
1052 S Gaylord St
Bottomless mimosas for $8.50, and a $5 build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm.
Wash Park GrilleAddress and Info
1096 S Gaylord St
Brunch is only available on Sundays from 10am-1:30pm, but there's the option of buffet-style or regular brunch service, along with $6 single mimosas, bottomless ones for only $9, and a $4 house Bloody Mary.
Uptown
The DistrictAddress and Info
1320 E 17th Ave
Mix and match bottomless brunch cocktails for $12.50 with the purchase of a meal including mimosas, Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, and sangria. Available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, 9am-3pm.
Southeast
EstersAddress and Info
1950 S Holly St
Chose from the bottomless mimosa bar with free flowing Champagne for $11, a build your own bloody bar for $7 per trip, and $3.50 beer specials. Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-2pm.
Congress Park
Shells and SauceAddress and Info
2600 E 12th Ave
Pair your chicken and waffles with your choice of $3 mimosas, screwdrivers, or house Bloody Marys. Or opt for the spicy habanero-spiked version for $4. Available 10am-2:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
This Larimer Square spot is a culinary canvas on which Chef Richard Sandoval blends earthy flavors of his native Mexico with creative cooking techniques to craft Tamayo’s modern Mexican cuisine. The substantial menu consists of starters, soups and salads, tacos, enchiladas, chef specials like chicken mole poblano and grilled striped bass wrapped in corn husk, and guacamoles, including traditional, bacon, tuna tartare, and spicy crab varieties. Equally extensive is the tequila collection (there are over 100 options); opt for homemade serrano- or prickly pear-infused tequila, or, if you’re like us and can’t choose just one, order a flight like the Casamigos, a trio of blanco, reposado, and añejo.
Tucked inside The Curtis Hotel, the Corner Office Restaurant & Martini Bar boasts an eclectic menu of small bites and large plates that globetrots from Brazilian manchego cheese and bread, Hungarian flatbread with Gouda and tender belly ham, and poutine, to chicken tikka masala and even bacon and egg ramen. Conveniently located adjacent to the Denver Performing Arts Center, the Corner Office is a destination for happy hour snacks and libations, like the Shift 7 with Ransom Old Tom Gin, bonded AppleJack Brandy, Cocchi Torino, and grapefruit oil.
Chef-owner Justin Cucci turned an old gas station into a trendy restaurant that uses all the right, hipster-friendly ingredients; offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options; and serves a bottomless mimosa brunch. The dimly-lit space features mosaic windows (with excellent views) and eclectic art, but the universally lovable dishes, like spinach and ricotta gnocchi and diver scallops, are likely what make this funky spot a neighborhood staple.
Zengo, Chef Richard Sandoval’s homage to pan-Asian cuisine, offers a tasteful yet accessible approach to sushi, sashimi, dim sum, tempura, curry, and grilled and wok-fried plates on its dinner menu, with staples like Sichuan beef and pumpkin curry with bok choy, coconut milk, and fried shallot. But Zengo is perhaps most infamous for its weekend bottomless brunch menu, which features waffles reimagined with sugary coconut flavoring, whipped brown butter, and mango and a would-be simple short rib hash brightened with kimchi sauce. It won’t be difficult to take advantage of the bottomless deal; the brunch cocktail program includes a zesty Bloody Mary and a trio of mimosas: traditional, passion fruit, and Zengo.
Diners at The Lobby know better than to take themselves too seriously, and it’s not just their Bloody Marys talking. The whimsical Denver restaurant puts a premium on fun, and, ergo, offers brunch all week long. The endearingly irreverent menu cuts right to the chase: it offers items that are “Fried,” “Fresh,” “Stewed,” “Loaded,” “Blazed,” and “Smashed,” often lean savory, like the Challah at Ya Boy with challah, bacon, fried egg, tomato, cheddar, almond pesto, and breakfast tots, or the Wake ‘N’ Bacon, which wraps a messy pile of hash browns, cheddar, pico de gallo, and eggs in greasy, salty bacon all sitting meekly beneath jalapeno cream and cilantro. The Lobby’s libations are robust and tasty -- opt for the Whiskey Hickey, which blends Woodford Reserve with blood orange puree, basil, and agave nectar.
Barricuda’s is outfitted like any good Denver dive bar should be: with karaoke, pool, cheap drinks, and more locals than a Broncos game. The atmosphere is moody (if slightly musty), with red overhanging spotlights and dark wooden tables and chairs atop a carpet that’s been a party to one too many beer spills. The best part about leaving Barricuda’s late at night is that you can drag your hungover self right back in the morning (read: afternoon) for the bar’s daily brunch, featuring three-egg omelets, eggs Benedict, and biscuits and gravy.
