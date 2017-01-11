The 9 Best Denver Microbreweries You Need to Know About Now

We just told you about the best new breweries in town. But Denver is brimming with so much incredible beer, we didn't want you to miss out on anything (‘cause you know, we're really, really nice like that). Microbreweries produce less product than the larger, corporate-owned players, but what they lack in quantity they more than make up for with a focus on quality, experimental styles, and whole lot of personality. We drank our way around town one more time and found these nine microbreweries breweries that you should be frequenting before all your friends get there first.



Five Points

That's right, one of Denver's can't miss breweries is actually a cidery. If you've never given this boozy, fruity alternative a try, start at Stem Ciders. Founders Eric Foster and Phil Kao both grew up in Michigan and had longstanding connections to the cider-making industry there. Now they've brought their knowledge and passion to Denver along with boozy ciders that are far more interesting than the stuff you're probably used to buying by the jug. Ciders are typically thought of as sweet, but the offerings at Stem Ciders are pleasantly dry. Like things tart? Skip the sour beers and try their Crabby Neighbor made with crab apples instead. For something more complex, try Banjo, a special release that was aged in bourbon barrels and has hints of vanilla.