Bring the Kids Along to These Family-Friendly Denver Breweries

It’s no secret Denver is teeming with breweries from locally grown spots to beer industry names known across the country. But each brewery and taproom offers a unique vibe and suits a certain kind of crowd. Just like a Zoomer might not want to spend a day sipping alongside a gaggle of excited children, a family looking for a laid-back outing and some good brews wouldn’t want to settle among a young, riotous crowd. This list of the best family-friendly breweries in Denver is your place to start when you’re piling everyone in the car, leashing up the dog, and setting out for a day of fun and fantastic beer. From the spacious lawn at Stanley Beer Hall to the endless edges of New Terrain’s patio, these are the breweries to bring the whole fam.

RiNo, Overland

Both Ratio locations are equal in size and opportunity for family-friendly fun. Sip your cold IPA or golden ale inside and out of the sun or out on the patio, where kids and dogs can be found at almost every table (don’t worry: there’s enough seating for everyone). There’s also a spot for cornhole in the back of the RiNo patio, if you’re feeling like some friendly competition. Don’t be surprised if you see a party or two while you’re here, and be sure to enjoy the thrills of Larimer Street when you’re done.

Golden

One of the most dog-friendly inclusions on this list (and yes, technically in Golden), New Terrain is part-brewery, part outdoor oasis with tons of seating, regular food trucks, and a sizable, shaded dog park steps away. On any given day, kids can be seen playing around the expansive patio, and most of the events happening at New Terrain—like live music performances—are enjoyable for the whole family.

Aurora

Things to expect when spending a warm, sunny afternoon here: good beer and frolicking. Like, so much frolicking from joyful kids and playful pups that you’ll think this is a beer hall straight out of a Hallmark movie (but cooler). Not only are there enough places to sit that you can invite every member of your extended family and then some, but the swaths of green grass are excellent for kids who need to expel some energy with some sprints or a game of tag. The 51 self-pour beer, wine, and cocktail taps and bar bites are pretty neat, too.

Park Hill

This tucked-away taproom in the midst of quiet suburbia ranks high on the family-friendly brewery list, as it’s known as one of the most kid-friendly spots in the city. It could be that the residential neighborhood lends itself to more children accompanying their parents, or the fact that pizza and ice cream aren’t too far away in Park Hill Commons. Either way, expect to find plenty of other kiddos for yours to play with when you visit. The patio seats 75 people, beer alternatives (like kombucha) are available, and food trucks are regularly parking here.

Lincoln Park

This Latino-owned and operated brewpub a few yards from Meow Wolf and Empower Field is fueled by its mission to provide space for Latino families—and people from all walks of life—to come together to enjoy good beer, good food, and good company. Don’t know much about Latino culture? This is the place to discover it. Bring the whole family and rest assured you’ll be warmly welcomed, with unique brews like an Imperial Chili Pepper Beer, Coffee Blonde Ale, and seasonal Honey Session Ale awaiting you.