If you’ve never had bottomless brunch accompanied by live jazz, it’s time you start. Jazz club DazzleJazz gives Sunday brunch a makeover by gifting diners with a live soundtrack as they dive into the buffet of home-style comfort food, like French toast, deviled eggs, and grilled vegetables, and absorb endless mimosas or Bloody Marys. Not the brunch type? DazzleJazz also offers spinach-artichoke dip, grilled cheeses, and other bar bites, soups, salads, and sandwiches. Reservations are highly recommended, but don’t wait until the last minute, as they fill up faster than you can say jitterbug.
Gary Lee’s Motor Club and Grub is a neighborhood bar and kitchen that serves up greasy American comfort food, fittingly, in a former auto garage. Start off with a round of prosciutto-wrapped poppers and smoked chicken wings accompanied with your choice of Carolina gold, Cholula hot, spicy Thai, or Memphis dipping sauce. Continue ahead with brisket chili street tacos and a seared steak sandwich with smoked onion aioli, all to be washed down with a cocktail or two. But the drinks are notoriously stiff, so proceed with caution.
Sloan's Bar & Grille is a neighborhood establishment in Edgewater dedicated to comfort -- in both atmosphere and food alike. The vintage-style tavern serves familiar bar food like artichoke dip, nachos, chicken wings, burgers, steaks, and sandwiches (and of course, an ice cream sundae for dessert). Enjoy comfort food from the massive menu alongside a long list of craft beers, or stop in on the weekend for one of the city's best booze-filled brunches.
Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana dishes out some of the best pizza in the city, and not merely because it has received elite certification from the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana stating that its pizzas adhere strictly to rules of authenticity that guarantee the quality of pizzas made in Naples, Italy (okay, it’s kind of a big deal). The menu is a colorful selection of antipasti (try the famed limoncello chicken wings served with Vidalia onions on focaccia bread) and house specials like four-cheese-layered, San Marzano tomato sauce-covered lasagna and the Italiano sandwich stacked with spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, and mixed pepper relish. Of course, the true gem is the pizza roster. While you’ll be satisfied regardless of your selection, our favorites are the Piemonte -- a pie that’s coated with rounds of fresh mozzarella and pecorino sardo truffle spread, and sprinkled with mushrooms, prosciutto di parma -- and the veggie-heavy Puglia, which is decorated with garlic, eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, and oregano.
Denver may be flanked by mountains, but Max’s Gill and Grill will make you forget you’re land-locked and hundreds of miles from the sea. With a bar decked out in kitschy decor reminiscent of a beach-side tiki joint -- replete with SOS life rings and a thatched tropical umbrella covering the light-strung bar -- and a seafood-centric menu, Max’s will take you from the mountain’s majesty to the sea shore. But don’t let the decor fool you; Max’s is an upscale restaurant serving fresh, high-quality seafood, with daily specials, and a brunch scene that shouldn’t be missed (bottomless mimosas, anyone?).
Washington Park Grille -- informally known as Wash Park Grille -- operates on the tagline “An Italian Grill with a Twist.” Pizza has a menu of its own, and pasta is made in-house and served in creative dishes like seafood pappardelle (spinach pappardelle, lump crab, tomatoes, truffle-roasted cauliflower sauce, and Parmesan), as well as more traditional formats, like the Tuscan Lasagna. But there’s more to Wash Park than pizza and pasta: local and American influence takes flight in Colorado elk skewers and Maryland-style crab cakes. Enjoy the multi-cuisine eatery in the dining room or cocktail lounge, and be sure to stop by on weekends: brunch can’t be beat in the mornings, and there’s live music at night.
This Highland eatery is dedicated to remaining an unaltered community space in the heart of a neighborhood that is getting hipper by the second. Purchased in the 90's, El Camino is a popular mainstay for Denver natives and tourists alike -- the exposed brick, tables crafted of recycled rail-car wood, and complete menu are all composed of local elements, holding true to the tavern's community-oriented manifesto. It serves fantastically fresh classic Mexican dishes -- infamously good guac, enchiladas, and tacos al pastor -- along with a brunch menu filled with churros, dios mio (french toast topped with plantains, eggs and bacon), huevos rancheros with handmade corn tortillas, and plenty of extra spicy Bloody Marys. Between the extensive all-day menus, the weekend tequila tastings, and the fully stocked bar, El Camino is in no danger of losing its Highland acclaim.
