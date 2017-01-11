20 Colorado Beers We're Crazy About Drinking This Summer

Looking for something to pair with the excruciating heat of summer? How about a frothy, cold, delicious craft beer? Whether you’re planning a car-camping excursion into the mountains, or an afternoon of day drinking at Wash Park, there’s easily a beer for every occasion.

This summer, saisons, Mexican lagers, and sours dominate the style game. And lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork to help you discover your new favorite brew. From taproom one-offs to year-round six packs, here are the latest and greatest Colorado beers that we can't get enough of.