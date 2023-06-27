Bring the Kids Along to These Family-Friendly Denver Breweries
Load up the minivan and save on a babysitter.
It’s no secret Denver is teeming with breweries from locally grown spots to beer industry names known across the country. But each brewery and taproom offers a unique vibe and suits a certain kind of crowd. Just like a Zoomer might not want to spend a day sipping alongside a gaggle of excited children, a family looking for a laid-back outing and some good brews wouldn’t want to settle among a young, riotous crowd. This list of the best family-friendly breweries in Denver is your place to start when you’re piling everyone in the car, leashing up the dog, and setting out for a day of fun and fantastic beer. From the spacious lawn at Stanley Beer Hall to the endless edges of New Terrain’s patio, these are the breweries to bring the whole fam.
RiNo, Overland
Both Ratio locations are equal in size and opportunity for family-friendly fun. Sip your cold IPA or golden ale inside and out of the sun or out on the patio, where kids and dogs can be found at almost every table (don’t worry: there’s enough seating for everyone). There’s also a spot for cornhole in the back of the RiNo patio, if you’re feeling like some friendly competition. Don’t be surprised if you see a party or two while you’re here, and be sure to enjoy the thrills of Larimer Street when you’re done.
Golden
One of the most dog-friendly inclusions on this list (and yes, technically in Golden), New Terrain is part-brewery, part outdoor oasis with tons of seating, regular food trucks, and a sizable, shaded dog park steps away. On any given day, kids can be seen playing around the expansive patio, and most of the events happening at New Terrain—like live music performances—are enjoyable for the whole family.
Aurora
Things to expect when spending a warm, sunny afternoon here: good beer and frolicking. Like, so much frolicking from joyful kids and playful pups that you’ll think this is a beer hall straight out of a Hallmark movie (but cooler). Not only are there enough places to sit that you can invite every member of your extended family and then some, but the swaths of green grass are excellent for kids who need to expel some energy with some sprints or a game of tag. The 51 self-pour beer, wine, and cocktail taps and bar bites are pretty neat, too.
Park Hill
This tucked-away taproom in the midst of quiet suburbia ranks high on the family-friendly brewery list, as it’s known as one of the most kid-friendly spots in the city. It could be that the residential neighborhood lends itself to more children accompanying their parents, or the fact that pizza and ice cream aren’t too far away in Park Hill Commons. Either way, expect to find plenty of other kiddos for yours to play with when you visit. The patio seats 75 people, beer alternatives (like kombucha) are available, and food trucks are regularly parking here.
Lincoln Park
This Latino-owned and operated brewpub a few yards from Meow Wolf and Empower Field is fueled by its mission to provide space for Latino families—and people from all walks of life—to come together to enjoy good beer, good food, and good company. Don’t know much about Latino culture? This is the place to discover it. Bring the whole family and rest assured you’ll be warmly welcomed, with unique brews like an Imperial Chili Pepper Beer, Coffee Blonde Ale, and seasonal Honey Session Ale awaiting you.
Berkeley
Tennyson lends itself to family-friendliness as it is, with a plethora of places to shop, eat, and play. So it’s not really a surprise that Call to Arms is considered a family-friendly brewery. There’s something for everyone here, from the Oats and Hose porter to the CTA signature IPA to the Berkeley Tart Blonde, and there’s plenty of space inside and out to cozy up to your favorite people (and pups) and have a good time.
Berkeley, Central Park
FlyteCo’s OG, aviation-themed spot on W 38th is already cool, with nods to aeronautics from the airplane-shaped beer flight boards to the brew names themselves, and kids will awe at the decor and design while snacking on pizza and fluffy pretzels. But FlyteCo Tower, the company’s playground in a former air traffic control tower in Central Park, is unimaginably exhilarating. Parents will love the beer and activities to keep kids busy, but the entire family will get excited over the bowling, mini golf, pinball, and arcade games. There’s no shortage of entertainment here, and the quality of the beer and food is a force to be reckoned with.
Baker
Another residential spot, Novel Strand’s reputation for damn-good beer is complemented by its friendliness to people of all walks of life. The crowd is diverse here, from twenty-somethings venturing off Broadway to families in the neighborhood looking for a place to hang out with pups and kids in the sunshine. The brews are consistently good and food trucks like Ninja Ramen Mobile are always close by, plus it’s a bit of a quieter vibe if you’re looking for a less-rowdy brewery atmosphere.
LoHi
Especially friendly to your (well-behaved) four-legged family members, this LoHi brew house is also a great place to bring the kids or folks of any age, really. Take in sunset city vibes out on either patio while a local band plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or check out a number of food options rolling in on four wheels. Cornhole is, of course, at the ready.
Lakewood
This spot also ranks high on our list, as it’s welcoming to all in more ways than one. Both family-friendly and dog-friendly, no one has to miss out on the fun here, whether that means checking out its selection of seasonal brews (pro-tip: do a summer or lager flight), sunning yourself on the patio, or partaking in open mic night, trivia, or bingo. Plus, there’s more than just beer available to sip—like kombucha and coffee—in addition to juice boxes and milk for the kiddos.