Located at the intersection of Berkeley, West Highlands, Harkness Heights, and Grandview, Billy’s Inn has been serving up American bar fare with Mexican flair in Northwest Denver since 1933. The massive menu runs the gamut: tacos, wings, quesadillas, burgers, and much more. Known for their weekend, booze-soaked brunches and robust tequila and mezcal selections, Billy’s Inn is full of Denver’s agave-loving drinkers and Belgian waffle-craving eaters, but don’t miss Billy’s fully loaded breakfast burrito; it’s sure to cure what ails you.
In the space that formerly housed Taita, Las Margs is an updated, modernized iteration of North Capitol Hill’s now-shuttered Las Margaritas (surprise!). Situated just blocks away from its former location, Las Margs is still home to many old favorites from its previous location, with a simplified Mexican menu focused on street-style tacos… and margaritas, of course. The tavern hosts daily happy hours, as well as Mania Mondays (half-off tequila shots all day), and breakfast burritos starting at 8am for the early risers. Margaritas come in jugs, tacos come in traditional and innovative flavors, and mimosas are only $1 during the bustling weekend brunches.
While they close daily at 2pm, Maddie's breakfast is decidedly worth waking up for. The space is small and sunny, with floor to ceiling windows, retro diner-style tables, and bright red chairs, all housed inside of what appears to be a slant-roofed, wood paneled, family-style home. What the eatery lacks in square footage, it makes up for in serving sizes, stacking challah french toast, frittatas and potatoes, and breakfast quesadillas onto colorful plates at top speed. Maddie's mainly serves breakfast staples -- egg and cheese sandwiches, fluffy pancakes, breakfast burritos -- along with a battery of fresh baked pastries that require a great deal of self control to pass up. For the late-comers, there are soups, salads, and sandwiches, all just as hearty and colorful as the breakfast dishes. And brunch, of course, is never complete without a selection of Maddie's breakfast cocktails.
Formerly known as Breakfast on the Edge, Rupert’s at the Edge is a breakfast- brunch- lunch-only restaurant in Edgewater, located at the edge of Sloan’s Lake. Rupert’s is serving up premium breakfast dishes like pancakes, breakfast burritos, and Benedicts (or burgers and sandwiches for the breakfast-averse) every day of the week, but for bottomless mimosas, stop by Saturday through Monday. No matter when you go or what you order, you can enjoy the view of Denver’s skyline as you overlook the lake, and indulge in whatever suits you from the expansive patio on the edge.
Breakfast on Broadway is nothing more than the name suggests: it's breakfast (and also lunch)... in Englewood's South Broadway neighborhood. It's a diner-style eatery with an expansive menu serving everything you could ever want for breakfast (or lunch), made with local, fresh ingredients for a modern twist. Among traditional dishes (like pancakes and omelets) expect items like butternut squash pancakes, a carnitas Benedict, and Cointreau-cream cheese-stuffed French Toast. And for a small fee, upgrade your meal, any day of the week, with bottomless mimosas.
Located on Denver’s Restaurant Row, The District is a modern restaurant with a self-proclaimed eclectic edge. The Uptown eatery features a seasonally rotating menu of New American cuisine. Traditional dishes are hit with a creative twist, like cuban smoked spaghetti squash with sofrito and plantains, Reuben fries (exactly what you’d expect), and chili-tequila glazed prawns. But the stand-out here is the rotating charcuterie; if you happen upon the house-cured pork or duck bacon, get it.
Ester's is part sports bar, part family restaurant, part pizzeria, and part craft cocktail haven. It is a neighborhood pub serving everything from draft beers, house wines, and mixed drinks, to artisanal Virginia style pizza, contemporary American pub food, and hefty weekend brunches, all in a large, warmly-lit industrial space. That is to say, whether you're looking for roasted butternut squash salad, braised pork and caramelized onion topped pizza, or huevos rancheros, you can find them all under the same steel-beamed roof. And even if the vastly eclectic menu does not appeal, one of the twenty-two available draft beers will certainly do the trick (not to even mention the cocktail menu).
Tucked away in Congress Park, Shells and Sauce is the ideal remedy for a pasta craving. The neighborhood Italian-American joint has two indoor dining rooms, an open kitchen, ample rooftop seating (because who doesn't love their pasta with a panoramic view of the park?), and an impressive wine cellar. The space is filled with light wood and big windows, embodying something of a family dining room, while the chefs are on display as they grate parmesan onto fresh tortellini. The house-made pastas are drenched in everything from tabasco ragu and pesto cream sauce to jalapeño sausage alfredo, not to mention the vast assortment of added cheeses. While there are plenty of meat and fish entrees available, and a variety of hearty Italian salads as well, it seems only natural to order shells and sauce at Shells and Sauce.