Your Handy Guide to Denver's Best New Breweries

Denver's growing, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. That's caused some growing pains (hipsters, traffic sucks, rent's high, we get it). But you know what's decidedly not painful? Drinking delicious beers. And as the number of people in the city rises, so too does the number of breweries. Early in 2016, we turned to the experts for advice on the new crop of beer slingers in town. Now, another batch has arrived, so we're here to sort through this hop-soaked land to help you find the latest and greatest the Denver craft beer scene has to offer.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus RiNo Forget gimmicks and trendy decor details. This place is a no-nonsense German-style beer hall. With large wooden picnic tables and an industrial feel, the space -- which also houses The Rackhouse and C Squared Ciders -- focuses here on traditional German lagers. The beer is brewed using a copper brewing system that owners Ashleigh Carter and Bill Eye shipped from Bavaria and reassembled in Denver. Even though it only opened in August, that commitment to authenticity is already earning this spot well-deserved praise.

Seedstock Brewing Company West Colfax After a lot of delays, this spot finally started pouring a diverse lineup of German and Eastern European-style brews after quietly opening in March. Run by two brothers who were inspired -- in part -- to start brewing by stories their grandparents told, this brewery’s a family affair and has the hospitality to prove it. And while other areas of town are saturated with breweries, Seedstock's brought some new, beer-fueled life to West Colfax.

Holidaily Brewing Company Golden It may be just a bit outside the city limits, but this new Golden joint that opened in February is Colorado's first and only designated gluten-free brewery -- which makes it a must-visit for beer lovers and bread haters alike. It was a series of health issues and a treatment that includes a gluten-free diet that sparked owner Karen Hertz's passion for creating gluten-free brews that are as tasty as their standard counterparts. From a black IPA to a seasonal pumpkin ale, if gluten is your enemy, then Holidaily will quickly become your new best friend. Continue Reading

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery Jefferson Park This new addition has only been open for about a month, but it's been a dream in the works since ‘93 when Kent Dawson made his first batch of home brew. Now, along with his brother Greg, the Dawsons have officially started pouring brews like the Lanham, a delicious and dark Belgian dubbel. While we're still getting to know the beers on tap here, there's an added boost of excitement surrounding this brewery because it's also serving up some seriously good food, including a newly launched brunch. Beer and a Denver omelet with Hatch chiles? We’ll take it.

Bruz Beers Midtown Not sure where Midtown is exactly? That's not surprising. This new neighborhood to the north in unincorporated Adams County is just starting out and, in true Denver fashion, its centerpiece so far is Bruz Beers -- a brewery specializing in Belgian-style suds. Enjoy the last of the warm fall days with a crisp Dawg Daze Belgian IPA or sip on a Mail Ale while you enjoy a bite from one of the food trucks that's on regular rotation here. Midtown may not be one of Denver's trendiest neighborhoods (yet), but if Bruz Beers is any indication, it's got potential.

Banded Oak Brewing Speer Opening in a neighborhood that's already home to favorites like TRVE and Baere, this brewery's got some tough competition. It opened with a limited lineup that included offerings like the Märzen (their Oktoberfest brew), but the speciality here are the barrel-aged brews. After a lot of anticipation, Banded poured the first of these, an imperial rye saison aged in cabernet barrels during the recent GABF festivities. So if you've been waiting to try out Broadway's latest, the time has come to grab a seat on the patio, order a flight, and never look back.

Resolute Brewing Centennial While Denver's cool-kid status has been exponentially rising, its suburbs to the south have (slowly) been trying to keep up. And even though Centennial's not known as a destination when you're looking for a good time, that doesn't mean you can't find one. Now it's even easier thanks to the addition of Resolute Brewing, which opened in August, and not only offers tasty beers, but also has a focus on giving back to the community by partnering with various nonprofits and community organizations to help put on events that raise money and awareness. To that, we say cheers!

WestFax Brewing Company Lakewood If it hasn't already happened, it will at some point or another -- the requisite trek to Denver's favorite oddity: Casa Bonita. Whether it's a kid's birthday party or an out-of-town guest that just needs to see the cliff divers in person to believe it, somehow you'll end up staring into the abyss of Black Bart's cave with a belly full of cafeteria-style "Mexican" food wondering how this all came to be. But now, you can pre- or post-game your Casa Bonita experience with a craft beer or two at WestFax, the odd eatery's new next-door neighbor that we’ve all welcomed to the area with open arms.

Molly Martin is a freelance writer in Denver, Colorado who spends way too much money on beer. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram to see what she's sipping.