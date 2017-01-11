The Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

If there's one thing that unites literally all Coloradans, it's a love for the outdoors. But booze clocks in at a close second. So of course, combining the two is the perfect way to unwind in Denver. All these rooftop bars are unbeatable places where you can sip the night away while enjoying fresh air, scenic views, and generally happy people who will undoubtedly keep muttering, “Man, I love this weather!”

FIRE Terrace at the ART Hotel Civic Center This hotel has a curated collection of local art that you should explore whether you're a guest or a local (guided tours are available to the public), but you don't need to have an art degree to appreciate the FIRE Terrace. Though it's only four floors up, you get views of bustling Broadway below and the Museum District while enjoying creative cocktails. Get there early to snag a semi-private lounge area of your own, complete with a kickass glowing fire.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Five Points WTF is both this spot's nickname and something you'll be saying to yourself as you wonder what took you so long to find this rooftop retreat near both Coors Field and Sports Authority Field at Mile High. And there's no need to settle for typical sports bar fare because they've upped that game with creative comfort food like seared tuna tacos and buffalo cauliflower. So whether you're coming to watch the game on one of their big screen TVs or just want to sample the 90+ whiskeys, WTF's rooftop is a sure thing. Continue Reading

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Glendale For over 20 years, Jax's four Colorado locations have been bringing the coast a little closer with their fresh seafood. But it's the Glendale location you need to head to for views unlike any other in the area. Not only can you watch the sunset over the mountains, you can also order the entire full menu on the rooftop (including happy hour favorites like kimchi fish cake sliders and peel 'n' eat shrimp). Pair those bites with summer-ready cocktails like the vodka-spiked strawberry lemonade and you'll be glad you skipped the crowds downtown for this spot further south.

The Tavern Platt Park Platt Park There are nine locations of this popular eatery and bar all over the Mile High, but we're fans of its newest addition in Platt Park because its rooftop adds a whole lot of prime drinking space to this small neighborhood. The spacious patio is made for happy-hour meet-ups and features 24 craft beers on tap and discounts on appetizers -- like their popular pork wings served tossed in chipotle sauce.

The Pioneer University of Denver This is truly a college bar so there's no craft cocktail program to be found. It's a little divey, a lot relaxed, and completely unpretentious. And we like it that way. Come here for cheap drinks and solid Mexican-inspired eats that are made for soaking up all the tequila from that second (or was that the third?) $4 margarita you just ordered.

Izakaya Den Pearl Street The entire interior of this perennial favorite for fancy nights out is a work of art, including the top floor where you'll find the Ten Qoo sky bar with a retractable glass ceiling and the rooftop patio. The food and drinks are as impressive as the design details, with a large menu of small plates that are ideal for sampling and sharing. This should be your date night go-to. You can thank us later.

Ale House at Amato's Highlands Even as Denver expands, the Downtown views at this happy hour hotspot have remained phenomenal. And pairing said views with a large selection of craft brews -- both local and imported -- is the epitome of a perfect way to spend time in the Mile High. Plus, you don't have to shy away on those cooler-than-normal nights because the rooftop also has heaters.

Linger Highlands Yes, Linger used to have a better view, which is now partially blocked due to new buildings that went up in 2015. But no, we aren't irate about that. Mostly because we still get access to a rooftop where we can order Linger's global street food-inspired eats like lemongrass pork potstickers. Oh, and those cocktails that are served out of the retro RV-turned-bar that sits on top of this former mortuary cum dining favorite. And don't sleep on their brunch, which is served on the rooftop all summer long.

ViewHouse Centennial & Ballpark Any place with "view" in its name better live up to the promise, and both ViewHouse won't disappoint. One is Downtown, close enough to Coors Field to be your go-to for pre- and post-game shenanigans, and the other is in Denver's southern suburbs where mountain views are the focus. Both feature huge rooftops with plenty of space for the crowds that frequently gather there. In fact, the rooftop area is so big, it's often used for yoga classes, movie showings, and other events.

Historians Ale House Speer Each month, a different craft brewery is featured on a few of the 40 taps here, and during brunch you can score $10 bottomless mimosas. If you're lucky enough to get out for a weekday lunch, you can snag their $5.95 burger, fries, and draft beer special. And even if you don't catch any specials, their regular prices -- like the atmosphere -- are easy-going.

Tamayo Downtown Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Tamayo is still a popular spot for modern Mexican eats. The space is often rented out for private events, but when it's not, be sure to head upstairs. The entire area is heated and has a retractable roof, so even if the weather's not cooperating, you can still enjoy margaritas on the deck. Your best bet to snag a seat with a view? Head here for their $39 bottomless brunch (which includes both food and cocktails).

Jackson's Ballpark This quintessential sports bar is the biggest in Downtown and features the largest rooftop patio in Denver. It also comes with a close-up view of Coors Field across the street and 40 flat screen TVs so you can catch all the action during games. The rooftop's recent renovations are almost complete, so even if you've been to the top of this behemoth bar before, be sure to check it out again this summer during one of their events which include late-night dance parties, oyster eating and shucking contests, bikini contests, and corn hole tournaments.

The Rooftop at Coors Field Ballpark You can't get any closer to Coors Field than this. Inside the stadium, the Rooftop is a 38,000sqft area in upper right field where you'll find Tavern Ballpark, CHUBurger Colorado Craft Casual Grill, and the Jack Daniel's Terrace Bar. Despite the price of ballpark beers, enjoying them with panoramic views of downtown and the mountains makes it worth it. And if you want to score a deal, catch the drink specials like $3 Coors and Coors Light drafts that are available two hours before the scheduled first pitch. Anyone with a ticket to the game can access The Rooftop, so don't miss out next time you're cheering on the Rockies.

Los Chingones RiNo Salsa flights and sunshine? Duh. You'll find all that and more at this popular Mexican eatery that’s serving up things like fried Anaheim relleno with local goat cheese, apple salsa, pinto bean puree, tres pigs nachos, and a slew of tequila and mezcal-based cocktails that go way beyond the basic margarita. The rooftop? It's basically a bonus at this point.

Vita Highlands Somehow, even in the middle of the Highlands, this restaurant manages to stay under the radar, which means you won't have to deal with an overcrowded, loud space where you have to yell to “talk.” However, on Wednesdays, this rooftop bar turns into a concert venue as they host live music weekly throughout summer. Aside from that, you have happy hour that runs till 6pm all week long so you can score two-for-one deals on martinis and appetizers -- like the decadently baked brie while enjoying the last hours of daylight.



