The Absolute Best Sports Bars in Denver

The College, as it is affectionately known, has been slinging beers on its corner of east 8th Avenue since 1958. As the neighborhood around it has grown, College Inn has stayed mostly the same, sticking to its guns as one of the last great truly unapologetic dives in the city. Cheap drinks and daily specials dot the blackboard as regulars look upward to the sports on the many TVs. If you’re feeling nostalgic, the green chili is basically a window back in time, providing good evidence that the city always has had its priorities straight.