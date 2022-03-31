The 13 Best Secret Bars in Denver

Some may say that, because Denver suffered under Prohibition for four years longer than the rest of America, it has a special claim to the libations and atmosphere of the era. And with about a dozen speakeasies in the area all flourishing, we’re inclined to believe it. After all, Denver’s longest-running bar still draws in as many eager tourists and locals as it did when it opened, just one day after Prohibition was repealed in 1933. But despite the days of code words and threats of arrest being long gone, the secret freezer doors and intimate, tech-banned lounges beneath Denver streets and the modern chalets high above its skyline continue to be some of the coolest places to drink in all of Colorado.